Where To Buy the Best Face Masks To Breathe In For the Summer

Cities across the country are beginning to mandate wearing face masks in public, just as summer temperatures are rising. We've culled our massive list of face mask styles for the best face masks to breathe in through the summer to get you through the warmer months safely and comfortably.

According to sporting goods company StringKing, a mask's effectiveness comes down to its balance of filtration and breathability properties. Breathability is especially crucial when you're moving around, breathing harder and sweating -- aka participating in typical summer activities. When choosing the best mask for summer, look for knit (versus woven) fabrics, which have elasticity for a better fit, absorb moisture and allow for more air flow.

Sportswear brands like Reebok and activewear companies like Onzie have stepped up and started producing effective yet breathable face masks to help slow the spread of coronavirus cases.

Below, the best breathable face masks that you can shop online right now.

Carbon38's fast-drying antibacterial fabric masks are as breathable and comfortable as their activewear. Available in two sizes, they feature a bendable nose piece and a multi-layered filtration system, plus they come with a small laundry bag for easy machine-washing.

Face Covers 3-Pack Reebok Reebok Face Covers 3-Pack Reebok $20 for 3 at Reebok

Reebok's face masks, sold in packs of three, are predictably soft and breathable. They're made with recycled polyester and elastane for a bit of stretch.

Face Covers 3-Pack Adidas Adidas Face Covers 3-Pack Adidas $16 for 3 at Adidas

These Adidas masks feature a bright color and breathable fabric for daily wear. Grab these in a convenient pack of three.

The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Hammacher Schlemmer Hammacher Schlemmer The Antibacterial Cooling Face Mask Hammacher Schlemmer $19.95 at Hammacher Schlemmer

Available in navy and gray, this face mask protects against airborne germs and impurities while keeping your skin cool and dry. The lining is made from a breathable technical fabric that allows moisture to escape, blocks UV rays and fights bacteria and odors. Each mask comes with five filters.

A little stretch, a lot of comfort. Everlane's masks are made from a double-layer knit fabric and have cotton-Lycra ear loops.

These two-layer knitted cotton masks have good breathability for outdoor activities. One reviewer describes them as like "a T-shirt for your face."

Slub Knit Bandana 2-Pack Buck Mason Buck Mason Slub Knit Bandana 2-Pack Buck Mason $28 at Buck Mason

For a change from your typical masks, try a bandana. This knit fabric conforms to the contours of your face -- see various ways to tie it on the Buck Mason site.

Cloth Face Mask StringKing StringKing Cloth Face Mask StringKing $6.99 at StringKing

StringKing uses knit fabric for its comfort, breathability and moisture absorption properties.

Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie Onzie Mindful Masks (2-Pack) Onzie $24 for 2 at Onzie

Made from performance fabric from up-cycled activewear material, these moisture-wicking masks are breathable and move with you.

