Shopping

Where to Get N95, KN95 and KF94 Face Masks for COVID-19 Protection

By Charlotte Lewis‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Woman Wearing N95 Mask
Getty

In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 constantly rolling in, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety. Face masks aren't going away any time soon, and with the Omicron variant as the dominant strain, it might be time to give our old masks a medical-level upgrade.

Though masking up of any kind is important, doctors now recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to masks with filtration systems, like N95s, as your personal protective equipment.  

N95 face masks are disposable masks worn by healthcare workers for occupational safety (think: surgical mask), but they have the most optimal filtration system for the US to keep any unwanted airborne particles away from your face (and respiratory system). 

As public health precautions increase in popularity, it might be harder to find an N95 mask, so start purchasing right away. If you can't find any N95 masks, you can also buy KN95 or KF94 masks. Not sure what those jumble of letters and numbers mean? Don't worry, we'll help break it down for you.

KN95 masks are made in China and meet the Chinese standard for aerosol particle regulation but not the US standard. So they are not given to healthcare workers, but they could be a good option if you are out and about. The KF94 masks are made in South Korea. The KF stands for Korean Filter, and it blocks 94% of airborne particles as opposed to the KN95, which blocks 95%. Both are great options for filtered masks.

If you're still feeling unsure, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.

And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, ET has gone ahead and compiled a list of our favorite medical-grade mask options to keep you and your family COVID-free during the latest wave of the pandemic. Check them out below.

N95 Masks

DemeTECH NIOSH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband
DemeTECH NIOSH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband
Amazon
DemeTECH NIOSH N95 Respirator Face Mask, Fold-Style with Headband
Worried about storing bulky masks? This N95 folds down for your convenience, so you can protect yourself without sacrificing space.
$65 FOR A PACK OF 20
NIOSH Certified N95 Disposable Respirator 5-Ply Safety Breathable Face Masks
N95 Face Mask,NIOSH Certified N95 Disposable Respirator 5-Ply Safety Breathable Face Masks
Amazon
NIOSH Certified N95 Disposable Respirator 5-Ply Safety Breathable Face Masks
The soft cotton exterior of this N95 face mask makes it perfect for extended wear, so you can stay comfortable and safe all day long.
$60 FOR A PACK OF 30
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
Amazon
MAGID N95 Respirator Masks with Metal Nose Clip & Latex-Free Elastic Headband
We know that safety is of the utmost importance, and with this masks's ultra sonic seals, they ensure no airborne particles will sneak through.
$18 FOR A PACK OF 10
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
Bona Fide
Harley Commodity N95 Masks
N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, Bona Fide is an authorized distributor and have certified that they are authentic masks.)
$45 FOR 20
MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved
MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved
Amazon
MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved
For a comfortable and breathable option with optimal filtration, try out this N95. It meets CDC guidelines for particle filtration efficiency, meaning it's healthcare worker appoved.
$100 FOR A PACK OF 50
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask
Amazon
FANGTIAN N95 Mask NIOSH Certified Particulate Respirators Protective Face Mask
This N95 face mask is made with non-woven melt-blown material to make sure you're getting the most efficient filtration. 
$26 FOR A PACK OF 10
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
Amazon
3M Personal Protective Equipment Particulate Respirator 8210 N95
Though this N95 was intended for professional use to keep out sawdust, sand and smoke, it's 95% filtration efficiency makes it a great choice for protecting your face against Omicron.
$23 FOR A PACK OF 20

KN95 and KF94 Masks

SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
SupplyAID RRS-KN95-5PK KN95 Face Mask
Not looking to buy quite so many at a time? This small pack of 5 KN95 protective masks has you covered.
$13 FOR A PACK OF 5
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 5-Pack
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 5-Pack
barrière
barrière Tie-Dye KN95 5-Pack
5 individually sealed KN95 masks that feature an aluminum nose piece for a more secure fit. 
$20
RHWHOGLL Kids KF94 Face Masks 50PCS
RHWHOGLL Kids KF94 Face Masks 50PCS
Walmart
RHWHOGLL Kids KF94 Face Masks 50PCS
Whether your kids are vaccinated or not, a cloth mask won't have enough filtration efficiency. It's best to swap their reusable mask for this KF94 mask from Walmart. 
$21 FOR 50
FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection
FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection
Shop Vida
FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection
If the idea of using KN95s is attractive, but you're worried about the disposability of the masks, these are for you. Each order comes with a prepaid label to ship back used masks to be recycled, so you can prioritize your safety and the earth's. 
$25
Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Black Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask - Ear Loop - 10 masks per pack
Bona Fide Masks
Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask
Get masks made at the new KN95 standard with upgraded breathability with this Powecom KN95 disposable respirator mask from Bona Fide Masks.
$20$13
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
Amazon
HALIDODO 60 Packs Individually Wrapped KN95 Face Mask
This 60-pack of KN95 masks comes individually wrapped, so you can store them wherever you need them in a pinch without worrying about contamination. 
$86 FOR A PACK OF 60
Multicolor KN95 Disposable Face Masks 25-Pack
Multicolor KN95 Disposable Face Masks 25-Pack
Amazon
Multicolor KN95 Disposable Face Masks 25-Pack
With five colors to choose from, these breathable masks with 5-ply protection are foldable for more convenient carrying and usage. 
$55
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
Amazon
KF94 Face Protective Mask for Adult
Made in Korea, this KF94 mask uses a 4-ply filtration system with structured, non-woven fabrics for a safe and breathable experience.
$33 FOR A PACK OF 20
ChiSip KN95 Face Mask 20 Pcs, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks
ChiSip KN95 Face Mask 20 Pcs, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks, Breathable Protection Masks Against PM2.5 for Men & Women, Black
Amazon
ChiSip KN95 Face Mask 20 Pcs, 5-Ply Cup Dust Safety Masks
These breathable KN95 face masks are made of two layers of non-woven cloth, two layers of fabric and one layer of hot air cotton. Plus, the inside is skin-friendly and made to absorb moisture from your breath to help facilitate easy and healthy breathing at all times. 
$46 FOR A PACK OF 20
FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask 10-Pack
VIDA FDA Listed High Protection Adult Mask 10-Pack
VIDA
FDA Listed High Protection KN95 Mask 10-Pack
Manufactured in an FDA Registered facility, these masks are breathable, recyclable, and are available in both adult and kid sizes. More colors include Coral, Denim, Blush, Seafoam, and Lavender. 
$25
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 20 PCS,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 20 PCS,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Amazon
Hotodeal KN95 Face Mask 20 PCS,5 Layers Cup Dust Mask
Tired of your mask constantly falling down and exposing your nose? This 5-ply KN95 mask has all the filtration benefits, but it also has a fixed metal nose clip to ensure that it stays on for a safe and wearable fit. 
$43 FOR A PACK OF 20
50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator
50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator Cup Dust 5 Layer with Elastic Ear Loop, Black
Amazon
50PCS KN95 Face Mask Respirator
The soft ear elastics of this KN95 mask make it perfect for daily use.
$50 FOR A PACK OF 50

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks for Travel

The Best Deals on Face Masks Celebs Keep Wearing: N95, KN95 and More

The Best Face Masks for Kids for 2022

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

The Best Face Masks for Winter

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- KN95, Athleta and More

Face Masks Loved by J.Lo and Bella Hadid Are Perfect for Everyday Use