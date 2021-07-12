Where to Shop Official Team USA Gear for the 2021 Olympics

The Summer Games are just around the corner. The Olympics kicks off next month, and official gear is rolling out so you can help cheer on Team USA in Tokyo.

Fans can expect to see some patriotic uniforms with a twist this year, as Team USA tries to stand out from the crowd while competing against the world's best athletes. The new men's and women's soccer team uniforms were unveiled earlier this month, featuring an eye-catching pattern of red and blue. The "Stars in Stripes" kit was inspired by a waving flag, Nike said -- and the teams certainly look cool wearing them.

Soccer stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and more recently tested out the new jerseys during the USWNT's recent 2-1 win over Nigeria in Austin, Texas.

Shop the uniforms -- and more Team USA gear -- at Fanatics below.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS is partnering with Team USA on official loungewear for athletes at the game. The brand is creating a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear for all of Team USA's female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games -- and will be available for purchase starting July 12.

And if you want to dress like an Olympian, Allyson Felix has you covered. The nine-time Olympic medalist's new eight-piece collection with Athleta is available to shop now, including performance-ready shorts, a sports bra, leggings and tops, in sizes XXS to 3X.

The North Face also has an International Collection available at END Clothing. Composed of bucket hats, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers and more, fans can show their support for elite athletes around the world -- and rep Team USA, of course.

Shop ET Style's picks below.

Reversible USA Bucket Hat END Clothing Reversible USA Bucket Hat As part of the International line, it’s printed with a modern take on the American flag, while the other side is decorated with the signature half-dome logo. $39 Buy Now

USA Anorak END Clothing USA Anorak This jacket is styled in a patriotic blend of red and blue with bold branding at the sleeve and a flag-inspired graphic at the chest to finish. $135 Buy Now

USA Hip Bag END Clothing USA Hip Bag Perfect for keeping your essentials close by, it features two zipped compartments and an adjustable strap for easy carry. $45 Buy Now

USA Jogger END Clothing USA Jogger Paying homage to the USA, they’re printed with bold lettering at the leg, while the American flag decorates the thigh to finish off the look. $79 Buy Now

