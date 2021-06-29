Shopping

Where to Shop Official Team USA Olympic Gear

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Alex Morgan #13 of the USWNT waves to the crowd during a game between Nigeria and USWNT at Q2 Stadium on June 16, 2021 in Austin, Texas.
Brad Smith/ISI Photos/Getty Images

The Summer Games are just around the corner. The Olympics kicks off next month, and official gear is rolling out so you can help cheer on Team USA in Tokyo

Fans can expect to see some patriotic uniforms with a twist this year, as Team USA tries to stand out from the crowd while competing against the world's best athletes. The new men's and women's soccer team uniforms were unveiled earlier this month, featuring an eye-catching pattern of red and blue. The "Stars in Stripes" kit was inspired by a waving flag, Nike said -- and the teams certainly look cool wearing them. 

Soccer stars like Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe and more recently tested out the new jerseys during the USWNT's recent 2-1 win over Nigeria in Austin, Texas. 

Shop the uniforms -- and more Team USA gear -- at Fanatics below.

USWNT Nike Women's 2021/22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
USWNT Nike Women's 2021:22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey - Blue.png
Fanatics
USWNT Nike Women's 2021/22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
This jersey is officially licensed so you can look just like Team USA. 
$90
USMNT Nike 2021/22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
USMNT Nike 202122 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
Fanatics
USMNT Nike 2021/22 Away Breathe Stadium Replica Jersey
The kit features a sewn on embroidered team crest on left chest. 
$90
Team USA Nike Core Logo Performance T-Shirt
Team USA Nike Core Logo Performance T-Shirt – Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Nike Core Logo Performance T-Shirt
This tee features screen printed graphics. 
$28
Team USA Nike Logo Varsity Performance Polo
Team USA Nike Logo Varsity Performance Polo – Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Nike Logo Varsity Performance Polo
This polo is made with Dri-FIT technology to wick away moisture. 
$60
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Pullover Hoodie - Navy
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Pullover Hoodie - Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Pullover Hoodie - Navy
This midweight hoodie is perfect for moderate temperatures. 
$150
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Tie-Dye T-Shirt - Red.png
Fanatics
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Tie-Dye T-Shirt
Support Team USA in trendy tie-dye. 
$70
Team USA Nike Women's Legend Performance T-Shirt
Team USA Nike Women's Legend Performance T-Shirt – Navy
Fanatics
Team USA Nike Women's Legend Performance T-Shirt
This tee also comes in white. 
$30
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Half-Zip Pullover Jacket
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Half-Zip Pullover Jacket - White.png
Fanatics
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren 2020 Summer Olympics Half-Zip Pullover Jacket
This pullover features half-zip closure and a mock collar. 
$150
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren Women's 2020 Summer Olympics Full-Zip Track Jacket
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren Women's 2020 Summer Olympics Full-Zip Track Jacket - Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Polo Ralph Lauren Women's 2020 Summer Olympics Full-Zip Track Jacket
Stay stylish with rib-knit cuffs, collar and hem. 
$170
Team USA Women's Gymnastics Bold Training Pullover Hoodie
Team USA Women's Gymnastics Bold Training Pullover Hoodie - Navy.png
Fanatics
Team USA Women's Gymnastics Bold Training Pullover Hoodie
This cozy hoodie includes a front pouch pocket. 
$55

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian West's SKIMS is partnering with Team USA on official loungewear for athletes at the game. The brand is creating a limited-edition collection of undergarments, loungewear and sleepwear for all of Team USA's female athletes competing in the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games -- and will be available for purchase starting July 12. 

And if you want to dress like an Olympian, Allyson Felix has you covered. The nine-time Olympic medalist's new eight-piece collection with Athleta is available to shop now, including performance-ready shorts, a sports bra, leggings and tops, in sizes XXS to 3X.

The North Face also has an International Collection available at END Clothing. Composed of bucket hats, T-shirts, hoodies, shorts, joggers and more, fans can show their support for elite athletes around the world -- and rep Team USA, of course. 

Shop ET Style's picks below. 

Popover USA Graphic Hoody
THE NORTH FACE INTERNATIONAL POPOVER USA GRAPHIC HOODY
END Clothing
Popover USA Graphic Hoody
This simple white hoody from The North Face pays tribute to the USA’s Olympic climbing team. 
$95
Reversible USA Bucket Hat
Reversible USA Bucket Hat
END Clothing
Reversible USA Bucket Hat
As part of the International line, it’s printed with a modern take on the American flag, while the other side is decorated with the signature half-dome logo.
$39
USA Anorak
THE NORTH FACE INTERNATIONAL ANORAK.png
END Clothing
USA Anorak
This jacket is styled in a patriotic blend of red and blue with bold branding at the sleeve and a flag-inspired graphic at the chest to finish.
$135
USA Hip Bag
THE NORTH FACE INTERNATIONAL USA HIP BAG.png
END Clothing
USA Hip Bag
Perfect for keeping your essentials close by, it features two zipped compartments and an adjustable strap for easy carry.
$45
USA Jogger
THE NORTH FACE INTERNATIONAL USA JOGGER
END Clothing
USA Jogger
Paying homage to the USA, they’re printed with bold lettering at the leg, while the American flag decorates the thigh to finish off the look.
$79

RELATED CONTENT: 

J.Crew End of Season Sale: Take an Extra 50% Off Sale Styles

The Great Gap Sale: Get Up to 75% Off Select Items

Allyson Felix Teams Up With Athleta for Her Second Collection

Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Announces Team USA Loungewear Partnership

How to Watch or Stream the Tokyo 2021 Olympics

Kevin Durant, Devin Booker & More Named to Team USA Basketball Roster