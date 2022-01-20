In these strange times, it's never been more important to keep learning and adapting. With new information about COVID-19 constantly rolling in, we've been taking stock of the best ways to prioritize our safety. Face masks aren't going away any time soon, and with the Omicron variant as the dominant strain, it might be time to give our old masks a medical-level upgrade.

Though masking up of any kind is important, public health authorities now recommend steering away from cloth masks and switching to masks with filtration systems, like N95s, as your personal protective equipment.

N95 face masks are disposable masks worn by healthcare workers for occupational safety (think: surgical mask), but they have the most optimal filtration system for the US to keep any unwanted airborne particles away from your face (and respiratory system) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) now recommends non-surgical N95 masks.

Starting next week, three free N95 masks will be available to every person. You can check out the CDC's list of pharmacies that will be distributing them in your area. The program should be fully running by early February. Until then, consider your other options.

Right now, it might be harder to find an N95 mask. If you can't find any N95 masks, you can also buy KN95 or KF94 masks. Not sure what those jumble of letters and numbers mean? Don't worry, we'll help break it down for you.

KN95 masks are made in China and meet the Chinese standard for aerosol particle regulation but not the US standard. So they are not given to healthcare workers, but they could be a good option if you are out and about. The KF94 masks are made in South Korea. The KF stands for Korean Filter, and it blocks 94% of airborne particles as opposed to the KN95, which blocks 95%. Both are great options for filtered masks.

If you're still feeling unsure, you can look through the CDC-approved list of masks and how to find them.

And if you're feeling overwhelmed by all the choices, ET has compiled a list of our favorite N95 and KN95 mask options to have delivered to your door.

N95 Masks

Harley Commodity N95 Masks Bona Fide Harley Commodity N95 Masks N95 face masks are hot items and these Harley Commodity N95 Masks are some of the best out there. (If you're concerned about buying a counterfeit mask, these are NIOSH approved n95 masks and Bona Fide is an authorized distributor.) $45 FOR 20 Buy Now

MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved Amazon MedicPro N95 Mask NIOSH Approved For a comfortable and breathable face covering option with optimal filtration, try out this N95. It meets CDC guidelines for particle filtration efficiency, meaning it's healthcare worker approved. $120 FOR A PACK OF 50 Buy Now

KN95 and KF94 Masks

FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection Shop Vida FDA Listed Adult Mask with KN95 Protection If the idea of using KN95s is attractive, but you're worried about the disposability of the masks, these are for you. Each order comes with a prepaid label to ship back used masks to be recycled, so you can prioritize your safety and the earth's. $25 Buy Now

Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask Bona Fide Masks Powecom KN95 Respirator Face Mask Get masks made at the new KN95 standard with upgraded breathability with this Powecom KN95 disposable respirator mask from Bona Fide Masks. $20 $14 FOR A PACK OF 10 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Face Masks to Wear on Airplanes

The Best Reusable Face Masks With Nose Wires

Lululemon Face Masks Are Back in Stock

The Best Face Masks for Exercising -- KN95, Athleta and More

The Best Protective Face Masks for Kids

Face Masks Loved by J.Lo and Bella Hadid Are Perfect for Everyday Use

The Best Deals on Face Masks Celebs Keep Wearing: N95, KN95 and More

The Best Face Masks You Can Get Online