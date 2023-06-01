Chrishell Stause still has a ring on it -- she's just not wearing it.

Earlier this week, the Selling Sunset star shared a message from one of her followers that read, "Wait I thought you got married?! Where's the ring."

The reality TV star decided to use the opportunity to set the record straight, before anyone made any assumptions about her and G Flip's marital status.

"OK, so in case this is, you know, what the salacious headline was going to be, I'm just going to answer this right now and let you guys know," Stause told the camera in a since-deleted Instagram Story. "Uh, it's not going to be for what you would think; I'm happily married. Um, very happy. But I'm not wearing my ring because I have gained weight."

She continued, "I am fine with that until I get it resized, or we're thinking, now that everyone knows, and I can do, you know, real ring without giving anything away, maybe that. Anyways, long story short, if you see me without my ring, listen, I'm living my best life, and yeah, that's why."

On May 10, Stause and Flip revealed that they got married during a Las Vegas wedding ceremony at the end of the singer's "Be Your Man" music video. However, ET confirmed that Stause and G Flip are not legally married, as there are no marriage records for the couple in the Clark County, Nevada, Recorder's Office.

During an interview with SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon,the reality star responded to the question of being "legally married" to the "Get Me Outta Here" singer.

"Well, honestly, I think that everyone is [acting] like that's the thing. They're like, 'Gotcha,'" Stause responded. "But to be honest with you, we knew if we did it, we would also hear people say, 'Oh, you know, G wants a green card.' Where it's like G already has a passport, a visa."

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Stause later said that "it doesn't matter what we do for the rest of our lives, we're gonna hear criticism, so we decided we are always just gonna do exactly what we wanna do and I'm not out here to try and prove to people how serious it is or how meaningful it was."

She added, "If you don't believe it, I don't care and that's the best part. I don't need your approval."

The couple also shared that they tattooed their wedding vows on their body, but didn't reveal the exact details of them. Shortly after their nuptials were revealed, Stause opened up to ET about her and Flip's "secret" ceremony.

"It was nice to kind of keep things private and to ourselves so that we could really enjoy it," Stause told ET during a recent sit-down chat. "Then, once we felt ready to share, now, it's exciting because we get to kind of live in it all over again. So it's nice."

RELATED CONTENT:

Chrishell Stause Weighs In on Not Being Legally Married to G Flip

G Flip Says They and Chrishell Stause Got Tattoos of Their Wedding Vow

Chrishell Stause Spills on 'Secret' Wedding in Las Vegas

Chrishell Stause and G Flip Show Sweet PDA in Deleted 'Selling Sunset' Scene (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery