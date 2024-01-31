Why Kate Middleton's Children Did Not Visit Her in the Hospital

As Kate Middleton continues to recover at home after a planned abdominal surgery she underwent in mid-January, ET has learned the reason why her kids did not visit her while she was in the hospital.

A source confirms that the Princess of Wales' three children with husband Prince William -- Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5 -- did not go to the London Clinic during their mother's hospital stay as it was important to the couple that the children’s routine wasn’t disrupted.

The source adds that Prince William, 41, and Princess Kate, 42, wanted to shield their children and maintain a sense of normality. They also say efforts were made to prevent worry.

The update comes just days after Kate was released from the hospital and returned to their home in Windsor, England. On Monday, a source told ET that the Prince of Wales "has temporarily stepped back from his royal duties in order to care for his wife and it’s not expected that he will return to engagements immediately."

According to the source, Kate and their three children are William's "first priority and he won't return to public engagements until Princess Kate is settled."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Earlier this month, Kensington Palace released a statement to ET, sharing that the Princess of Wales' surgery was a success and that she would be recovering at the London Clinic for up to two weeks.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the statement read. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

The palace went on to share that Kate "appreciates the interest" that this news will bring, but added, "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Kate has a history of hospitalizations as she suffered from hyperemesis gravidarum during her pregnancies with all three of her children. The condition causes severe vomiting and nausea. It is unknown if that condition has anything to do with the abdominal surgery Kate recently underwent.

Her last public appearance took place when she joined the royal family, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, at the Christmas Day service at Sandringham Church. Earlier this month, Kate celebrated her 42nd birthday, receiving well wishes online from members of the royal family.

RELATED CONTENT: