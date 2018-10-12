Why Princess Eugenie's Title Won't Change After Her Royal Wedding

Princess Eugenie's royal title of 'Princess' won't change after marrying commoner Jack Brooksbank on Friday — but her new husband won’t be receiving a title after their ceremony.

According to the BBC, Eugenie “will keep her royal title when she marries Mr. Brooksbank,” but will have the “option” to take his last name, making her Princess Eugenie Brooksbank. Her husband, however, will be simply known as “Mr. Brooksbank.”

Royals are traditionally granted titles on their wedding days by the monarchy. Queen Elizabeth II gave Prince Harry and Prince William dukedoms on their wedding days, making their wives Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton duchesses.

Eugenie’s father, Prince Andrew, refuted reports in 2016 that he had demanded titles for “any future husbands” of his daughters, Eugenie and Beatrice. The Prince said at the time that he wanted his children to be considered “modern, working young women who happen to be members of the royal family.”

The 28-year-old works as a director at the art gallery Hauser & Wirth, in London, as well as supporting charities and attending royal events, but she does not carry out any official royal duties.

