Winter Leggings You Can Wear with Almost Anything

By Danica Creahan
Fall is finally here, and you know what that means: the coziest of seasons is nearly upon us! Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout the majority of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings or winter leggings, maintaining that level of comfort through the end of this year should be a total breeze, even as we’re leaving the house more and more. 

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all winter long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, shop brands like Revolve, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Uniqlo, Athleta and more!

Here are ET Style's picks for the 22 winter leggings you can wear with almost anything.
 

Norma Kamali legging with footie
Norma Kamali legging with footie
Revolve
Norma Kamali legging with footie
These funky footie leggings are a total statement piece and will allow you to go sock-free while still feeling cozy.
$130 AT REVOLVE
Baleaf water-resistant running tights
Baleaf water-resistant running tights
Baleaf via Amazon
Baleaf water-resistant running tights
These fleece-lined workout leggings will help you ensure that a snow day never spoils your workout.
$37 AT AMAZON
Good American Essentials seamless ribbed leggings
Good American Essentials seamless ribbed leggings
Good American
Good American Essentials seamless ribbed leggings
Made of lightweight ribbed compression jersey material, these leggings add a touch of unique texture to the otherwise typical wardrobe staple.
$79 AT GOOD AMERICAN
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
Old Navy
Old Navy High-Waisted Elevate Powersoft 7/8-Length Side-Pocket Leggings
More than 2,600 people have given these everyday leggings a five-star review, and we are not surprised. Between the supremely soft fabric, the sculpting action, tummy control, the handy pockets and the affordable price, what's not to love?
$40 AT OLD NAVY
Uniqlo Heattech ultra stretch legging pants
Uniqlo Heattech ultra stretch legging pants
Uniqlo
Uniqlo Heattech ultra stretch legging pants
Nobody needs to know that these super stylish pants are secretly ultra-cozy leggings…
$40 AT UNIQLO
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
Amazon
Seasum High Waist Slimming Booty Leggings
From achieving viral status on TikTok to glowing reviews from Amazon shoppers, these Seasum leggings are worth a spot in your closet -- no question about it.
$16 (REGULARLY $26) AT AMAZON
$18 (REGULARLY $27) AT WALMART
High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings
High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings
Old Navy
High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings
These leggings are garment-dyed for a softer, more vintage look and have two exceptionally deep pockets. Made of soft-washed cotton and featuring an elasticized waistband, this pair of leggings are certainly a step closer to “traditional” pants, but with all the comfort of leggings.
$20 AT OLD NAVY
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
Amazon
Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Logo Leggings
These comfy cotton Calvin Klein logo leggings are the perfect athletic leggings to wear for a quick work out or to run errands.
$20 AND UP (REGULARLY $20)
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
Amazon
BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings
These BALEAF Women's Fleece Lined Winter Leggings are high waisted thermal leggings with pockets. They are perfect for winter to help keep you warm and dry while you workout or work from home.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $35)
Alo Yoga Airbrush Flutter leggings
Alo Yoga Airbrush Flutter leggings
Shopbop
Alo Yoga Airbrush Flutter leggings
These moisture-wicking leggings have a stylish slit at the front of the ankle to elevate a basic loungewear look while still keeping you comfortable.
$108 AT SHOPBOP
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist fleece-lined leggings
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
90 Degree By Reflex via Amazon
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist fleece-lined leggings
These leggings have a convenient side pocket, stretchy waistband and a cozy fleece-lined interior. 
$10 AN UP AT AMAZON
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
Under Armour via Amazon
Under Armour ColdGear Compression Leggings
These sweat-wicking compression leggings will keep you warm underneath any workout gear and help prevent chafing.
$38 AT AMAZON
Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers
Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers
American Eagle
Tailgate Essential Tipped fleece joggers
With a drawstring waistband and collegiate-inspired cuffs, these pants are a step up from your old lazy day sweatpants while being just as comfortable.
$35 (REGULARLY $50) AT AMERICAN EAGLE
Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
Diravo Fleece Lined Leggings Womens Fashion High Waist Tummy Control Leggings for Women Winter Warm
Amazon
Diravo High Waist Fleece Lined Leggings
These high-waist leggings are fleece-lined with a comfortable fit to help you stay warm all winter long. The wide waist band helps with tummy control and smoothes lines but isn't too restrictive—it stretches easily with every movement.   
$37 AT AMAZON
Eleven by Venus Williams Sunset 70’s Bell leggings
Eleven by Venus Williams Sunset 70’s Bell leggings
Shopbop
Eleven by Venus Williams Sunset 70’s Bell leggings
Lounge or workout in retro-inspired style with these bell bottomed leggings.
$128 AT SHOPBOP
Columbia Glacial fleece printed legging
Columbia Glacial fleece printed legging
Columbia via Amazon
Columbia Glacial fleece printed legging
These fleece leggings are designed for active performance in style with a mid-waist fit and bold pattern.
$29 AND UP AT AMAZON
Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger
Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger
Lululemon
Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger
Who says you can’t wear sweatpants to work? The Warpstreme High-Rise joggers will keep you in comfort and style from your couch to your cubicle and all the adventures in between.
$99 (REGULARLY $128) AT LULULEMON
Stretch Fleece winter legging
Stretch Fleece winter legging
Los Angeles Apparel
Stretch Fleece winter legging
Keep it sleek, snug and simple with these fleece leggings.
$40 AT LOS ANGELES APPAREL
Ultra soft fleece-lined denim leggings
Ultra soft fleece-lined denim leggings
Hue via Amazon
Ultra soft fleece-lined denim leggings
Not ready to commit to wearing “real pants” all winter? These fleece-lined jeggings have got you covered.
$35 AND UP AT AMAZON
Yogipace water resistant thermal tights
Yogipace water resistant thermal tights
Yogipace
Yogipace water resistant thermal tights
These thermal tights can be covertly worn under any winter outfit for an extra layer of warmth and comfort.
$37 AND UP AT AMAZON
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Spanx Faux Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more!
$98 AT NORDSTROM
Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings
Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings
Nordstrom
Spanx Faux Patent Leather leggings
Add a little bit of extra shine to your winter wardrobe with these ultra glossy leggings.
$110 AT NORDSTROM

