November is finally here, and that means one thing: the coziest of seasons is nearly upon us! Last winter, the pandemic made it easier for many of us to stay inside, nice and snug, throughout the majority of the season. With the right pair of fleece-lined leggings or winter leggings, maintaining that level of comfort through the end of this year should be a total breeze, even as we’re leaving the house more and more.

Whether you’re looking for statement leggings so bold everyone will forget that they’re technically loungewear, or a professional looking pair of leggings that can dupe all your coworkers into thinking you’ve put on real pants, the options to help you stay cozy in style all winter long are seemingly endless!

From fleece-lined athletic leggings to faux leather ones, water-resistant thermal tights to ultra stretch jeggings, shop brands like Revolve, Alo Yoga, Spanx, Uniqlo, Athleta and more!

Here are ET Style's picks for winter leggings you can wear with almost anything.

Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger Lululemon Lululemon Warpstreme High-Rise jogger Who says you can’t wear sweatpants to work? The Warpstreme High-Rise joggers will keep you in comfort and style from your couch to your cubicle and all the adventures in between. $128 $99 AT LULULEMON Buy Now

Holden Wholegarment Airwarm Bottoms Holden Outerwear Holden Wholegarment Airwarm Bottoms Incredibly soft and super warm, these winter leggings are engineered to keep you cozy whether you're out for a shopping spree or hitting the slopes. According to Holden Outerwear, these bottoms are sustainably sourced and crafted using their very own knitting machines for zero-waste construction. $240 Buy Now

High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings Old Navy High-waisted Garment-Dyed Side-Pocket 7/8-length leggings These leggings are garment-dyed for a softer, more vintage look and have two exceptionally deep pockets. Made of soft-washed cotton and featuring an elasticized waistband, this pair of leggings are certainly a step closer to “traditional” pants, but with all the comfort of leggings. $20 $12 AT OLD NAVY Buy Now

Spanx Faux Leather Leggings Nordstrom Spanx Faux Leather Leggings These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy. They are very publicly adored by Lizzo, Kelly Clarkson, Clare Crawley, Hailee Steinfeld and many more! $98 AT NORDSTROM Buy Now

