Zayn Malik Shares How Fatherhood Has Boosted His Confidence

Zayn Malik opens up to Kelly Clarkson about how fatherhood has boosted his confidence and helped his ongoing struggles with fame.

In a newly released clip from his May interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, the 31-year-old One Direction alum shares how being a parent to his and 29-year-old model Gigi Hadid's daughter, Khai, gave him the courage to make his first-ever solo appearance on a talk show and speak with host Clarkson.

"I don't think I would have been able to do this, like, three years ago," he confides.

This admission surprises Clarkson, who notes the contrast between Malik's global fame and his personal struggles with self-esteem. The 31-year-old singer explains his complicated relationship with being a public figure, noting, "The fame side of things never appealed to me. It wasn't something I was chasing it for. I was just trying to create art, so that was something that came secondary, and I had to learn to adjust to it."

The "Pilllowtalk" performer shares how becoming a dad has pushed him to be a better role model. "When you have kids, you have to set an example," he tells Clarkson. "I've been able to step up and be a man or woman of your word." He adds that fatherhood has motivated him to take on challenges he might have previously avoided, proclaiming, "This is for her, not for me."

Malik also gives some heartwarming details about his daughter's budding musical talents. Despite her young age, he gushes, "She's got a real good retention for lyrics at the minute, and she can remember all the lyrics to all the songs she listens to." The proud father expresses his joy at witnessing this development, calling it "a beautiful thing to see."

Malik dated Hadid on and off for five years until they eventually called it off for good in late 2021. Prior to their split -- which came after the singer was accused of striking Hadid's mother, Yolanda Hadid -- the pair welcomed their daughter, Khai. Hadid is now dating actor-director Bradley Cooper.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik - Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

While things may not have initially been on the up and up between the exes, it would appear they have made strides in their relationship as they continue to focus on raising their daughter.

"Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was," a source told ET. "They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can."

