Zoe Saldana Drops Activewear Collab With Adidas -- Shop Our Picks
Zoe Saldana has collaborated with Adidas on a super chic activewear collection. The actress co-designed a range of workout clothes, shoes and accessories for every modern woman.
The collection includes leggings, sports bras, jackets, pants and sneakers in gorgeous, spring-ready shades and patterns from pinks to greens. The line, which offers an expansive range of sizes, also has loungewear pieces to wear at home, such as cozy sweatshirts and tees.
"I want the women who wear my Adidas collection to feel really comfortable, because being comfortable in your own skin is important," Saldana states on the website.
The Guardians of the Galaxy star also has an Adidas collection available to shop at Kohl's, which includes some of the newest drops.
Saldana isn't the only celeb to collaborate with Adidas. Beyoncé recently released another Ivy Park collection with the iconic athletic brand.
See the entire Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection, and shop ET Style's top picks below. Don't forget to check out the Adidas sale happening right now -- get an extra 20% off sale items with the promo code EXTRA20.
