Zoe Saldana Drops Activewear Collab With Adidas -- Shop Our Picks

By Amy Lee‍
Zoe Saldana has collaborated with Adidas on a super chic activewear collection. The actress co-designed a range of workout clothes, shoes and accessories for every modern woman. 

The collection includes leggings, sports bras, jackets, pants and sneakers in gorgeous, spring-ready shades and patterns from pinks to greens. The line, which offers an expansive range of sizes, also has loungewear pieces to wear at home, such as cozy sweatshirts and tees.

"I want the women who wear my Adidas collection to feel really comfortable, because being comfortable in your own skin is important," Saldana states on the website. 

The Guardians of the Galaxy star also has an Adidas collection available to shop at Kohl's, which includes some of the newest drops.

Saldana isn't the only celeb to collaborate with Adidas. Beyoncé recently released another Ivy Park collection with the iconic athletic brand. 

See the entire Adidas x Zoe Saldana collection, and shop ET Style's top picks below. Don't forget to check out the Adidas sale happening right now -- get an extra 20% off sale items with the promo code EXTRA20

Adidas x Zoe Saldana: 

Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Sweatshirt
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Sweatshirt
Adidas
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Sweatshirt
A soft, cozy (and moisture-absorbing) sweatshirt in a pretty pink shade. 
$45 AT ADIDAS
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Bra Top
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Bra Top
Adidas
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready Bra Top
A breathable, moisture-wicking sports bra, featuring a cool green leopard print. 
$35 AT ADIDAS
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready 7/8 Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready 7/8 Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Aeroready 7/8 Tights (Plus Size)
Whether you're running errands or running a mile, these leggings will keep up with you. 
$55 AT ADIDAS
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Track Jacket
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Track Jacket
Kohl's
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Track Jacket
A classic track jacket in a chic muted green color. 
$54 AT KOHL'S (REGULARLY $60)
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Backless Baseball Hat
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Backless Baseball Hat
Kohl's
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Backless Baseball Hat
The backless design of this cap lets you rock a high ponytail. 
$22 AT KOHL'S (REGULARLY $24)
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Puremotion Women's Shoes
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Puremotion Women's Shoes
Kohl's
Adidas x Zoe Saldana Puremotion Women's Shoes
Versatile running shoes you can wear with anything. 
$70 AT KOHL'S

Adidas Sale Picks: 

Adidas Sportswear Adjustable Woven Jacket
Adidas Sportswear Adjustable Woven Jacket
Adidas
Adidas Sportswear Adjustable Woven Jacket
An adjustable bomber-style jacket with a striking print. 
$64 (REGULARLY $100)
Adidas Techfit High-Rise Long Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas Techfit High-Rise Long Tights (Plus Size)
Adidas
Adidas Techfit High-Rise Long Tights (Plus Size)
These high-rise leggings will keep you dry and comfortable during any workout. 
$35 (REGULARLY 55)
Adidas Clear Mini Backpack
Adidas Clear Mini Backpack
Adidas
Adidas Clear Mini Backpack
An adorable mini clear backpack with Adidas logo straps. 
$18 (REGULARLY $45)
Adidas Loungewear Adidas Cropped Long Sleeve Sweater
Adidas Loungewear Adidas Cropped Long Sleeve Sweater
Adidas
Adidas Loungewear Adidas Cropped Long Sleeve Sweater
This three-stripe crop top is a must-have. We're obsessed with the chalk green color. 
$29 (REGULARLY $40)
Adidas Run 60s 2.0 Shoes
Adidas Run 60s 2.0 Shoes.jpg
Adidas
Adidas Run 60s 2.0 Shoes
These running-inspired sneakers have a cool, retro look to them. It also has Cloudfoam midsoles for ultimate comfort. 
$40 (REGULARLY $55)

