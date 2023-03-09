Shopping

10 Best Deals from West Elm’s Sale to Welcome Spring: Save Up to 50% On Sofas, Bedding and More

By Charlotte Lewis
Spring is right around the corner and adding a piece or two of stylish furniture may be just what you need to make your home feel like new. Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. West Elm is just the place to give your home a mid-century modern refresh without breaking the bank. Right now, West Elm's sale has thousands of pieces of furniture, bedding, and decor up to 50% off for updating any room.

The West Elm sale is full of pieces that will last a lifetime. From deals on sleeper sofas to cozy bedding and chic bar carts, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this spring sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few pieces of decor to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air. 

Ahead, shop the 10 best furniture and decor deals from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more ways to give your home a total spring refresh? Check out the best mattress sales and our guide to Spring 2023 interior trends

Mid-Century Cabinet
Mid-Century Cabinet
West Elm
Mid-Century Cabinet

For an easy storage solution that works with any look, this cabinet with a little vintage charm has two wide shelves to keep books, games and linens out of sight.

$849$599
Fluted Side Table
Fluted Side Table
West Elm
Fluted Side Table

Handcrafted from sturdy earthenware, the textured details of this side table add dimension to your space.

$199$140
Oliver Sofa
Oliver Sofa
West Elm
Oliver Sofa

Snuggle in on this sofa that features wide cushions perfect for your next movie night. 

$699$594
Mid-Century Bar Cart
Mid-Century Bar Cart
West Elm
Mid-Century Bar Cart

A rich acorn finish and antique brass details combine in this bar cart for handsome, mid-century look. It's equipped with a set of casters so you can easily move it from room to room.

$549$399
Mid-Century Media Console
Mid-Century Media Console
West Elm
Mid-Century Media Console

Compact in design, the media console provides ample storage in your home's smaller spaces.

$849$699
Cotton Knit Throws
Cotton Knit Throws
West Elm
Cotton Knit Throws

Available in a range of go-with-anything colors, these 100% cotton throws are mid-weight to keep you warm any time of year.

$90$77
Modern Heirloom Quilt
Modern Heirloom Quilt
West Elm
Modern Heirloom Quilt

Style a quilt on top of your bed or tuck it under for a cozy, tailored look. Made from a comforting cotton and linen blend, this quilt puts a festive twist on a colorblocked geo pattern.

$230$60
West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set
West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set
West Elm
West Elm European Flax Linen Sheet Set

West Elm's best-selling European Flax Linen Classic Stripe Sheet Set is on sale. Crafted from premium natural flax and washed for a luxe, lived-in look, the linen sheet set keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. 

$270$216
Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer
Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer
West Elm
Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer

With three shelves and a bottom drawer that opens smoothly, the bookshelf provides plenty of storage space to display your favorite belongings. 

$899$699
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair
West Elm
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair

The timeless design of this char makes it one of West Elm's bestsellers. With sculptural arms and a wide, welcoming seat, this chair is extra durable. 

$999$815

