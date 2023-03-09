Spring is right around the corner and adding a piece or two of stylish furniture may be just what you need to make your home feel like new. Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. West Elm is just the place to give your home a mid-century modern refresh without breaking the bank. Right now, West Elm's sale has thousands of pieces of furniture, bedding, and decor up to 50% off for updating any room.

Shop the West Elm Sale

The West Elm sale is full of pieces that will last a lifetime. From deals on sleeper sofas to cozy bedding and chic bar carts, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this spring sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few pieces of decor to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air.

Ahead, shop the 10 best furniture and decor deals from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more ways to give your home a total spring refresh? Check out the best mattress sales and our guide to Spring 2023 interior trends.

Mid-Century Cabinet West Elm Mid-Century Cabinet For an easy storage solution that works with any look, this cabinet with a little vintage charm has two wide shelves to keep books, games and linens out of sight. $849 $599 Shop Now

Oliver Sofa West Elm Oliver Sofa Snuggle in on this sofa that features wide cushions perfect for your next movie night. $699 $594 Shop Now

Mid-Century Bar Cart West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cart A rich acorn finish and antique brass details combine in this bar cart for handsome, mid-century look. It's equipped with a set of casters so you can easily move it from room to room. $549 $399 Shop Now

Cotton Knit Throws West Elm Cotton Knit Throws Available in a range of go-with-anything colors, these 100% cotton throws are mid-weight to keep you warm any time of year. $90 $77 Shop Now

Modern Heirloom Quilt West Elm Modern Heirloom Quilt Style a quilt on top of your bed or tuck it under for a cozy, tailored look. Made from a comforting cotton and linen blend, this quilt puts a festive twist on a colorblocked geo pattern. $230 $60 Shop Now

