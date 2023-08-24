Home

10 Best Pet-Friendly Couches That Will Hide Fur and Hold Up to Scratches

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
The Best Pet-Friendly Couches
Inside Weather

Pets bring undeniable love and energy into our homes. Try as we might, sometimes there’s no preventing our pets from scratching, biting, or staining our furniture. From loyal dogs that always want cuddles to cats with their unique personalities,  it's safe to say we would do pretty much anything for them — including finding a sofa that can keep you and your pets cozy. 

Even the best-behaved animals shed pet hair or occasionally drool — and that's the well trained animals. Our pups love to chew on everything and kittens love to scratch the furniture, leaving the occasional claw mark. Rather than buy an ultra-cheap sofa, finding a couch up to the challenge can be a bit, well, challenging. Preventing or hiding scratches and stains are just a couple of the upholstery characteristics you'll want in your pet-friendly couch. If it has pet-proof washable covers, then that's even better for hiding fur.

Whether you prefer a sectional sofa or a classic couch, we've scoured the web for the best pet-friendly sofas on the market that also look great and will match your home decor. No matter your preferred fabric: faux leather, genuine leather, synthetic material, woven fabric — we've found a pet-friendly option for you. Need a couch with seat depth to fit a Great Dane? We've found that too. 

Below, shop the best couches from around the web that are perfect for people with pets. 

Home Bailey 96" Square Arm Sofa
Home Bailey 96" Square Arm Sofa
Wayfair
Home Bailey 96" Square Arm Sofa

Low to the ground so your furry pal can easily hop on and with a depth of 42", there's enough room for all to spread out and lounge. Plus, the reversible and removable cushions make for easy cleaning.

$1,570
Burrow Range 4-Piece Sectional Lounger
Burrow Range 4-Piece Sectional Lounger
Burrow
Burrow Range 4-Piece Sectional Lounger

Burrow covers all their plush couches with durable and stain-resistant fabric to keep up daily life, and perhaps your pet. You can also upgrade this set with an ottoman or sleep system.

$1,799$1,439
West Elm Marin Sofa
West Elm Marin Sofa
West Elm
West Elm Marin Sofa

Choose from basically any of West Elm's stylish couches for your home with a pet, just be sure to pick one of the performance fabrics when customizing. The performance fabric that's treated to be water- and oil-stain resistant is also designed for durability and being easy to clean

STARTING AT $1,699
Hutwife Velvet Mid-Century Sofa Couch
Hutwife Velvet Mid-Century Sofa Couch
Walmart
Hutwife Velvet Mid-Century Sofa Couch

Have a cat that loves to stretch his claws on the furniture? This currently discounted sofa from Walmart is made with anti-scratch fabric. The back cushions are also removable and washable.

$381$300
Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Sofa
Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Sofa
Amazon
Signature Design by Ashley Outdoor Patio Eucalyptus Sofa

Outdoor fabric is a great option for pet owners, as it's made to be durable and stand up to the elements. While this sofa is hearty enough to take on the outdoors, it's also elegant enough to fit into your indoor space. 

$930$872
25Home Salo Olive Air Leather Sofa
25Home Salo Olive Air Leather Sofa
25Home
25Home Salo Olive Air Leather Sofa

This classic, yet modern, sofa from 25Home is made with vegan air leather. Man-made air leather is waterproof, stain proof and takes longer to wear. 

$3,220$2,090
Leisland 79" Modern Sectional Sofa
Leisland 79" Modern Sectional Sofa
Amazon
Leisland 79" Modern Sectional Sofa

Upholstered with durable and non-pilling chenille fabric, the couch can stand up to pets. The covers are also removable if you need to hand wash a stain.

$499$474
WITH COUPON
Mercury Row Alissa Upholstered Sofa
Mercury Row Alissa Upholstered Sofa
Wayfair
Mercury Row Alissa Upholstered Sofa

A leather couch is a good option for pet owners because you can easily wipe away stains and this option from Wayfair has added stain resistance and durability. 

$450$385
Dreamsir Mid-Century Velvet Sofa
Dreamsir Mid-Century Velvet Sofa
Amazon
Dreamsir Mid-Century Velvet Sofa

Velvet is seen as a luxurious and sophisticated fabric, but it's also a durable fabric option. Available in five vibrant colors, you and your pet will love this adorable tufted couch.

$390$360
WITH COUPON
Pottery Barn Sanford Square Arm Upholstered Sofa
Pottery Barn Sanford Square Arm Upholstered Sofa
Pottery Barn
Pottery Barn Sanford Square Arm Upholstered Sofa

Pottery Barn also offers performance fabric to keep up with your pets. Customize your loveseat with your favorite performance upholstery color out of their 27 options.

STARTING AT $799

RELATED CONTENT:

10 Best Sleeper Sofa Deals to Shop from Wayfair's Labor Day Sale

The 10 Best Sleeper Sofas Under $500 to Shop on a Budget

The Best Labor Day Furniture Sales to Shop Now

The Best Labor Day Sales to Shop Now

Shop the Best Labor Day Furniture Deals at Amazon's Outlet

Save Up to 40% On Furniture, Home Decor and More at Anthropologie

Get Major Deals on College Dorm Room Essentials at Wayfair

The Best Amazon Home Deals — Shop Fall Home Decor, Furniture & More

Best Furniture Deals at Burrow's Sale: Save Up to 60% on Home Upgrades

The Best Patio Furniture from Walmart to Shop Ahead of Labor Day