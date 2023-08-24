Pets bring undeniable love and energy into our homes. Try as we might, sometimes there’s no preventing our pets from scratching, biting, or staining our furniture. From loyal dogs that always want cuddles to cats with their unique personalities, it's safe to say we would do pretty much anything for them — including finding a sofa that can keep you and your pets cozy.

Even the best-behaved animals shed pet hair or occasionally drool — and that's the well trained animals. Our pups love to chew on everything and kittens love to scratch the furniture, leaving the occasional claw mark. Rather than buy an ultra-cheap sofa, finding a couch up to the challenge can be a bit, well, challenging. Preventing or hiding scratches and stains are just a couple of the upholstery characteristics you'll want in your pet-friendly couch. If it has pet-proof washable covers, then that's even better for hiding fur.

Whether you prefer a sectional sofa or a classic couch, we've scoured the web for the best pet-friendly sofas on the market that also look great and will match your home decor. No matter your preferred fabric: faux leather, genuine leather, synthetic material, woven fabric — we've found a pet-friendly option for you. Need a couch with seat depth to fit a Great Dane? We've found that too.

Below, shop the best couches from around the web that are perfect for people with pets.

West Elm Marin Sofa West Elm West Elm Marin Sofa Choose from basically any of West Elm's stylish couches for your home with a pet, just be sure to pick one of the performance fabrics when customizing. The performance fabric that's treated to be water- and oil-stain resistant is also designed for durability and being easy to clean STARTING AT $1,699 Shop Now

Dreamsir Mid-Century Velvet Sofa Amazon Dreamsir Mid-Century Velvet Sofa Velvet is seen as a luxurious and sophisticated fabric, but it's also a durable fabric option. Available in five vibrant colors, you and your pet will love this adorable tufted couch. $390 $360 WITH COUPON Shop Now

