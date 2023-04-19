10 Best Pet-Friendly Couches That Your Cat or Dog Will Soon Take Over
Pets bring undeniable love and energy into our homes. Try as we might, sometimes there’s no preventing our pets from scratching, biting, or staining our furniture. From loyal dogs that always want cuddles to cats with their unique personalities, it's safe to say we would do pretty much anything for them — including finding a sofa that can keep you and your pets cozy.
Even the best-behaved animals shed pet hair or occasionally drool — and that's the well trained animals. Our pups love to chew on everything and kittens love to scratch the furniture, leaving the occasional claw mark. Rather than buy an ultra-cheap sofa, finding a couch up to the challenge can be a bit, well, challenging. Preventing or hiding scratches and stains are just a couple of the upholstery characteristics you'll want in your pet-friendly couch. If it has pet-proof washable covers, then that's even better for hiding fur.
Whether you prefer a sectional sofa or a classic couch, we've scoured the web for the best pet-friendly sofas on the market that also look great and will match your home decor. No matter your preferred fabric: faux leather, genuine leather, synthetic material, woven fabric — we've found a pet-friendly option for you. Need a couch with seat depth to fit a Great Dane? We've found that too.
Below, shop the best couches from around the web that are perfect for people with pets.
Burrow covers all their plush couches with durable and stain-resistant fabric to keep up daily life, and perhaps your pet. You can also upgrade this set with an ottoman or sleep system.
Choose from basically any of West Elm's stylish couches for your home with a pet, just be sure to pick one of the performance fabrics when customizing. The performance fabric that's treated to be water- and oil-stain resistant is also designed for durability and being easy to clean
Have a cat that loves to stretch his claws on the furniture? This currently discounted sofa from Walmart is made with anti-scratch fabric. The back cushions are also removable and washable.
Outdoor fabric is a great option for pet owners, as it's made to be durable and stand up to the elements. While this sofa is hearty enough to take on the outdoors, it's also elegant enough to fit into your indoor space.
This classic, yet modern, sofa from 25Home is made with vegan air leather. Man-made air leather is waterproof, stain proof and takes longer to wear.
Upholstered with durable and non-pilling chenille fabric, the couch can stand up to pets. The covers are also removable if you need to hand wash a stain.
Everyone can kick back and relax, including the pup (or cat), on this large modular sofa from Inside Weather. The sustainable couch uses around 200 recycled plastic water bottles during the construction.
A leather couch is a good option for pet owners because you can easily wipe away stains and this option from Wayfair has added stain resistance and durability.
Velvet is seen as a luxurious and sophisticated fabric, but it's also a durable fabric option. Available in five vibrant colors, you and your pet will love this adorable tufted couch.
Pottery Barn also offers performance fabric to keep up with your pets. Customize your loveseat with your favorite performance upholstery color out of their 27 options.
