Thanksgiving is a day to make new memories with family and friends, while reminiscing about the good times of the past. That is, unless you're the one stuck in the kitchen. In that case, you've prepped for days and now you're bustling around to get dinner on the table for everyone. But in 2022, things should be different and they can be with the help of the best Thanksgiving meal delivery services.

Rather than planning your meal, writing down a grocery list, and fighting over that last turkey once you get to the store, let someone else do the cooking and have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your doorstep. Some meal kits involve little to no cooking, like the Williams Sonoma Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner which comes with six delicious pre-prepared sides and a large turkey. If you prefer to freshly cook your side dishes, Blue Apron and HelloFresh both give you all the ingredients you need for your holiday feast in one convenient box. One thing all these boxes have in common is that they're mouth-watering and actually delicious.

With a shortage of turkeys this year, going with a Thanksgiving meal delivery service really will save you time and stress. Ahead, we've picked out the best Thanksgiving meal delivery options on the market to make your holiday dinner that much easier this year.

Williams Sonoma Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner Simply heat up this Thanksgiving dinner that serves four to six people and you'll have an utterly delicious meal. Truffle mashed potatoes, jalapeño cheese-bread stuffing, and creamy asparagus gruyere custard are just a few of the delectable sides. $300 Buy Now

HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast HelloFresh HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast You won't need to go to the grocery store at all with this kit from HelloFresh that offers a turkey, three hearty sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, and an apple crisp for dessert. You can even add on a charcuterie board to snack on while you prepare the meal. $18.99 PER PERSON Buy Now

Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box Blue Apron Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box Serving 6 to 8 guests, this classic Thanksgiving box from Blue Apron comes with all the fixings you'll need to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The box includes everything you need to make a savory turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, white cheddar mashed potatoes, and an apple crumb pie. $140 Buy Now

Omaha Steaks Thanksgiving Turkey Feast Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Thanksgiving Turkey Feast From freezer to oven, you'll have your meal prepared in no time with the Thanksgiving Turkey Feast from Omaha Steaks. You'll get a whole 10 lbs. turkey, green bean casserole, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, baguettes with garlic butter, and caramel apple tartlets. $200 Buy Now

Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner You can feed a crowd of 12 with this feast from Williams Sonoma that contains 40 lbs. of food. Some of the items you'll receive in this pack include a 16 to 18 lbs. turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gratin, mac and cheese, gravy, rolls, and two types of pie. $750 Buy Now

