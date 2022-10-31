Shopping

10 Best Thanksgiving Meal Delivery Services to Skip The Stress and Spend More Time With Family

By Rebecca Rovenstine‍
Thanksgiving is a day to make new memories with family and friends, while reminiscing about the good times of the past. That is, unless you're the one stuck in the kitchen. In that case, you've prepped for days and now you're bustling around to get dinner on the table for everyone. But in 2022, things should be different and they can be with the help of the best Thanksgiving meal delivery services

Rather than planning your meal, writing down a grocery list, and fighting over that last turkey once you get to the store, let someone else do the cooking and have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your doorstep. Some meal kits involve little to no cooking, like the Williams Sonoma Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner which comes with six delicious pre-prepared sides and a large turkey. If you prefer to freshly cook your side dishes, Blue Apron and HelloFresh both give you all the ingredients you need for your holiday feast in one convenient box. One thing all these boxes have in common is that they're mouth-watering and actually delicious. 

With a shortage of turkeys this year, going with a Thanksgiving meal delivery service really will save you time and stress. Ahead, we've picked out the best Thanksgiving meal delivery options on the market to make your holiday dinner that much easier this year.

Williams Sonoma Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner
Williams Sonoma Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner

Simply heat up this Thanksgiving dinner that serves four to six people and you'll have an utterly delicious meal. Truffle mashed potatoes, jalapeño cheese-bread stuffing, and creamy asparagus gruyere custard are just a few of the delectable sides. 

$300
HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast
HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast
HelloFresh
HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast

You won't need to go to the grocery store at all with this kit from HelloFresh that offers a turkey, three hearty sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, and an apple crisp for dessert. You can even add on a charcuterie board to snack on while you prepare the meal. 

$18.99 PER PERSON
Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box
Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box
Blue Apron
Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box

Serving 6 to 8 guests, this classic Thanksgiving box from Blue Apron comes with all the fixings you'll need to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The box includes everything you need to make a savory turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, white cheddar mashed potatoes, and an apple crumb pie.

$140
Omaha Steaks Thanksgiving Turkey Feast
Omaha Steaks Thanksgiving Turkey Feast
Omaha Steaks
Omaha Steaks Thanksgiving Turkey Feast

From freezer to oven, you'll have your meal prepared in no time with the Thanksgiving Turkey Feast from Omaha Steaks. You'll get a whole 10 lbs. turkey, green bean casserole, creamed corn, mashed potatoes, baguettes with garlic butter, and caramel apple tartlets.

$200
Harry & David Gourmet Turkey Feast
Harry & David Gourmet Turkey Feast
Harry & David
Harry & David Gourmet Turkey Feast

Get your turkey, gourmet sides, and a heavenly pumpkin cheesecake with this prepared meal kit from Harry & David. All you need to do is heat up the meal for a fabulous dinner everyone will remember. 

$250
Purple Carrot Vegan Thanksgiving Celebration Box
Purple Carrot Vegan Thanksgiving Celebration Box
Purple Carrot
Purple Carrot Vegan Thanksgiving Celebration Box

The vegans out there can have an appetizing Thanksgiving meal as well with the help of Purple Carrot. Their Thanksgiving Celebration Box includes ciabatta stuffing, stuffed sweet potatoes, and a pear cranberry crisp.

$75
Goldbelly Holiday Turkey Dinner for Four
Goldbelly Holiday Turkey Dinner for Four
Goldbelly
Goldbelly Holiday Turkey Dinner for Four

They don't serve Thanksgiving in Australia, but Australian-style cafe, The Goddess and Grocer, makes a mean Thanksgiving meal. Their dinner on Goldbelly offers a slow-roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a pecan pie to finish it all off.

$200
Harry & David The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal
Harry & David The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal
Harry & David
Harry & David The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal

If you're feeding a crowd, this bundle from Harry & David has everything you'll need. You'll get three trays off appetizers, bacon-wrapped scallops, prime rib roast, honey-glazed ham, turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, horseradish sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and so much more.

$600
Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner
Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner

You can feed a crowd of 12 with this feast from Williams Sonoma that contains 40 lbs. of food. Some of the items you'll receive in this pack include a 16 to 18 lbs. turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gratin, mac and cheese, gravy, rolls, and two types of pie.

$750
Goldbelly Small Turducken with Cajun Pork Cornbread Stuffing
Goldbelly Small Turducken with Cajun Pork Cornbread Stuffing
Goldbelly
Goldbelly Small Turducken with Cajun Pork Cornbread Stuffing

If you just need your main dish, go for this "small" turducken from Herbert's Specialty Meats filled with cajun cornbread that can feed 10 to 15 people. A turducken, if you're unfamiliar with the concept, is a combination of turkey, duck, and chicken, made to look like one single bird. 

$170

