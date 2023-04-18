10 Best Tower Fans of 2023 to Keep You Cool at Home — Starting at $25
The transition of spring puts us in a weather limbo. Will it be chilly? Will it be warm? It changes in a blink of an eye with some days having a mix of both highs and lows. It creates the conundrum of deciding when it's finally time to turn on the air conditioner.
While many people invest in a portable air conditioner, a high-efficiency tower fan is not only cheaper, but also easier to set up and store and have an instant cooling effect in your home. An energy-efficient cooling floor tower fan that can create airflow even in large rooms while being stylish and space-saving, unlike pedestal fans of the past. Tower fans are available in different types that vary in functionality including bladeless, floor-standing, portable, and smart.
The best tower fans can be a godsend on sweltering summer days. Whether you want a tower fan that can double as an air purifier or one that comes equipped with a remote control so you don't need to get up to adjust the temperature, there's a fan-favorite fan for you on our list.
Below, shop the 10 best budget-friendly cooling tower fans that can keep your house, apartment, or dorm room a whole lot more comfortable.
The Best Tower Fans of 2023
Dreo's Pilot Max Tower Fan is ultra-quiet and oscillates up to 120 degrees. It has 12 speeds and you can change the speed with the provided remote control or by asking Alexa because this isn't an ordinary fan, it's a smart tower fan that's connected to WiFi.
Dyson's tower fan is really one of a kind as it works to produce airflow without spinning blades. The remote-controlled fan has 10 airflow settings and programmable sleep modes.
This Amazon fan-favorite with remote control has three speeds. It can be set to automatically turn off and has a nighttime setting with a decreased fan speed. It's currently rated 4.5-stars on Amazon. "It is whisper-quiet and unobtrusive, while pushing out a lot of airflow," an Amazon reviewer says.
For a budget-friendly fan with all the features of your higher end models, check out the Honeywell QuietSet oscillating electric tower stand fan. It has five speeds, including a sleep setting, and comes with a remote control. It has a one-, two-, four- and eight-hour auto shut-off timer.
The top of this Levoit tower fan oscillates a complete 360 degrees to provide air in every direction. Choose one of three modes to keep you cool: the quiet sleep mode, nature mode that sounds like an outdoor breeze or ECO mode to save energy.
Tight on space? This smaller tower fan can help cool cramped rooms without taking up too much space itself.
The powerful motor on this Vornado tower fan can push air up to 75 feet. You can choose different airflow settings too, a smooth oscillation or V-Flow to move air around the entire room.
Perfect for the bedroom, this Dreo fan is compact, pushes air up to 24 feet and can be controlled through your Alexa or Google Assistant.
Designed with a fresh air Ionizer, this fan's technology bonds to dust, pollen and allergens making them heavier and fall to the ground so you won't be breathing them in, which also makes the room's air seem fresher.
With Spring allergies and hotter days ahead, this Dyson Pure Cool purifying fan generates the circulation power to draw allergens and pollutants into the machine and then projects the purified cool air throughout the room.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Air Conditioner Unit Deals to Keep Cool This Spring
This Amazon Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now
Shop Samsung's Spring Black Friday Appliance Sale to Upgrade Your Home
Save Big on Stylish Furniture During Apt2B's Extended Anniversary Sale
The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring
Drew Barrymore's Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Co. Is on Sale
Save On Caraway's Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Cook
Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day