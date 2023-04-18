The transition of spring puts us in a weather limbo. Will it be chilly? Will it be warm? It changes in a blink of an eye with some days having a mix of both highs and lows. It creates the conundrum of deciding when it's finally time to turn on the air conditioner.

While many people invest in a portable air conditioner, a high-efficiency tower fan is not only cheaper, but also easier to set up and store and have an instant cooling effect in your home. An energy-efficient cooling floor tower fan that can create airflow even in large rooms while being stylish and space-saving, unlike pedestal fans of the past. Tower fans are available in different types that vary in functionality including bladeless, floor-standing, portable, and smart.

The best tower fans can be a godsend on sweltering summer days. Whether you want a tower fan that can double as an air purifier or one that comes equipped with a remote control so you don't need to get up to adjust the temperature, there's a fan-favorite fan for you on our list.

Below, shop the 10 best budget-friendly cooling tower fans that can keep your house, apartment, or dorm room a whole lot more comfortable.

The Best Tower Fans of 2023

Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan Amazon Dreo Pilot Max Tower Fan Dreo's Pilot Max Tower Fan is ultra-quiet and oscillates up to 120 degrees. It has 12 speeds and you can change the speed with the provided remote control or by asking Alexa because this isn't an ordinary fan, it's a smart tower fan that's connected to WiFi. $180 $150 Shop Now

Levoit Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote Control Best Buy Levoit Oscillating Tower Fan with Remote Control The top of this Levoit tower fan oscillates a complete 360 degrees to provide air in every direction. Choose one of three modes to keep you cool: the quiet sleep mode, nature mode that sounds like an outdoor breeze or ECO mode to save energy. $160 $70 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Air Conditioner Unit Deals to Keep Cool This Spring

This Amazon Best-Selling Portable Air Conditioner Is On Sale Right Now

Shop Samsung's Spring Black Friday Appliance Sale to Upgrade Your Home

Save Big on Stylish Furniture During Apt2B's Extended Anniversary Sale

The Best Amazon Kitchen Deals to Brighten Up Your Home This Spring

Drew Barrymore's Sustainable Home Collection with Grove Co. Is on Sale

Save On Caraway's Best Mother's Day Gifts for Moms Who Love to Cook

Amazon Just Launched a Big Spring Home Deals Event Ahead of Prime Day