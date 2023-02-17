Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a stylish, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Presidents Day Sale is happening now with thousands of pieces of furniture, bedding, and decor up to 50% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new this spring, the West Elm sale has big-time discounts to update any room.

Shop the West Elm Sale

West Elm's Presidents Day Sale is full of pieces that will last a lifetime. From deals on sleeper sofas to cozy bedding and chic bar carts, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air.

Ahead, shop the 10 best furniture and decor deals to shop from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more home savings this weekend? Check out our guide to all the best Presidents Day furniture sales happening now.

Oliver Sofa West Elm Oliver Sofa Snuggle in on this sofa that features wide cushions perfect for your next movie night. $699 $560 Shop Now

Mid-Century Bar Cart West Elm Mid-Century Bar Cart A rich acorn finish and antique brass details combine in this bar cart for handsome, mid-century look. It's equipped with a set of casters so you can easily move it from room to room. $549 $399 Shop Now

Mid-Century Mini Desk (36") West Elm Mid-Century Mini Desk (36") For those without a lot of extra space, you can still have a great setup for working from home. Tapered legs, angular supports and beveled front edges give this desk a mid-century look to complement your room. $499 $449 Shop Now

Cotton Knit Throws West Elm Cotton Knit Throws Available in a range of go-with-anything colors, these 100% cotton throws are mid-weight to keep you warm any time of year. $90 $59 Shop Now

Modern Heirloom Quilt West Elm Modern Heirloom Quilt Style a quilt on top of your bed or tuck it under for a cozy, tailored look. Made from a comforting cotton and linen blend, this quilt puts a festive twist on a colorblocked geo pattern. $230 $70 Shop Now

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

