10 Can’t-Miss Furniture and Decor Deals from West Elm’s Presidents Day Sale — Up to 50% Off

By Charlotte Lewis
West Elm Spring Refresh Sale
West Elm

Prioritizing our personal space is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a stylish, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Presidents Day Sale is happening now with thousands of pieces of furniture, bedding, and decor up to 50% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new this spring, the West Elm sale has big-time discounts to update any room.

West Elm's Presidents Day Sale is full of pieces that will last a lifetime. From deals on sleeper sofas to cozy bedding and chic bar carts, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air. 

Ahead, shop the 10 best furniture and decor deals to shop from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more home savings this weekend? Check out our guide to all the best Presidents Day furniture sales happening now. 

Mid-Century Media Console
Mid-Century Media Console
West Elm
Mid-Century Media Console

Compact in design, the media console provides ample storage in your home's smaller spaces.

$849$699
Oliver Sofa
Oliver Sofa
West Elm
Oliver Sofa

Snuggle in on this sofa that features wide cushions perfect for your next movie night. 

$699$560
Mid-Century Bar Cart
Mid-Century Bar Cart
West Elm
Mid-Century Bar Cart

A rich acorn finish and antique brass details combine in this bar cart for handsome, mid-century look. It's equipped with a set of casters so you can easily move it from room to room.

$549$399
Mid-Century Mini Desk (36")
Mid-Century Mini Desk (36")
West Elm
Mid-Century Mini Desk (36")

For those without a lot of extra space, you can still have a great setup for working from home. Tapered legs, angular supports and beveled front edges give this desk a mid-century look to complement your room. 

$499$449
Cotton Knit Throws
Cotton Knit Throws
West Elm
Cotton Knit Throws

Available in a range of go-with-anything colors, these 100% cotton throws are mid-weight to keep you warm any time of year.

$90$59
Modern Heirloom Quilt
Modern Heirloom Quilt
West Elm
Modern Heirloom Quilt

Style a quilt on top of your bed or tuck it under for a cozy, tailored look. Made from a comforting cotton and linen blend, this quilt puts a festive twist on a colorblocked geo pattern.

$230$70
European Flax Linen Classic Stripe Sheet Set
European Flax Linen Classic Stripe Sheet Set
West Elm
European Flax Linen Classic Stripe Sheet Set

West Elm's best-selling European Flax Linen Classic Stripe Sheet Set in Terracotta Melange is on sale. Crafted from premium natural flax and washed for a luxe, lived-in look, the linen sheet set keeps you cool in the summer and warm in the winter. 

$260$210
Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer
Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer
West Elm
Mid-Century Bookshelf w/ Drawer

With three shelves and a bottom drawer that opens smoothly, the bookshelf provides plenty of storage space to display your favorite belongings. 

$899$699
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair
West Elm
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair

The timeless design of this char makes it one of West Elm's bestsellers. With sculptural arms and a wide, welcoming seat, this chair is extra durable. 

$999$700
Callan 2-Piece Chaise Sectional (92")
Callan 2-Piece Chaise Sectional (92")
West Elm
Callan 2-Piece Chaise Sectional (92")

This comfy sectional's shape seats three with ease, with a little extra leg room. 

$1,399$1,120

For more deals happening around Presidents’ Day weekend, shop our picks for the best 2023 Presidents' Day Sales.

