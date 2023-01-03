Shopping

10 Can't-Miss Furniture and Home Decor Deals to Shop from West Elm's Big Winter Sale

By Charlotte Lewis
West Elm Big Winter Sale
West Elm

Prioritizing our personal space in the new year is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a chic, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Big Winter Sale is on now with thousands of styles up to 60% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new in 2023, the West Elm sale has steep discounts on furniture and home decor, including bedding, bath and dining room essentials. 

Shop the West Elm Sale

West Elm's Big Winter Sale is full of pieces perfect for the colder months ahead. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air. 

Ahead, check out our 15 favorite finds to shop from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more furniture deals? Walmart is offering plenty of discounts to score this week. 

Mid-Century Mini Desk (36")
Mid-Century Mini Desk (36")
West Elm
Mid-Century Mini Desk (36")

For those without a lot of extra space, you can still have a great setup for working from home. Tapered legs, angular supports and beveled front edges give this desk a mid-century look to complement your room. 

$499$449
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair
West Elm
Mid-Century Leather Show Wood Chair

The timeless design of this char makes it one of West Elm's bestsellers. With sculptural arms and a wide, welcoming seat, this chair is extra durable. 

$899$809
Oliver 2-Piece Chaise Sectional (79")
Oliver 2-Piece Chaise Sectional (79")
West Elm
Oliver 2-Piece Chaise Sectional (79")

Small-space friendly, the sectional's compact shape seats three with ease. 

$999$899
Cozy Swivel Chair
Cozy Swivel Chair
West Elm
Cozy Swivel Chair

Lounge all day in this chair with a wide, low-slung seat.

$899$759
Parsons Gray Bone Inlay Round Mirror - 30"
Parsons Gray Bone Inlay Round Mirror - 30"
West Elm
Parsons Gray Bone Inlay Round Mirror - 30"

A sleek mirror does wonders for any room in the house.

$400$200
Mixed Slate & Wood Preston Charcuterie Board
Mixed Slate & Wood Preston Charcuterie Board
West Elm
Mixed Slate & Wood Preston Charcuterie Board

Save 50% on a chic charcuterie board for your next gathering with friends and family. 

$60$30
Open Weave Zig Zag Baskets
Open Weave Zig Zag Baskets
West Elm
Open Weave Zig Zag Baskets

Keep your home clutter-free in style with chic woven baskets made from renewable water hyacinth.

$25 TO $100$10 TO $40
Jensen Round Dining Table
Jensen Round Dining Table
West Elm
Jensen Round Dining Table

Even if dining room tables are out of the question, this round table adds warmth to any room with its richly-grained walnut color.

$549$494
Rani Rug
Rani Rug
West Elm
Rani Rug

This well-loved 5-star rug will give your living room a vintage look.

STARTING AT $199STARTING AT $149
Dalton Sofa
West Elm Dalton Sofa
West Elm
Dalton Sofa

Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.

STARTING AT $2,099STARTING AT $1,679

