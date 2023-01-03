10 Can't-Miss Furniture and Home Decor Deals to Shop from West Elm's Big Winter Sale
Prioritizing our personal space in the new year is essential, especially for anyone who is still working from home. If you're looking to give your home a chic, mid-century modern refresh, West Elm's Big Winter Sale is on now with thousands of styles up to 60% off. Because adding an item or two may be just what you need to make your home feel like new in 2023, the West Elm sale has steep discounts on furniture and home decor, including bedding, bath and dining room essentials.
West Elm's Big Winter Sale is full of pieces perfect for the colder months ahead. From cozy furniture to seasonal bedding, trust us when we say you don’t want to miss this home sale. Whether you’re on the hunt for big furniture items or just need a few decor pieces to give your space some personality, there are so many deals to snag at West Elm's sale. To help guide your shopping journey, we've gathered the can't-miss pieces that will give your home a breath of fresh air.
Ahead, check out our 15 favorite finds to shop from the West Elm sale. Looking for even more furniture deals? Walmart is offering plenty of discounts to score this week.
For those without a lot of extra space, you can still have a great setup for working from home. Tapered legs, angular supports and beveled front edges give this desk a mid-century look to complement your room.
The timeless design of this char makes it one of West Elm's bestsellers. With sculptural arms and a wide, welcoming seat, this chair is extra durable.
Small-space friendly, the sectional's compact shape seats three with ease.
Lounge all day in this chair with a wide, low-slung seat.
A sleek mirror does wonders for any room in the house.
Save 50% on a chic charcuterie board for your next gathering with friends and family.
Keep your home clutter-free in style with chic woven baskets made from renewable water hyacinth.
Even if dining room tables are out of the question, this round table adds warmth to any room with its richly-grained walnut color.
Update your living room furniture with this plush sofa. Plus, it comes with built-in cushion support so you won't have to worry about a sore back while you're catching up on your favorite TV shows.
RELATED CONTENT:
Best Mattress Deals to Shop Now & Save On Better Sleep in The New Year
Get 30% Off Oprah’s Favorite Bedding & Pajamas With Our Exclusive Code
Save $250 On Peloton Bikes to Complete Your Home Gym
The 20 Best Walmart Deals to Shop for New Year Savings
Our Place Sale: Save Up to 31% On The Always Pan and More Kitchenware
New Year New You: The Best lululemon Activewear for Women and Men
The 25 Best Home Deals from Amazon
The Best Multifunctional Furniture On Amazon Perfect for Small Spaces