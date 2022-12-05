10 Luxury Gift Deals to Shop Before The Saks Friends and Family Sale Ends Tomorrow
You can never go wrong with shopping designer — especially when it's on sale. Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family Sale was extended through Tuesday, December 6 and there are thousands of deals on new arrivals. Just in time for the holidays, many of your favorite iconic brands are marked down to add new must-haves to your winter wardrobe along with serious discounts on luxury gifts.
While we love a good dupe as much as the next person, sometimes it's nice to splurge and delve out a little extra spending money on luxurious designer finds. Whether you're still looking for that perfect gift to give someone special or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to something nice, you can embrace the full decadence of designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue's sale.
Standout brands with can't-miss savings include Staud, Sunday Riley, Theory, Versace, and so many more. Saks sales this good are extremely rare, so we suggest you make the most of this opportunity to save on some of the most coveted fashion and beauty finds before the deals disappear tomorrow.
Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale while they're still available.
Embrace the mini-bag trend with this petite version of Staud's signature tote crafted of luxe smooth leather with contrast stitching.
Step into the cozy season with ultimate comfort and style.
Winter calls for a new pair of jeans. Joe's straight jeans featuring a cuffed, raw hem are now more than 60% off.
Platform sandals with an avant-garde aesthetic, Phillip Lim's take on the platform shoe trend adds geometric buckles and contrast topstitching to elevate these slip-ons.
Just in time for the winter months, treat your skin to high-dose retinol with no downtime. Sunday Riley's retinol collection works throughout the night to rehydrate and soothe for luminous, even-toned skin in the morning.
For gifting this holiday season, this candle's delicate sea salt scent adds a layer of ambiance to any room.
Carry all of your daily essentials in style with this sleek, deep, pebbled leather tote.
Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo. Finish off your outfit with a smooth leather belt featuring a gleaming Medusa buckle.
Cuddle up with this plush throw blanket by the hyper-popular brand Barefoot Dreams. Multiple different colorways will be a part of the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale including this dusk and cream shade.
Holiday sales are always a good time to save on spring and summer essentials. Freedom Moses slides are injected with air for a super comfortable walking experience. Plus, they're even gently infused with essential oils with a milk & honey scent.
For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.
