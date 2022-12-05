You can never go wrong with shopping designer — especially when it's on sale. Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends and Family Sale was extended through Tuesday, December 6 and there are thousands of deals on new arrivals. Just in time for the holidays, many of your favorite iconic brands are marked down to add new must-haves to your winter wardrobe along with serious discounts on luxury gifts.

Shop the Saks Sale

While we love a good dupe as much as the next person, sometimes it's nice to splurge and delve out a little extra spending money on luxurious designer finds. Whether you're still looking for that perfect gift to give someone special or you're just in the mood to treat yourself to something nice, you can embrace the full decadence of designer deals at Saks Fifth Avenue's sale.

Standout brands with can't-miss savings include Staud, Sunday Riley, Theory, Versace, and so many more. Saks sales this good are extremely rare, so we suggest you make the most of this opportunity to save on some of the most coveted fashion and beauty finds before the deals disappear tomorrow.

Ahead, shop our favorite finds from the Saks Fifth Avenue Friends and Family Sale while they're still available.

Versace Medusa Leather Belt Saks Fifth Avenue Versace Medusa Leather Belt Versace is instantly recognizable by the signature Medusa head logo. Finish off your outfit with a smooth leather belt featuring a gleaming Medusa buckle. $525 $368 Buy Now

Freedom Moses Leopard-Print Two-Strap Slides Saks Fifth Avenue Freedom Moses Leopard-Print Two-Strap Slides Holiday sales are always a good time to save on spring and summer essentials. Freedom Moses slides are injected with air for a super comfortable walking experience. Plus, they're even gently infused with essential oils with a milk & honey scent. $50 $38 Shop Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

