We spend about a third of our lives either asleep or attempting to get some rest, so it is only right that our mattresses be ideal for our sleeping needs. While stress and environmental factors like noise can disrupt your sleep, having a dreamy bed certainly can help improve your sleep quality.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 might not be happening until July 12 and 13, but there are incredible early Prime Day sales happening now. If the price of a new mattress is what has been keeping you from refreshing your bedroom, there are currently plenty of deals on Amazon's best-selling mattresses. Whether you're looking for a mattress in a box, a cooling mattress, or a classic spring bed, there are currently plenty of options to choose from and all of them are on sale.

While you might associate mattress deals with Black Friday or President's Day weekend, these early Amazon Prime Day discounts are slashing the prices of mattresses from top-rated brands like Casper and Tuft & Needle. Don't wait until next month and shop the best mattress deals on Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022.

Amazon Prime Day 2022 Mattress Deals

Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress Amazon Tuft & Needle Queen 2020 Mint Mattress The Tuft & Needle 2020 Mint Mattress is crafted with extra antimicrobial protection to make sure you won't have any lingering odors, mildew or moisture trapped in your cooling gel memory foam mattress. In fact, the HeiQ HyProTecht doesn't just keep bacteria at bay. It also breaks down bacteria, viruses, germs and other unwanted microorganisms. $1,195 $1,076 Buy Now

Casper Twin Sleep Wave Foam Mattress Amazon Casper Twin Sleep Wave Foam Mattress The Casper Sleep Wave Foam Mattress is made with AirScape TM 3 technology, which means you get an advanced cooling system built into your mattress. This Casper mattress is designed with three layers of perforated breathable foam that keeps you cool and avoids locking in moisture. Plus, you get a 100-night trial with all Casper products. $1,495 $897 Buy Now

Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Amazon Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Customers are going wild for this Certipur US certified 12" green tea-infused memory foam mattress with soft jacquard cover. With its combination of ActivCharcoal and green tea infused into three inches of body-conforming memory foam, two inches of soft, airflow-enhancing foam and seven inches of high-density support foam, you'll have the most relaxing sleep possible every night. $369 $313 Buy Now

