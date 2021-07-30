Shopping

12 Back to School Must-Haves from Amazon

By Danica Creahan
Summer is somehow nearly over! Which means back to school season is basically here, and with it, the beloved ritual of back-to-school shopping. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies simply never change.

So whether you or a loved one is headed back to the classroom in-person, or gearing up for yet another semester of remote-learning, it's time to stock up on the essentials to make this year as easy and educational as possible. 

From comfortable backpacks to a spill-proof lunch box to headphones that will help you connect with your class remotely, we’ve got you covered with 12 back to school must-haves for the upcoming school year! 
 

Bentgo Kids Children’s Lunch Box
Bentgo Kids Children’s Lunch Box
Amazon
Bentgo Kids Children’s Lunch Box
This multi-compartment lunch box is perfectly portioned out for a child’s appetite. With its leak-proof and drop-proof design, this dishwasher-safe lunch box is sure to keep any hard-working student satisfied throughout the day. 
$25
Yoobi x Marvel Binder Set
Yoobi x Marvel Avengers 1 Inch Binder for Kids Set of 4
Amazon
Yoobi x Marvel Binder Set
Having trouble staying organized? Spider-Man is here to save the day with this hero-themed binder set! This pack of four 1-inch 3-ring binders will hold up to 220 sheets of paper each.
$20
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
Bose via Amazon
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
These wireless bluetooth headphones have up to 15 hours of playtime and an advanced built-in microphone system. With these headphones you can swap between two connected bluetooth devices for quick and easy listening and enjoy up to a 30-foot listening range. These are the perfect pair of headphones for staying connected while remote-learning. 
$160
Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Mini School Supply Set
Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Mini Office Supply Kit & Marvel School Set
Amazon
Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Mini School Supply Set
This fun Spider-Man supply kit includes a stapler, staples, staple remover, hole punch, tape dispenser, tape, scissors, pencil sharpener, glitter-infused case and a pair of small, kid-safe scissors.
$11
Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack
Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack
Amazon
Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack
This backpack features an external USB charging port and a set-in charging cable, so you can recharge your devices as you go! It’s made of durable fabric with a vegan leather trim and features six internal storage compartments to help you keep your pack organized.  
$36
Big Capacity Pencil Box
Pencil Case Big Capacity Pen Marker Holder Pouch Box
Amazon
Big Capacity Pencil Box
This pencil case is made from easy-to-clean, dirt-resistant fabric and has an inner velcro and mesh pocket to hold cards, coins or cables. The main compartment of this case can hold up to 60 slim pencils, so you’ll surely be all set with school supplies. 
$12
Marvel Avengers Pencil Case
Marvel Avengers Spiderman Thor Hulk Comics Pencil Case
Amazon
Marvel Avengers Pencil Case
This Avengers-themed pencil case can turn even the most boring homework assignment into a heroic, adventure-packed task! 
$12
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
Amazon
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
Ideal for students of all ages, this lightweight JanSport daypack is durable and designed to serve as a simple and straightforward storage solution for school supplies and anything else you might need to carry.   
$34
Large Capacity School Supplies Organizer
Pencil Pen Case Pouch Holder Box Organizer
Amazon
Large Capacity School Supplies Organizer
This cute, large capacity pencil pouch can store up to 50 pens or up to 90 pencils, and has an internal mesh pocket to store other accessories. Need less storage? The case is collapsable and easily adjusted by the zipper on the side, so it won't take up necessary space in your backpack. 
$15
Sharpie Gel Pens
Sharpie Gel Pens
Sharpie via Amazon
Sharpie Gel Pens
This gel pen pack comes with four black, four blue, and four red gel ink pens, all of which are made with no-bleed technology and bold colors, so your thoughts will look as clean and clear on paper as they do in your head.
$13
Mazforce Original Insulated Lunch Box
Mafroce insulated lunch box
Mazforce via Amazon
Mazforce Original Insulated Lunch Box
This insulated lunch box is designed with maximum efficiency while still remaining sleek and compact. It has an expandable side pocket for your water bottle and inner mesh pockets to keep your lunch organized. 
$14
LilGadgets Connect+Pro Kids Headphones
LilGadgets Connect+Pro Kids Headphones
LilGadgets via Amazon
LilGadgets Connect+Pro Kids Headphones
These chic headphones are specially designed for children six and up! With metal extenders for durability and kid-safe volume limits, these headphones are fun for the whole family. They also feature an integrated SharePort so you won’t need a splitter to listen together anymore. 
$27

