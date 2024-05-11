Shop
12 Best Gift Cards for Mother's Day: Send Last-Minute Digital Gifts That Will Arrive Instantly

Mother's Day Gift Cards
By Erica Radol
Published: 2:00 AM PDT, May 11, 2024

Having a last-minute gift emergency? Send a virtual Mother's Day gift card to avert the crisis.

If your Mother’s Day gift planning was delayed, that’s okay! Thankfully, you still have time right up until the day itself with digital Mother’s Day gifts. You can send a gift card via email or text for instant happiness. There are incredible options for online Mother’s Day gift cards, so the present will still feel considerate and thoughtful. If you’re sending a card or flowers too, let an email do the heavy gifting for you! 

Shop Amazon's e-Gift Cards

The easiest gift card to send is an Amazon virtual gift card. There are so many retailer options that can be purchased through Amazon, including Bath and Body Works, Starbucks, Best Buy, J.Crew and more. Every mom on your list can get the online Mother’s Day gift that is just right for her. Not only will she receive the gift card immediately, but she can also then spend it on anything her heart desires. 

Many other stores also offer this e-Gift option, so we rounded up some of the best Mother's Day gift cards of 2024 below. Think lululemon, Ulta and Skims — all delivered instantly. Whether shopping for a wife, daughter-in-law or grandma — just enter her email address or phone number and your custom note. Hit send and you are done. Gifting crisis solved! 

Best Mother's Day Gift Cards

Amazon Mother's Day Gift Card

Amazon Mother's Day Gift Card
Amazon

Amazon Mother's Day Gift Card

Choose from many designs that say Happy Mother's Day with a useful Amazon virtual gift card!

Starting at $10

Shop Now

Apple Gift Card

Apple Gift Card
Amazon

Apple Gift Card

Whether she likes iTunes, iPad, AirPods or virtually anything Apple, send her this Apple gift card for instant iHappiness.

Starting at $15

Shop Now

lululemon Gift Card

lululemon Gift Card
lululemon

lululemon Gift Card

For every lululemon lover on your Mother's Day shopping list, email an e-Gift card with a design chosen by you.

Starting at $15

Shop Now

AMC Theater Gift Card

AMC Theater Gift Card
Amazon

AMC Theater Gift Card

For a cinephile or the woman who has everything, a movie night gift is perfect! 

Starting at $15

Shop Now

Target Gift Card

Target Gift Card
Target

Target Gift Card

Target is such a versatile store for home goods, clothing, kitchenwares and more. If you are unsure what to get her, this is a good choice.

Starting at $10

Shop Now

Skims Gift Card

Skims Gift Card
Skims

Skims Gift Card

Whether she's a Skims fan or a Kim Kardashian fan, this card is sure to be a big hit! 

Starting at $25

Shop Now

Ulta Gift Card

Ulta Gift Card
Ulta

Ulta Gift Card

Any beauty-obsessed mom on your gift list is going to be thrilled to receive this e-Gift card.

Starting at $10

Shop Now

Gap Gift Card

Gap Gift Card
Amazon

Gap Gift Card

If your special mom loves the Gap, Old Navy, Athleta or Banana Republic, this is a perfect choice. 

Starting at $15

Shop Now

Sephora Gift Card

Sephora Gift Card
Sephora

Sephora Gift Card

There's likely not a beauty lover alive who doesn't immediately recognize the black and white stripes. 

Starting at $10

Shop Now

Pottery Barn Gift Card

Pottery Barn Gift Card
Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn Gift Card

Select the email option and your Pottery Barn gift card is on its way.

Starting at $25

Shop Now

Krispy Kreme eGift Card

Krispy Kreme eGift Card
Amazon

Krispy Kreme eGift Card

A warm box of delicious joy in the form of Krispy Kreme donuts is a perfect Mother's Day gift for many a mom!

Starting at $15

Shop Now

Brooklinen Gift Card

Brooklinen Gift Card
Brooklinen

Brooklinen Gift Card

If she has been dropping hints about wanting a new sheet set, comforter or other linens, send her a Brooklinen gift card for top-notch cotton bedding and more.

Starting at $50

Shop Now

Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.

