Having a last-minute gift emergency? Send a virtual Mother's Day gift card to avert the crisis.
If your Mother’s Day gift planning was delayed, that’s okay! Thankfully, you still have time right up until the day itself with digital Mother’s Day gifts. You can send a gift card via email or text for instant happiness. There are incredible options for online Mother’s Day gift cards, so the present will still feel considerate and thoughtful. If you’re sending a card or flowers too, let an email do the heavy gifting for you!
The easiest gift card to send is an Amazon virtual gift card. There are so many retailer options that can be purchased through Amazon, including Bath and Body Works, Starbucks, Best Buy, J.Crew and more. Every mom on your list can get the online Mother’s Day gift that is just right for her. Not only will she receive the gift card immediately, but she can also then spend it on anything her heart desires.
Many other stores also offer this e-Gift option, so we rounded up some of the best Mother's Day gift cards of 2024 below. Think lululemon, Ulta and Skims — all delivered instantly. Whether shopping for a wife, daughter-in-law or grandma — just enter her email address or phone number and your custom note. Hit send and you are done. Gifting crisis solved!
Best Mother's Day Gift Cards
Amazon Mother's Day Gift Card
Choose from many designs that say Happy Mother's Day with a useful Amazon virtual gift card!
Apple Gift Card
Whether she likes iTunes, iPad, AirPods or virtually anything Apple, send her this Apple gift card for instant iHappiness.
lululemon Gift Card
For every lululemon lover on your Mother's Day shopping list, email an e-Gift card with a design chosen by you.
AMC Theater Gift Card
For a cinephile or the woman who has everything, a movie night gift is perfect!
Target Gift Card
Target is such a versatile store for home goods, clothing, kitchenwares and more. If you are unsure what to get her, this is a good choice.
Skims Gift Card
Whether she's a Skims fan or a Kim Kardashian fan, this card is sure to be a big hit!
Ulta Gift Card
Any beauty-obsessed mom on your gift list is going to be thrilled to receive this e-Gift card.
Gap Gift Card
If your special mom loves the Gap, Old Navy, Athleta or Banana Republic, this is a perfect choice.
Sephora Gift Card
There's likely not a beauty lover alive who doesn't immediately recognize the black and white stripes.
Pottery Barn Gift Card
Select the email option and your Pottery Barn gift card is on its way.
Krispy Kreme eGift Card
A warm box of delicious joy in the form of Krispy Kreme donuts is a perfect Mother's Day gift for many a mom!
Brooklinen Gift Card
If she has been dropping hints about wanting a new sheet set, comforter or other linens, send her a Brooklinen gift card for top-notch cotton bedding and more.
Show her how much she means to you. Check out our 2024 Mother’s Day Gift Guide for more Mother’s Day gift ideas.
RELATED CONTENT: