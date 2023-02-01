14 Best Air Fryer Deals to Score Just In Time For Super Bowl Sunday

Whether you’re a die-hard football fan or hosting this year's Super Bowl watch party for Rihanna's half-time show, everybody knows Super Bowl Sunday is all about the food. The biggest football game of the year will be here February 12, so it's a good idea to start planning your snacks early to guarantee they are touchdowns themselves. When it comes to game-day food, an air fryer is your secret weapon to crowd-pleasing food ideas that are not only healthy and delicious, but are also super easy and quick to whip up.

If you haven’t hopped on the air fryer train yet, what are you waiting for? Air fryers have truly taken the internet by storm, generating a massive range of delicious and fun recipes to try. Amazon, Walmart and Best Buy are the places to be right now for a new oven with some of the best air fryer deals on the web we've seen.

Air fryers cook our favorite game day snacks, making them super crispy and crunchy on the outside yet using up to 85% less oil than deep-frying. Since there's no pot of hot oil involved, clean up is a breeze, too. The best air fryer deals include ovens with an intuitive digital touchscreen to help you easily control and adjust the cooking time and temperature so your food turns out perfect.

With small ovens for as little as $40 and larger models for up to 60% off, shop the best Super Bowl air fryer deals below and save now on this kitchen essential.

The Best Super Bowl 2023 Air Fryer Deals

Philips Premium Airfryer XXL Amazon Philips Premium Airfryer XXL In addition to producing less smell and splattering than conventional fryers, this air fryer is easy to clean, safe, and economical to use daily. With over 2,400 five-star reviews on Amazon, this air fryer will surely get the job done. $350 $208 Shop Now

Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Walmart Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer Cook up something fresh any night of the week with this Beautiful 6 Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer — a staple piece from Drew Barrymore's kitchenware line at Walmart. Ideal for serving 5-7 people, the Beautiful Air Fryer preheats food up to 50% faster than a traditional oven. $99 $69 Shop Now

Chefman Compact Air Fryer Amazon Chefman Compact Air Fryer This air fryer is cETL approved with advanced safety technology for long-lasting durability and has a 1-year warranty that Chefman provides. You can remove the basket and tray from the air fryer can be washed in the dishwasher. $50 $40 Shop Now

