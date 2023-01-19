We all know that person who is the ultimate coffee connoisseur. During Valentine's Day, it's an advantage in the gift-giving department to know just what type of gift that person might enjoy. Whether they're your partner, a family member or a friend who's obsessed with a good cup of joe, we've found the best Valentine's Day gifts for coffee lovers that will have them buzzing.

Some coffee-driven individuals are very particular about their caffeinated drinks from the grind on their beans to the temperature of their brewing water, while others may just want to drink cold brew around the clock. Whichever type of coffee lover you're shopping for, ET has you covered. From mug heaters that will keep their drink hot around the clock and state-of-the-art coffee bean grinders to coffee subscription services and delicious gift baskets filled with coffee beans and biscotti, you'll find a gift idea that's sure to perk them up.

Make Cupid's job easier this year by shopping our selection of V-Day gifts for the coffee lover in your life. Below, see our favorite gifts for coffee lovers. And if you really want to blow them away this Valentine's Day, check out our list of the best espresso machines to shop now.

HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace Etsy HinterlandPines Coffee Necklace Jewelry is one of the go to Valentine's Day gifts, so go something for a bit unexpected with this latte art necklace that shows how well you know your significant other. $19 Shop Now

Coffee Mug Warmer Amazon Coffee Mug Warmer Is your loved one a slow coffee sipper who likes to savor their beverage? Now they can keep their coffee warm all morning no matter how long it takes them to finish with this beverage warmer. $30 $19 Shop Now

YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug Amazon YETI Rambler 14 oz Mug YETI is known for keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Your loved one will never have to drink a lukewarm coffee when driving to work again with this mug. $30 Shop Now

