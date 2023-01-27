15 Best Valentine's Day Gifts for Coffee Lovers: Shop Subscription Boxes, Gourmet Coffee Beans, and More
We all know that person who is the ultimate coffee connoisseur. During Valentine's Day, it's an advantage in the gift-giving department to know just what type of gift that person might enjoy. Whether they're your partner, a family member or a friend who's obsessed with a good cup of joe, we've found the best Valentine's Day gifts for coffee lovers that will have them buzzing.
Some coffee-driven individuals are very particular about their caffeinated drinks from the grind on their beans to the temperature of their brewing water, while others may just want to drink cold brew around the clock. Whichever type of coffee lover you're shopping for, ET has you covered. From mug heaters that will keep their drink hot around the clock and state-of-the-art coffee bean grinders to coffee subscription services and delicious gift baskets filled with coffee beans and biscotti, you'll find a gift idea that's sure to perk them up.
Make Cupid's job easier this year by shopping our selection of V-Day gifts for the coffee lover in your life. Below, see our favorite gifts for coffee lovers. And if you really want to blow them away this Valentine's Day, check out our list of the best espresso machines to shop now.
Jewelry is one of the go to Valentine's Day gifts, so go something for a bit unexpected with this latte art necklace that shows how well you know your significant other.
Is your loved one a slow coffee sipper who likes to savor their beverage? Now they can keep their coffee warm all morning no matter how long it takes them to finish with this beverage warmer.
This gift basket comes with coffee (a delicious chocolate truffle blend), plus all sorts of decadent chocolates from Godiva that pair wonderfully.
Feel the love when you brew your fresh cup of coffee on Valentine's Day with this pink Keurig.
The scent of freshly brewed coffee doesn't need to be limited to the morning. You can smell it 24/7 by lighting this candle from Anecdote Candles.
Your loved one will have coffee to wake up in the morning and a bottle of wine for the evening to unwind with this Harry & David gift set. In addition to the coffee and wine, your gift will include a mug, stemless wine glass, vanilla almond biscotti, chocolate truffles and chocolate-covered espresso beans.
Every coffee drinker knows that coffee just tastes better when drinking from your favorite mug. Gift them their new fave, like these ceramic beauties.
One of the best ways to celebrate Valentine's Day is with chocolate. Grab this curated box from Bean Box that has expertly paired different roasts of coffee beans with delicious chocolates.
With 18 different grind settings, you can get pretty much any type of ground coffee beans you desire with this Cuisinart grinder. And every true coffee lover knows that freshly ground beans taste the best.
For the whiskey and coffee lover, now they can get the best of both worlds with these whiskey infused coffee beans. The beans are soaked in whiskey to create this fun and unique roast.
With the Atlas Coffee Club World of Coffee Sampler you'll get to try coffees from around the world. This sampler comes with 8 bags of coffee.
Designed for coffee lovers, this box gives the gift of self care. It includes a coffee body bar, two types of coffee scrubs, lip balm, a candle and more.
These glasses with bamboo lids and glass straws are the perfect gift for any iced coffee drinker. The glass straws also make them eco friendly.
YETI is known for keep hot drinks hot and cold drinks cold. Your loved one will never have to drink a lukewarm coffee when driving to work again with this mug.
Made specifically for coffee lovers, this gift set includes funny socks, a coffee mug and a coffee measuring scoop bag clip.
RELATED CONTENT:
18 Valentine’s Day Chocolate, Candy and Cookie Gifts That Will Delight Loved Ones With a Sweet Tooth
21 Self-Care Gifts to Show Yourself Some Love This Valentine's Day
9 Flower Delivery Services to Help Make Valentine's Day Special
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Drops New Collection for Valentine's Day
The Ultimate Valentine's Day Gift Guide
15 Valentine's Day Gifts to Help Transform Your Home Into a Spa
41 Best Valentine's Gift Ideas on Amazon for Every Budget
Save Up to 75% on Kate Spade Valentine's Day Handbags, Jewelry and PJs