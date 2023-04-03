Walmart always brings incredible spring savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets this spring. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, a vacuum for spring cleaning, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.

Shop Walmart Tech Deals

The electronics deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping. If you are looking for some gear to upgrade your TV or work-from-home setup, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart.

The Best Walmart Deals on Apple Products

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. Here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) Walmart Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS) The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected. $429 $359 Shop Now

The Best Samsung Deals at Walmart

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB Walmart Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB If you prefer a more petite tablet, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. $159 $129 Shop Now

The Best Walmart TV Deals

For streaming all of this spring's new shows you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

The Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

