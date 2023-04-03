Shopping

15 Best Walmart Tech Deals to Shop Now: Save Up to 80% on AirPods, Apple Watches, TVs and More

By ETonline Staff‍
Apple AirPods and Apple Watch
Apple

Walmart always brings incredible spring savings on everyday essentials, especially when it comes to your favorite tech. Top-rated electronics from TVs and laptops to headphones and smartwatches are on sale at Walmart to upgrade all your gadgets this spring. Whether you're in the market for a new Apple Watch, a vacuum for spring cleaning, or a pair of noise-cancelling earbuds, Walmart has slashed prices on hundreds of best-selling items to shop this week.

The electronics deals at Walmart feature big markdowns on tech from top brands, including Apple, Samsung, LG, and many more. To help you find the very best tech deals, we've narrowed the expansive selection down to the devices that are worth shopping. If you are looking for some gear to upgrade your TV or work-from-home setup, you won't want to miss these Walmart deals.

Below, shop the best tech deals available right now at Walmart. 

The Best Walmart Deals on Apple Products

It is usually tough to get almost anything from Apple on sale. However, Walmart is one of the best places to find Apple deals right now. Here are some of our favorite Apple products on sale.

Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)
Apple Watch Series 8 (GPS), 45mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 8, 45mm (GPS)

The new Apple Watch Series 8 has the most advanced health features yet. With advanced health sensors and apps, you can take an ECG, measure heart rate and blood oxygen,and track temperature changes for advanced insights into your menstrual cycle. And with Crash Detection, sleep stages tracking, and advanced workout metrics, it helps you stay active, healthy, safe, and connected.

$429$359
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)
Walmart
2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad Wi-Fi 64GB (9th Generation)

There's nothing more classic than the Apple iPad and for a good reason. It has substantial storage, vivid screen resolution, excellent camera capabilities, and a 10-hour battery life making it the leader of the pack. 

$329$269
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm
Walmart
Apple Watch SE (1st Gen) GPS, 40mm

The Apple Watch SE is an affordable smartwatch with powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Take calls and reply to texts, right from your wrist, and track your daily activities like workouts. 

$279$199
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)
Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45mm
Walmart
Apple Watch Series 7, 45mm (GPS + Cellular)

Get the GPS + Cellular, 45mm size for an incredible price. The GPS feature pairs with your phone via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi to make and receive calls or get texts and notifications. 

 

$529$299
Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)
Apple TV
Walmart
Apple TV HD 32GB (2nd Generation)

Access all your streaming platforms in one convenient spot with the Apple TV. Along with all your major names like Paramount+, HBOMax, and Netflix, you'll also be able to use Apple Fitness+ and Apple Arcade.

$99$79

The Best Samsung Deals at Walmart

65" Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
85" Samsung Class QN85B Samsung Neo QLED 4K Smart TV
Walmart
65" Samsung QN85B Neo QLED 4K Smart TV

See your favorite content upscaled to spectacular 4K resolution with the intelligent AI-based processor. Quantum HDR 24x delivers an awe-inspiring spectrum of hues to make your Hollywood movies in HDR come alive.

$2,798$1,297
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, 8.7" Tablet 32GB

If you prefer a more petite tablet, but with all the power of your standard tablet, go for the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite. It's light and slim design makes it easy to slip into a bag when you're on the go. Besides the convenience factor, this portable screen has a long-lasting battery, fast processing speeds, and can pair with your other Samsung Galaxy devices. 

$159$129
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, 42mm

Crush workouts and all your health goals with Samsung Galaxy Watch4. It comes complete with a health monitor, Bluetooth and Auto Workout Tracking.

$350$169

The Best Walmart TV Deals

For streaming all of this spring's new shows you want to choose a TV with excellent quality and sound. Walmart's TV deals offer savings on top TV brands like Samsung, LG, and more.

LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV
Walmart
LG 55" 4K UHD 2160P webOS Smart TV

Enhance your picture and sound with LG's smart TV that transforms your regular content into 4K for sharper definition and detail. And enjoy binge-worthy streaming with built-in access to Netflix, the Apple TV app, Disney+, HBO Max and to over 300+ free LG Channels with everything from comedy to movies to sports. 

$448$358
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV
Walmart
Hisense 58" Class 4K Roku Smart TV

The Hisense 4K UHD Smart TV is backlit by LEDs that work in creating a sharp, vibrant picture. And with the Hisense being a Roku TV, it makes streaming the best tv, movies, and sports very easy.

$338$268
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV
Walmart
VIZIO 50" Class V-Series 4K UHD LED Smart TV

This VIZIO 50" Class V-Series Smart TV features epic 4K UHD picture quality, Dolby Vision Bright Mode, HDR10, a full array backlight, and active pixel tuning giving viewers crystal-clear and sharp picture quality.

$358$268

The Best Walmart Headphone Deals

Headphone quality can make a big difference, whether you need a pair of noise-canceling headphones or wireless earbuds. Multiple pairs of earbuds and headphones are on sale at Walmart right now to deliver studio-quality sound.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)
Walmart
Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Generation)

Experience high-quality sound without breaking the bank with these noise cancelling earbuds from Apple.

$130$99
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2
SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2
Walmart
Samsung Galaxy Buds 2

Seamlessly connect to your phone and watch without missing a beat.

$149$109
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds
Walmart
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds

The Bose earbuds feature a soft silicone surface for all-day comfort and a secure fit.

$279$199
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones
Walmart
Sony WH-CH510 Wireless Headphones

Sony's Wireless Headphones feature an extra-long battery life of up to 35 hours for all-day listening. 

$81$69

