15 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50 That Will Show Her She's Priceless
With Mother's Day just a few weeks away, on May 14, it's time to start thinking about ways to celebrate the mother figure in your life. You can always opt to send a gift card to her email or deliver a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her doorstep on the special day, but if you're looking to put some extra thought into it this year to let her know how much you care, we've got you covered.
While we would all love to splurge on the matron of the family, with the high cost of inflation these days that's not necessarily a reality. But the good news is you don't have to spend a fortune to find something that she will cherish. There are plenty of great Mother's Day gifts around the web that she will actually want for $50 or less and we've rounded them all up to save you time and money.
Whether you're shopping for your mom, mother-in-law, grandma, aunt or wife, we've got a Mother's Day present she's sure to love. Below, shop the best Mother's Day gifts under $50.
The jet-setting mama will love this beauty set from Sephora that has everything she will need for his next beach vacation. She'll get best-selling SPF from Supergoop, the viral Drunk Elephant bronzing drops, waterproof mascara and so much more.
Keep mom entertained with this gorgeous spring-inspired puzzle from Ordinary Habit. With this purchase you're also supporting a female-founded brand.
Basically a Polaroid camera of the future, this Kodak camera will instantly print out any shots Mom takes. Now she can hang up her favorite moments on the fridge, not just look at them through her smartphone.
These hand-crafted, award-winning infused olive oils will elevate any meals your mom has at home by adding them to the recipe or drizzling them on top. The set of four includes blood orange, garlic, white truffle and basil infused oils.
Mom will want to put this customized and heartfelt book on display. With gorgeous illustrations on each page, you'll get to add your own text about this impressive woman, like how she supports you, the valuable lessons she's taught you and your favorite things about her.
If you find yourself scrolling through TikTok, you've potentially seen this viral blow-drying brush from Revlon. Give mom a salon-quality blowout at home without the fuss, all she has to do is section damp hair and wrap it around the brush for fast drying, curling, and volume.
Stanley cups are all the rage right now. Help her be the coolest mom in town and eco-friendly with this trendy reusable tumbler.
It's just a fact, moms (and grandmas) always have the softest hands. Keep them silky smooth with this beautiful gift tin filled with a trio of luxury lotions.
Mom can go green and let out her artistic side with this colorful veggie reusable tote bag. Crafted with just the outline of the produce, she can use the provided paint-by-number kit to create a beautiful design.
Not only are these classic sandals from Birkenstock stylish, they're also waterproof and comfortable giving mom everything she wants in a shoe.
Help mom find her signature scent with this stunning perfume set from Gucci.
Refreshing notes of citrus, jasmine, bergamot and marigold in this Dear Mom candle create a complex floral fragrance that will transform a space. The amusing message 'Thanks for calling to make sure I got your texts' will make your mom think of you every time she lights it.
Let mom know she is your hero with this adorable mug. Pair it with some biscuits and her favorite coffee beans or tea bags for a thoughtful gift set.
Glamorous moms out there will love this Soft Glam eyeshadow palette from Anastasia Beverly Hills. The highly pigmented shades go on smooth and blend well.
Unlike your standard gardening gloves, these are actually cute. The plant mom or mom who loves to garden will absolutely adore this fashionable and protective set of gloves.
