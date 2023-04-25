15 Mother’s Day Gifts Under $50 That Will Show Her She's Priceless

With Mother's Day just a few weeks away, on May 14, it's time to start thinking about ways to celebrate the mother figure in your life. You can always opt to send a gift card to her email or deliver a beautiful bouquet of flowers to her doorstep on the special day, but if you're looking to put some extra thought into it this year to let her know how much you care, we've got you covered.

While we would all love to splurge on the matron of the family, with the high cost of inflation these days that's not necessarily a reality. But the good news is you don't have to spend a fortune to find something that she will cherish. There are plenty of great Mother's Day gifts around the web that she will actually want for $50 or less and we've rounded them all up to save you time and money.

Whether you're shopping for your mom, mother-in-law, grandma, aunt or wife, we've got a Mother's Day present she's sure to love. Below, shop the best Mother's Day gifts under $50.

anecdote candles Dear Mom anecdote candles anecdote candles Dear Mom Refreshing notes of citrus, jasmine, bergamot and marigold in this Dear Mom candle create a complex floral fragrance that will transform a space. The amusing message 'Thanks for calling to make sure I got your texts' will make your mom think of you every time she lights it. $26 Shop Now

William Sonoma Mom Hero Mug William Sonoma William Sonoma Mom Hero Mug Let mom know she is your hero with this adorable mug. Pair it with some biscuits and her favorite coffee beans or tea bags for a thoughtful gift set. $15 Shop Now

