15 Thoughtful Mother's Day Gifts for Your Grandma: Self-Care, Flowers, Keepsakes and More
At the heart and soul of every family is a super loving grandmother — there to spoil the grandchildren, pass on her wisdom and serve as the glue that helps to keep everyone together. And while the mothers and grandmothers in our lives deserve to be celebrated every day, Mother's Day provides the perfect opportunity to show them a little extra appreciation with the help of a great gift, of course.
With the upcoming holiday on May 14, it's simply impossible to properly honor the world-changing women in your life without paying extra tribute to the OG mother (or rather, Original Grandma). Whether you're looking to help the kiddos shop for their own perfect gift for grandma or you're hoping to find some much-needed gifting inspiration for your own, rest assured — there are so many gifts out there every type of grandma could possibly need.
From personalized jewelry and wall art to flowers and adorable mugs that show your love, we've found truly thoughtful and unique gifts for grandmas. Ahead, shop ET's favorite picks of Mother's Day gifts to give your grandmother and don't forget to follow up with a call or in-person visit.
Treat your grandma to a sweetly-colored kettle from KitchenAid in a throwback shade — an essential for any tea-lover or coffee drinker.
This family tree pendant necklace that allows you to put in up to nine birthstones will make for the most thoughtful Mother's Day gift for your grandmother — especially if she has a new grandkid on the way.
Flowers are the perfect gift for any occasion — especially Mother's Day. Grandma will be delighted to have these delivered to her doorstep.
Perhaps the perfect gift you could give your grandma is the opportunity for her pass along her wisdom to you!
Remove the hassle of traditional gardening and allow your sweet grandmother to grow her favorite plants in style — and in the comforts of her own home.
Every grandmother needs a special cookie jar or cookie plate in her life. Not only will this personalized cookie jar help to spruce up her kitchen with a cozier touch, but it will also probably guarantee more cookies for you. Win win!
She brings sunshine to your life and now you can bring the same brightness to her kitchen with this sunny enameled cast iron from Martha Stewart. It's a gift that keeps giving because you'll get some future delicious meals out of it.
If Chanel No. 5 is the essence of Coco Chanel, Coco Mademoiselle is what she would have worn in her younger, more free-spirited years. Top notes of orange keep it fresh, while patchouli and bourbon vanilla give it a warm richness.
Personalized gifts always feel thoughtful, and we love this monogrammed tote with its inner zip pouch and button closure. It's a useful gift she'll absolutely adore.
Gift your nana to a fresh set of tea towels — perfect for spring hosting and entertaining the grandchildren with cozy treats.
UGG slippers are great gifts in any season, but they're especially perfect for Mother's Day and for a grandma who needs to kick back and relax.
For the fashionable grandma, a luxury handbag is a perfect addition to any wardrobe.
Help your nana keep track of her favorite memory with you or any other grandchildren with a rustic "brag board" from Amazon.
Never let your grandmother forget the superhero she is with this dainty and feminine coffee mug that says "I'm a Grandma, what's your superpower?"
It's just a fact, grandmas always have the softest hands. Keep them silky smooth with this beautiful gift tin filled with a trio of luxury lotions.
