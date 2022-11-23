Shopping

15 Wardrobe Must-Haves to Shop from the Reformation Black Friday Sale: Dresses, Denim and More Up to 70% Off

By Lauren Gruber‍
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet but can't justify spending over $200 for a sundress, then this is the sale for you. Reformation's Black Friday sale is offering 25% sitewide off their best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear and shoes. Right now through Monday, November 28, you can snag dresses and jeans for under $100, plus trendy matching sets, essential fall trousers and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.

Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is the brand's sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral company's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.

The brand uses mostly materials with low environmental impact: repurposed deadstock and vintage fabric, sustainably sourced fiber such as Tencel, and natural fabrics including silk, cotton and linen. Not only are these fabrics better for the environment, but they also last much longer than polyester and let your skin breathe.

To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's Black Friday Sale for the best deals on pieces that look good on you and the planet.

Nyla Velvet Dress
Nyla Velvet Dress
Reformation
Nyla Velvet Dress

Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet halter dress will score you so many compliments this season.

$178$134
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans

A well-fitting pair of jeans is always a good investment, and this straight-leg fit never goes out of style. 

$128$96
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck
Reformation
Garrett Cashmere Oversized Turtleneck

Sumptuous cashmere is a great holiday gift for anyone on your list — even yourself.

$268$201
Ezlynn Knit Top
Ezlynn Knit Top
Reformation
Ezlynn Knit Top

Available in black, blue or cream knit, and champagne, green or maroon velvet, this sultry off-the-shoulder top is perfect for date nights.

$78$59
Frankie Silk Dress
Frankie Silk Dress
Reformation
Frankie Silk Dress

This 100% silk maxi dress is a stunning choice for any fall or winter weddings on the horizon.

$298$223
Alden Knit Dress
Alden Knit Dress
Reformation
Alden Knit Dress

Throw this mod mini dress on over sheer tights and boots for an easy outfit.

$128$96
Giulia Velvet Top
Giulia Velvet Top
Reformation
Giulia Velvet Top

Whether you pair it with jeans or a matching velvet skirt, the ultra-flattering square neckline of this top will make it your go-to.

$128$96
Harri Velvet Skirt
Harri Velvet Skirt
Reformation
Harri Velvet Skirt

Make it a matching set with this dipped-waist mini skirt.

$148$111
Spritz Silk Top
Spritz Silk Top
Reformation
Spritz Silk Top

The effortlessly chic Spritz silk top has an elasticized neckline to keep it from sliding down.

$128$98
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Corduroy Pants
Reformation
Alyssa High Rise Wide Leg Corduroy Pants

Made of 100% organic cotton, these corduroy jeans make a great addition to your fall-winter wardrobe.

$148$111
Cashmere Polo Sweater
Cashmere Polo Sweater
Reformation
Cashmere Polo Sweater

A preppy polo neck makes this luxe cashmere sweater stand out.

$168$128
Breslin Dress
Breslin Dress
Reformation
Breslin Dress

Turn heads this season in the Breslin midi dress, complete with sparkling fabric, a sensual low back, and simple spaghetti straps.

$178$134
Cello Knit Top
Cello Knit Top
Reformation
Cello Knit Top

An asymmetrical neckline gives this knit top an extra sultry shape.

$78$59
Leighton Coat
Leighton Coat
Reformation
Leighton Coat

Recycled Italian wool makes the Leighton coat deliciously warm and soft.

$398$299
Val Regenerative Wool Cardigan
Val Regenerative Wool Cardigan
Reformation
Val Regenerative Wool Cardigan

We're loving the adorable decorative buttons on this cozy wool cardi.

$198$149

For more savings, check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

