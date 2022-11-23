If you've been dying to add a Reformation piece to your closet but can't justify spending over $200 for a sundress, then this is the sale for you. Reformation's Black Friday sale is offering 25% sitewide off their best-selling dresses, tops, pants, outerwear and shoes. Right now through Monday, November 28, you can snag dresses and jeans for under $100, plus trendy matching sets, essential fall trousers and jeans, and plenty more styles to rock year-round.

Shop Reformation Black Friday Sale

Aside from their adorable designs, the best thing about Reformation is the brand's sustainability efforts. The certified climate-neutral company's ethos revolves around creating slow fashion—crafting high-quality, timeless pieces in small batches that aim to reduce overall consumption and waste.

The brand uses mostly materials with low environmental impact: repurposed deadstock and vintage fabric, sustainably sourced fiber such as Tencel, and natural fabrics including silk, cotton and linen. Not only are these fabrics better for the environment, but they also last much longer than polyester and let your skin breathe.

To stock your closet with high-quality classics that you'll cherish for years to come, shop Reformation's Black Friday Sale for the best deals on pieces that look good on you and the planet.

Nyla Velvet Dress Reformation Nyla Velvet Dress Consider your holiday party outfit settled — this elegant velvet halter dress will score you so many compliments this season. $178 $134 Shop Now

Ezlynn Knit Top Reformation Ezlynn Knit Top Available in black, blue or cream knit, and champagne, green or maroon velvet, this sultry off-the-shoulder top is perfect for date nights. $78 $59 Shop Now

Frankie Silk Dress Reformation Frankie Silk Dress This 100% silk maxi dress is a stunning choice for any fall or winter weddings on the horizon. $298 $223 Shop Now

Giulia Velvet Top Reformation Giulia Velvet Top Whether you pair it with jeans or a matching velvet skirt, the ultra-flattering square neckline of this top will make it your go-to. $128 $96 Shop Now

Breslin Dress Reformation Breslin Dress Turn heads this season in the Breslin midi dress, complete with sparkling fabric, a sensual low back, and simple spaghetti straps. $178 $134 Shop Now

Leighton Coat Reformation Leighton Coat Recycled Italian wool makes the Leighton coat deliciously warm and soft. $398 $299 Shop Now

For more savings, check out our ultimate guide to this year’s Black Friday sales for the best deals on tech, holiday gifts, fashion, and more.

