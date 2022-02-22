Shopping

16 Bridal Shower Gift Ideas for 2022 That She'll Love and Actually Keep

By ETonline Staff
Best Bridal Gifts 2022
A record 2.5 million weddings are set to take place in 2022 alone, according to The New York Times. And if you aren't one of the people planning to get hitched this year, then you're likely still invited and at least planning to attend more than a few ceremonies. But before you make it to the big day, there are a few pre-wedding parties along the way that you'll have to find the perfect gift for -- including the bridal shower.

Getting a great wedding gift is by no means an easy feat. Even with the help of a wedding registry and a close-knit relationship to the bride or groom, it's impossible to know which gifting route is truly the best for the couple. Is a personalized gift preferred? Can it be fun and quirky like a bachelorette party gift? Or is a monetary gift more appropriate for the wedding shower? Unfortunately, there's notreally a set standard for bridal shower gift etiquette that you can follow.

But, rather luckily, the ET Style team understands this gifting struggle all too well and is here to help alleviate some of your stress ahead of the bridal shower. We've rounded up 16 of the best, most thoughtful and downright unique bridal shower gifts to give the bride-to-be this spring and beyond.

Ahead, check out ET Style's picks for the best bridal shower gifts to give to the bride-to-be in your life -- from a monetary gift or gift card to gift baskets and other personalized treats that will help her to celebrate the big day in style. Looking for more bridal inspiration ahead of the biggest wedding season in recent years? Check out the best engagement rings to shop at every budget, plus the 15 cutest wedding guest dresses to sport at your next spring wedding.

UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
Nordstrom
UGG Fluff Yeah Slide Slipper
The bride-to-be could use comfy shoes before her big night. We suggest gifting them in her wedding theme color. 
$100
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
Williams Sonoma
Williams Sonoma Home Monogrammed Soap & Towel Gift Set
You can never go wrong with a personalized bridal shower gift -- especially if it comes in the form of a monogrammed robe and towel set from Williams Sonoma.
$59
SatisInside Picnic Basket
SatisInside Picnic Basket
Amazon
SatisInside Picnic Basket
A little quality time never hurt nobody -- especially if it was as romantic as a thoughtful picnic for two, made easier by a charming picnic basket.
$55
KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Walmart
KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
If you really want to go all out for the bride (and simplify her baking life, in the process) a KitchenAid 5-Quart Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer is the way to go in terms of bridal shower gifts.
$460
Capri Blue Mini Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
Capri Blue Mini Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
Anthropologie
Capri Blue Mini Volcano Capiz Jar Candle
Anthropologie's Capri Blue Mini Volcano Capiz Jar Candle is a great gift idea for any occasion.
$16
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Nordstrom
Kiehl's Midnight Recovery Concentrate Face Oil
Good love and self-care go hand-in-hand -- and perhaps the perfect bridal shower gift is as simple as a nourishing face oil.
$52
First Toast Personalized Art
First Toast Personalized Art
Uncommon Goods
First Toast Personalized Art
Cheers to the bride and groom on their wedding day and beyond with this eccentric art piece from Uncommon Goods.
$300
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
Le Creuset
Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven
If you really want to splurge on the bride-to-be, a Le Creuset Round Dutch Oven will definitely help to ease the stress of newlywed cooking.
$250
Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
Nordstrom
Kendra Scott Elisa Birthstone Pendant Necklace
Perhaps the best bridal shower gift to give the bride-to-be is a thoughtful pendant that lets her know you care.
$50
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Amazon
Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair
Cheers to a new year of love and success with these elegant Waterford Love True Love Flute Pair champagnes glasses.
$160
The Newlywed Table: A Cookbook to Start Your Life Together
The Newlywed Table: A Cookbook to Start Your Life Together
Amazon
The Newlywed Table: A Cookbook to Start Your Life Together
Speaking of great gift ideas for the newly-married couple after their wedding day, a fun recipe book (like this one) can go a long way.
$30$27
Forest Floor Cake Stand
Forest Floor Cake Stand
Anthropologie
Forest Floor Cake Stand
Bridal shower cake leftovers are a serious party perk. Help keep the delicious treats fresh with this bulky Forest Floor Cake Stand.
$58
Marble Wine Rack
Marble Wine Rack
Anthropologie
Marble Wine Rack
Help the future bride keep her wine organized and on full display with this pretty, marble wine rack.
$48
Wedded Pair Wedding & Anniversary Afghan
Wedded Pair Wedding & Anniversary Afghan
Bed Bath and Beyond
Wedded Pair Wedding & Anniversary Afghan
Give the gift of something cozy and thoughtful, with this plush Wedded Pair Wedding & Anniversary Afghan from Bed Bath and Beyond.
$51
ThePaintedPress Jewelry Dish
ThePaintedPress Jewelry Dish
Etsy
ThePaintedPress Jewelry Dish
Help the bride-to-be keep her priceless wedding band safe with this dainty jewelry dish set from Etsy.
$19
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Amazon
SMIRLY Bamboo Cheese Board and Knife Set
Sure, it's not your traditional bridal shower gift -- but, this charcuterie board and cheese knife set is the perfect way to help the future bride elevate her hosting abilities.
$56$40

