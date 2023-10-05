Best Lists

16 Hottest Toys of 2023, According to Walmart: Shop Barbie, Mario, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price and More

Walmart 2023 Top Toys List: Shop the Most Popular Gifts for Children
By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 8:20 AM PDT, October 5, 2023

Ahead of the holiday season, Walmart released the top toys list any kid will be delighted to receive.

Birthdays, holidays, special occasions and "just because" — there are many reasons to dote on your little one with that perfect gift. And as we draw closer to the gift-giving season, the excitement surrounding the latest, greatest toys increases. There are plenty of innovative, interactive and imaginative playthings for children of all ages. The hardest part is figuring out which toy is right for the kiddos on your gift list. 

Walmart to the rescue! The retailer just released its Top Toys List for 2023 list, which showcases toy favorites and the hottest holiday picks of the season. From affordable options under $25 to toys that will create memories with friends, Walmart has the toy gifts your kids will definitely want to unwrap this year. 

Shop Walmart's Top Toys 2023

While the holidays are still some time away, it's never too early to consider the best toys for the children in your life. And when it comes to the top toys of the year, narrowing down which toys to purchase before they sell out is pretty important. There are tech-savvy toys for the junior STEM whiz, retro-inspired revivals for the new generation, educational toys for and playful learning, toys inspired by blockbuster hits (think The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie), and so many more options.

Below, we've rounded up the top picks from Walmart's Toy List 2023 to help you decide on just the right toys for the kids you love.

Walmart's Top Toys of 2023

Nerf Elite Junior Flyer

Nerf Elite Junior Flyer
Walmart

Nerf Elite Junior Flyer

Prepare yourself for sneak attacks when you gift this popular Nerf Blaster. 

Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll

Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll
Walmart

Magic Mixies Pixlings Flitta the Butterfly Pixling Doll

With this kit, your child can mix a magic potion to uncover a colorful and pretty Pixling Doll.

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R
Walmart

LEGO Speed Champions '2 Fast 2 Furious' Nissan Skyline GT-R

Inspired by the iconic film, this LEGO set will provide entertainment before and after it's clicked together. 

$25 $20

Shop Now

Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll

Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll
Walmart

Monster High Clawdeen Wolf Fashion Doll

As a fierce fashionista who's part wolf, this Monster High doll slays the boredom. 

Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys

Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys
Walmart

Marvel Spider-Man Bike for Boys

Your kid will love wheeling around on this Spider-Man-themed bike. 

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie Bumblebee 2-in-1 Converting Mask

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie Bumblebee 2-in-1 Converting Mask
Walmart

Transformers: Rise of the Beasts Movie Bumblebee 2-in-1 Converting Mask

This versatile toy can be worn as a Transformers mask or converted to a moving figurine. 

$35 $27

Shop Now

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Action Figure

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Action Figure
Walmart

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Mario Action Figure

Zip around like you're in a game of Mario Kart with this action figure in his very own racer. 

DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Hair Pops

DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Hair Pops
Walmart

DreamWorks Trolls Band Together Hair Pops

This Troll doll comes complete with surprise hair accessories. 

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table
Walmart

Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn Mix & Learn DJ Table

Foster their love of music early with the Fisher-Price Laugh and Learn Mix and Learn DJ Table.

$45 $38

Shop Now

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House
Walmart

Barbie Dreamhouse Pool Party Doll House

This Barbie Dreamhouse is three stories tall for big-time fun.

Beast Lab Dino Beast Creator

Beast Lab Dino Beast Creator
Walmart

Beast Lab Dino Beast Creator

Let your child's inner scientist shine with this dino-building kit from Beast Lab. 

Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck

Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck
Walmart

Best Choice Products 6V Kids Ride-On Truck

You don't have to wait until they're 16 to get them a new ride with this parent remote-controlled car. 

$200 $150

Shop Now

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset
Walmart

Gabby’s Dollhouse Cruise Ship Playset

Let your child's imagination run wild with this cruise ship dollhouse. 

$55 $45

Shop Now

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset
Walmart

Hot Wheels City Ultimate Garage Playset

If they love Hot Wheels, unwrapping this Garage Playset will be a dream-come-true. 

$129 $109

Shop Now

Furby Coral Plush Toy

Furby Coral Plush Toy
Walmart

Furby Coral Plush Toy

Now your child can have a Furby of their very own. 

$70 $57

Shop Now

Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter

Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter
Walmart

Razor Black Label E90 Electric Scooter

One of the coolest ways to get around as a kid (or an adult, if we're being honest) has to be the scooter. Now it's also electric!

$140 $99

Shop Now

