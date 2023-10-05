Birthdays, holidays, special occasions and "just because" — there are many reasons to dote on your little one with that perfect gift. And as we draw closer to the gift-giving season, the excitement surrounding the latest, greatest toys increases. There are plenty of innovative, interactive and imaginative playthings for children of all ages. The hardest part is figuring out which toy is right for the kiddos on your gift list.

Walmart to the rescue! The retailer just released its Top Toys List for 2023 list, which showcases toy favorites and the hottest holiday picks of the season. From affordable options under $25 to toys that will create memories with friends, Walmart has the toy gifts your kids will definitely want to unwrap this year.

Shop Walmart's Top Toys 2023

While the holidays are still some time away, it's never too early to consider the best toys for the children in your life. And when it comes to the top toys of the year, narrowing down which toys to purchase before they sell out is pretty important. There are tech-savvy toys for the junior STEM whiz, retro-inspired revivals for the new generation, educational toys for and playful learning, toys inspired by blockbuster hits (think The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Barbie), and so many more options.

Below, we've rounded up the top picks from Walmart's Toy List 2023 to help you decide on just the right toys for the kids you love.

Walmart's Top Toys of 2023

