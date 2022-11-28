17 Advent Calendars Under $50 to Order Right Now Before December Is Here
Christmas is less than a month away and every year, the best Advent calendars sell out as the countdown to the holidays seems to start earlier and earlier. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children. We've gathered the best Advent calendars of 2022 for everyone on your list, and even better — they are all under $50.
Make the countdown extra special with 12 or 24 days of petite treats for kids and adults alike. From Harry Potter to Dylan's Candy Bar and peppermint bark to Keurig pods, these Advent calendars from best-selling brands will delight your loved ones. Chocolate is always a safe choice, but the coziest friend in your life would also appreciate 24 days of luxury teas. If you are shopping for kids, Pokemon, Disney, and LEGO all have great Advent calendar options for little ones.
No matter who you're shopping for this year, an Advent calendar is sure to put a smile on their face this season. Below, shop the best Advent calendars of 2022 for all ages and interests before they sell out.
Best Advent Calendars for Kids Under $50
Indulge in this gourmet candy-filled advent calendar from Williams Sonoma that pays homage to the mysterious and spooky Wizarding World.
Play around the fun market stalls with this LEGO advent calendar. The kids can join Olivia in all the Christmas fun before meeting Santa and his reindeer for a surprise visit.
This advent calendar includes Star-Lord, Rocket, Groot and Mantis – plus other fun items and accessories from the Galaxy.
Make the Christmas countdown extra special with this advent calendar filled with 24 mini books.
With this LEGO Harry Potter Advent Calendar, your kids will discover a surprise toy from each Harry Potter movie.
To set the scene for imaginative winter wonderland adventures, fold down the back of the calendar as your kid count the days until the big day.
There are enough Disney princesses to make a spectacular advent calendar.
Make your little ones feel like they are out in outer space this Christmas with this advent calendar featuring Star Wars characters, vehicles, and accessories.
Count down to Christmas with 24 epic Marvel Super Hero friends. Inside includes 24, 24-page small paperback books, each individually wrapped in a paper sleeve to keep every story leading up to Christmas a surprise.
Best Candy Advent Calendars Under $50
It's the sweetest feeling to count down to Christmas! With this Advent calendar, you can enjoy tasty surprises every day until December 25th, and they don't say it's the most wonderful time of the year for nothing.
You can never go wrong with a classic chocolate advent calendar, especially from the dessert experts at Godiva.
Enjoy tasty holiday treats from Williams Sonoma's peppermint bark-filled advent calendar.
Best Tea and Coffee Advent Calendars Under $50
The luxurious packaging of this premium tea advent calendar makes it an extra-special holiday gift.
This Keurig advent calendar with 24 tasty coffee and hot cocoa varieties is sure to put a smile on any coffee lovers' face.
Ginseng matcha green, turmeric gold, and blackcurrant beauty are just a few of the 24 tea varieties included in this advent calendar.
Savor 12 days of holiday-themed coffee packets including gingerbread, eggnog, and twisted peppermint flavors.
This advent calendar comes with 48 Nespresso-compatible capsules in a variety of delicious flavors and blends.
