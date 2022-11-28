Christmas is less than a month away and every year, the best Advent calendars sell out as the countdown to the holidays seems to start earlier and earlier. Advent calendars are one of the best ways to celebrate the weeks leading up to our favorite holidays. And the excitement of these gifts isn't just reserved for children. We've gathered the best Advent calendars of 2022 for everyone on your list, and even better — they are all under $50.

Make the countdown extra special with 12 or 24 days of petite treats for kids and adults alike. From Harry Potter to Dylan's Candy Bar and peppermint bark to Keurig pods, these Advent calendars from best-selling brands will delight your loved ones. Chocolate is always a safe choice, but the coziest friend in your life would also appreciate 24 days of luxury teas. If you are shopping for kids, Pokemon, Disney, and LEGO all have great Advent calendar options for little ones.

No matter who you're shopping for this year, an Advent calendar is sure to put a smile on their face this season. Below, shop the best Advent calendars of 2022 for all ages and interests before they sell out.

Best Advent Calendars for Kids Under $50

LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 Amazon LEGO Friends Advent Calendar 2022 Play around the fun market stalls with this LEGO advent calendar. The kids can join Olivia in all the Christmas fun before meeting Santa and his reindeer for a surprise visit. $40 Shop Now

Best Candy Advent Calendars Under $50

Dylan's Candy Bar Advent Calendar Dylan's Candy Bar Dylan's Candy Bar Advent Calendar It's the sweetest feeling to count down to Christmas! With this Advent calendar, you can enjoy tasty surprises every day until December 25th, and they don't say it's the most wonderful time of the year for nothing. $15 $8 Shop Now

Best Tea and Coffee Advent Calendars Under $50

Keurig Advent Calendar Keurig Keurig Advent Calendar This Keurig advent calendar with 24 tasty coffee and hot cocoa varieties is sure to put a smile on any coffee lovers' face. $20 Buy Now

For more gifting inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide to all of this year’s best gifts for everyone on your list.

