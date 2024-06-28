These Fourth of July furniture sales are too good to pass up. Shop the best deals on couches, chairs, beds and more.
If you have guests coming for July 4th weekend, you may want to upgrade some furniture in your home. That means you need new pieces now, ahead of the Fourth of July sales dropping next week, and you're in luck because there's actually no need to wait until the holiday weekend to score great deals. The best 4th of July furniture sales of 2024 are already happening right now.
We've found Fourth of July furniture sales at West Elm, Pottery Barn, Paynes Gray and so many more stores. We're talking great deals on sleeper sofas, patio dining sets, decor and so much more for your home ahead of Independence Day.
Keep reading to shop the best 4th of July furniture sales below, plus top deals to turn your dream home into a reality. Be sure to check back here leading up to July 4 as more jaw-dropping sales are added.
Best 4th of July Furniture Sales 2024
Paynes Gray
The furniture store has a site-wide sale from June 28 through July 8. Save up to 35% off brands like Loloi, Villa & House, Currey & Co, Four Hands, Regina Andrew, A.R.T. Furniture, Jonathan Charles, Caracole, Hudson Valley Lighting, Mitzi, Sunpan, Jamie Young, Livabliss and more.
Four Hands Rhodes Chair
Get $700 off this sleek midcentury-inspired chair. Designed with a high seat and high back, it provides extra comfy support for you and all your guests.
Pottery Barn
During Pottery Barn’s 4th of July event, you can save up to 60% on indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, curtains and more.
West Elm
Use the code TREAT40 to get an extra 40% off select clearance items for up to 70% off at the furniture retailer.
The Wayfair 4th of July Sale is on now and you can save up to 70% on bedroom furniture, living room seating, outdoor patio sets, desk chairs and so much more until July 7.
Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional
This cozy corduroy sectional set will add to your living room seating in style.
Albany Park
Now through July 15, the Albany Park Fourth of July sale is offering up to 35% off every best-selling piece of furniture. Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free.
Kova L-Shape + Ottoman
This pretty modular sofa comes with an ottoman that you can customize to include storage or not.
Walmart
If you missed the Walmart+ Week deals, Walmart is keeping the summer savings rolling with the arrival of their Fourth of July Sale which includes furniture.
Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.
Allform
Allform’s Summer Sale is offering 20% off all of its premium sofas sitewide when you use the code JULY20. Plus, you can get free and fast delivery with your order.
Target
Save up to 50% on living room, dining room, bedroom, and patio furniture from Target's 4th of July sale. There are discounts on popular picks from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more.
Ashley
During Ashley's annual Stars & Stripes Sale, you can save up to 60% on furniture and mattresses starting at $299.
Burrow
The Burrow Summer Sale is here and offering up to 75% off best-selling furniture, including sectionals, accent chairs, bar carts and patio dining sets.
Nomad Sofa
Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is easy to move. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.
Castlery
Take up to $450 off furniture for every room at the Castelry 4th of July sale depending on how much you spend. You can also get up to 30% off sale picks.
Theo Dining Table with 4 Joshua Chairs
Save over $100 on this gorgeous dining set. The table features a glass top and the chair are both roomy and sturdy.
2Modern
Save up to 30% on modern furniture, lighting and decor at 2Modern.
Branch
Enjoy up to 15% off with free shipping at the office furniture store using the code SUMMER.
Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattresses, skin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.