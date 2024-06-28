Shop
17 Best 4th of July Furniture Sales 2024: Save Up to 70% at Wayfair, Target, Ashley and More

4th of July Furniture Sales
West Elm
By Carolin Lehmann
Updated: 12:56 PM PDT, June 28, 2024

These Fourth of July furniture sales are too good to pass up. Shop the best deals on couches, chairs, beds and more.

If you have guests coming for July 4th weekend, you may want to upgrade some furniture in your home. That means you need new pieces now, ahead of the Fourth of July sales dropping next week, and you're in luck because there's actually no need to wait until the holiday weekend to score great deals. The best 4th of July furniture sales of 2024 are already happening right now.

We've found Fourth of July furniture sales at West Elm, Pottery BarnPaynes Gray and so many more stores. We're talking great deals on sleeper sofas, patio dining sets, decor and so much more for your home ahead of Independence Day.

Keep reading to shop the best 4th of July furniture sales below, plus top deals to turn your dream home into a reality. Be sure to check back here leading up to July 4 as more jaw-dropping sales are added. 

Best 4th of July Furniture Sales 2024

Paynes Gray

The furniture store has a site-wide sale from June 28 through July 8. Save up to 35% off brands like Loloi, Villa & House, Currey & Co, Four Hands, Regina Andrew, A.R.T. Furniture, Jonathan Charles, Caracole, Hudson Valley Lighting, Mitzi, Sunpan, Jamie Young, Livabliss and more.

Shop Paynes Gray

Four Hands Rhodes Chair

Four Hands Rhodes Chair
Paynes Gray

Four Hands Rhodes Chair

Get $700 off this sleek midcentury-inspired chair. Designed with a high seat and high back, it provides extra comfy support for you and all your guests.

$1,999 $1,299

Shop Now

Pottery Barn

During Pottery Barn’s 4th of July event, you can save up to 60% on indoor and outdoor furniture, rugs, curtains and more.

Shop Pottery Barn

West Elm

Use the code TREAT40 to get an extra 40% off select clearance items for up to 70% off at the furniture retailer.

Shop West Elm

Wayfair

 

The Wayfair 4th of July Sale is on now and you can save up to 70% on bedroom furniture, living room seating, outdoor patio sets, desk chairs and so much more until July 7.

Shop Wayfair

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional
Wade Logan

Wade Logan Arzelia 3-Piece Corduroy Sectional

This cozy corduroy sectional set will add to your living room seating in style. 

$940 $800

Shop Now

Albany Park

Now through July 15, the Albany Park Fourth of July sale is offering up to 35% off every best-selling piece of furniture. Albany Park offers custom, made-to-order sofas and armchairs that ship free.

Shop Albany Park

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman
Albany Park

Kova L-Shape + Ottoman

This pretty modular sofa comes with an ottoman that you can customize to include storage or not.

$3,595 $2,689

Shop Now

Walmart

If you missed the Walmart+ Week deals, Walmart is keeping the summer savings rolling with the arrival of their Fourth of July Sale which includes furniture. 

Shop Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set
Walmart

Costway 4-Piece Patio Rattan Furniture Set

Enjoy the sunshine and admire the scenery with this outdoor patio furniture set made from all-weather rattan wicker. The breathable cushions hold you comfortably while sitting.

$389 $220

Shop Now

Allform

Allform’s Summer Sale is offering 20% off all of its premium sofas sitewide when you use the code JULY20. Plus, you can get free and fast delivery with your order.

Shop Allform

Target

Save up to 50% on living room, dining room, bedroom, and patio furniture from Target's 4th of July sale. There are discounts on popular picks from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia and more.

Shop Target

Ashley

During Ashley's annual Stars & Stripes Sale, you can save up to 60% on furniture and mattresses starting at $299.

Shop Ashley

Burrow

The Burrow Summer Sale is here and offering up to 75% off best-selling furniture, including sectionals, accent chairs, bar carts and patio dining sets.

Shop Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Nomad Sofa
Burrow

Nomad Sofa

Thanks to Burrow's award-winning modular design, the Nomad is easy to move. It has plenty of room for three people and features a built-in USB charger.

$1,699 $1,449

Shop Now

Castlery

Take up to $450 off furniture for every room at the Castelry 4th of July sale depending on how much you spend. You can also get up to 30% off sale picks.

Shop Castlery

Theo Dining Table with 4 Joshua Chairs

Theo Dining Table with 4 Joshua Chairs
Castlery

Theo Dining Table with 4 Joshua Chairs

Save over $100 on this gorgeous dining set. The table features a glass top and the chair are both roomy and sturdy.

$2,555 $2,429

Shop Now

2Modern

Save up to 30% on modern furniture, lighting and decor at 2Modern.

Shop 2Modern

Branch

Enjoy up to 15% off with free shipping at the office furniture store using the code SUMMER.

Shop Branch

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

