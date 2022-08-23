18 Beach Day Essentials to Shop for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is almost here and it's not too late to get another day at the beach before fall swoops in. If the ideal summer getaway looks like a warm and sunny beach day for you, then you’re in luck. We've rounded up a list of the best gear for your beach day, from scratch-resistant sunglasses that won’t end up broken at the bottom of your beach bag to sandproof blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions.

Trying to pack a whole day or week's worth of beach supplies? The Hydro Flask Day Escape cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. Looking for a lightweight, foldable beach chair? Amazon has tons of options to help you get outside more this summer.

Keep reading to check out all the best beach essentials to pack for Labor Day weekend.

Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel Amazon Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel A good beach towel should dry fast and not collect sand. This oversized towel will takes up minimal space in your travel bag and even comes with a hidden pocket for your sunglasses and phone while you relax. $30 $20 Buy Now

KITADIN Beach Umbrella Amazon KITADIN Beach Umbrella This beach umbrella is of excellent quality and very durable; plus, it's lightweight for you to carry with the storage case included in the set. $47 Buy Now

Anthropologie Market Tote Anthropologie Anthropologie Market Tote This chic tote bag will look great on your arm as you stroll down the boardwalk. It’s crafted from heavy duty canvas and boasts six pockets, a bouquet strap and a carabiner to keep your keys away from the sand. $68 Buy Now

Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote Hydro Flask Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go. $200 Buy Now

Kindle Paperwhite Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this Kindle Paperwhite. $130 Buy Now

