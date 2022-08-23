Shopping

18 Beach Day Essentials to Shop for Labor Day Weekend

By Danica Creahan‍
Labor Day is almost here and it's not too late to get another day at the beach before fall swoops in. If the ideal summer getaway looks like a warm and sunny beach day for you, then you’re in luck. We've rounded up a list of the best gear for your beach day, from scratch-resistant sunglasses that won’t end up broken at the bottom of your beach bag to sandproof blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions. 

Trying to pack a whole day or week's worth of beach supplies? The Hydro Flask Day Escape cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. Looking for a lightweight, foldable beach chair? Amazon has tons of options to help you get outside more this summer. 

Keep reading to check out all the best beach essentials to pack for Labor Day weekend. 

Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel
Oversized Sandproof Turkish Beach Towel

A good beach towel should dry fast and not collect sand. This oversized towel will takes up minimal space in your travel bag and even comes with a hidden pocket for your sunglasses and phone while you relax. 

$30$20
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
YETI Tundra 45 Cooler

The Haul is the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels. It is perfect for taking the Tundra's legendary toughness and unmatched insulation power the extra mile. 

$437$325
BlendJet One Plus Portable Blender
BlendJet One Plus Portable Blender

This portable blender is USB-rechargeable, self-cleaning and equipped with a leak proof lid, making it the perfect way to make smoothies, protein shakes, margaritas and more, whenever and wherever you want. 

$52
KITADIN Beach Umbrella
KITADIN Beach Umbrella

This beach umbrella is of excellent quality and very durable; plus, it's lightweight for you to carry with the storage case included in the set. 

$47
Large Crossbody Fanny Pack
Large Crossbody Fanny Pack

This fanny pack will hold your phone, wallet, cards, and other necessities while walking on the beach. 

$20$15
Waterproof Phone Case
Waterproof Phone Case

Take great pictures underwater with this universal waterproof case. 

$15$10
Sandproof Beach Tote Bag with Zipper
Sandproof Beach Tote Bag with Zipper

This lightweight bag is perfect for holding up to 3 large towels, sunscreen, and other essentials you need for a beach day.

$55
Birkenstock Milano Sandal
Birkenstock Milano Sandal

Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal — and they're basically everywhere this summer.

$125$109
Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 50mm Sunglasses
Ray-Ban Classic Wayfarer 50mm Sunglasses

$163
Anthropologie Market Tote
Anthropologie Market Tote

This chic tote bag will look great on your arm as you stroll down the boardwalk. It’s crafted from heavy duty canvas and boasts six pockets, a bouquet strap and a carabiner to keep your keys away from the sand.

$68
Boderier Casual Wide Brim Bucket Hat
Boderier Casual Wide Brim Bucket Hat

This cute sun hat is crafted with 100% cotton and can be easily rolled up and tucked in your beach bag to pull out when you need some extra protection from UV rays. 

$14
WildHorn Outfitters Seaview 180° Sand Free Oversized Beach Blanket
WildHorn Outfitters Seaview 180° Sand Free Oversized Beach Blanket

This large beach blanket is made out of sand-proof parachute material, equipped with anchor pockets to keep it in place on windier days and can be compressed down into an easily portable pouch. 


$32
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote
Hydro Flask Day Escape Soft Cooler Tote

The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go.

$200
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40
Supergoop Unseen Sunscreen SPF 40

This sunscreen from Supergoop! is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.

$20 AND UP
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle
Hydro Flask 32-Ounce Water Bottle

This Hydro Flask bottle has a leak-proof wide mouth lid with a built-in straw, can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and (most importantly) is dishwasher safe, BPA-free and non-toxic.

$50
GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair
GCI Outdoor Waterside SunShade Backpack Beach Chair

This beach chair can be folded up and worn as a backpack. It boasts a collapsible sun canopy and cup holder for extra comfort and convenience.

$80$70
ISILER Pop Up Beach Tent
ISILER Pop Up Beach Tent

This beach tent pops up for a hassle-free set up and can fit two to three adults or four to five children.

$50$42
Kindle Paperwhite
Kindle Paperwhite

Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this Kindle Paperwhite. 

$130

