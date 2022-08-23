18 Beach Day Essentials to Shop for Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is almost here and it's not too late to get another day at the beach before fall swoops in. If the ideal summer getaway looks like a warm and sunny beach day for you, then you’re in luck. We've rounded up a list of the best gear for your beach day, from scratch-resistant sunglasses that won’t end up broken at the bottom of your beach bag to sandproof blankets large enough to accommodate you and your travel companions.
Trying to pack a whole day or week's worth of beach supplies? The Hydro Flask Day Escape cooler will keep your favorite snacks and drinks cool for up to 36 hours. Looking for a lightweight, foldable beach chair? Amazon has tons of options to help you get outside more this summer.
Keep reading to check out all the best beach essentials to pack for Labor Day weekend.
A good beach towel should dry fast and not collect sand. This oversized towel will takes up minimal space in your travel bag and even comes with a hidden pocket for your sunglasses and phone while you relax.
The Haul is the first-ever YETI cooler on wheels. It is perfect for taking the Tundra's legendary toughness and unmatched insulation power the extra mile.
This portable blender is USB-rechargeable, self-cleaning and equipped with a leak proof lid, making it the perfect way to make smoothies, protein shakes, margaritas and more, whenever and wherever you want.
This beach umbrella is of excellent quality and very durable; plus, it's lightweight for you to carry with the storage case included in the set.
This fanny pack will hold your phone, wallet, cards, and other necessities while walking on the beach.
Take great pictures underwater with this universal waterproof case.
This lightweight bag is perfect for holding up to 3 large towels, sunscreen, and other essentials you need for a beach day.
Birkenstock's might just be the O.G. comfy sandal — and they're basically everywhere this summer.
This chic tote bag will look great on your arm as you stroll down the boardwalk. It’s crafted from heavy duty canvas and boasts six pockets, a bouquet strap and a carabiner to keep your keys away from the sand.
This cute sun hat is crafted with 100% cotton and can be easily rolled up and tucked in your beach bag to pull out when you need some extra protection from UV rays.
This large beach blanket is made out of sand-proof parachute material, equipped with anchor pockets to keep it in place on windier days and can be compressed down into an easily portable pouch.
The Hydro Flask Day Escape Pack is a lightweight cooler that provides up to 36 hours of cold insulation. The Day Escape Pack is designed to be leak proof and can be worn as a backpack to make it easier to keep your provisions cool on the go.
This sunscreen from Supergoop! is weightless and scentless to provide practically invisible SPF protection. Its oil-free formula works as a primer under foundation or on totally bare skin.
This Hydro Flask bottle has a leak-proof wide mouth lid with a built-in straw, can keep beverages cold for up to 24 hours, and (most importantly) is dishwasher safe, BPA-free and non-toxic.
This beach chair can be folded up and worn as a backpack. It boasts a collapsible sun canopy and cup holder for extra comfort and convenience.
This beach tent pops up for a hassle-free set up and can fit two to three adults or four to five children.
Whatever great beach read you pick out for your seaside getaway, you can read it easily, even on the sunniest of days, with this Kindle Paperwhite.
