Black Friday is a perfect time to save big on gifts for friends and family, and Walmart is releasing deals early this year.
Holiday shopping season is in full swing, and savvy shoppers out there — that's you! — are rightfully on the hunt for the best deals on the top gift ideas of 2023. Luckily, Walmart's Black Friday sale has officially come, starting today for everyone. The sale includes tons of discounts on great holiday gifts for men, women and kids.
To make holiday shopping easier, Walmart has curated its Gift Finder page, featuring a ton of gift options across a variety of categories such as electronics, kitchenware, home decor, clothes, toys, TVs and so many more. You can even choose your recipient's gender and age to get more tailored gift recommendations. Plus, many of the gifts are part of Walmart's holiday deals, so you can already save while you shop.
Standout gifts include finds from beloved brands like Barbie, Playstation, Shark, Versace, Nintendo, Echelon and more. There's a gift for everyone, from the Apple AirPods 2 to Drew Barrymore's Beautiful slow cooker. Want to avoid the in-store holiday hustle and bustle? With Walmart, you can order online and pick up in-store or curbside to make your shopping trip much simpler.
Ahead, shop the best Walmart Black Friday 2023 deals on holiday gifts for everyone on your list. There are gift ideas for all budgets and a variety of interests that are majorly discounted right now.
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)
AirPods deliver an incredible wireless headphone experience. Simply remove them from their charging case and use them with all your devices.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Bundle
Shop the PS5 bundle including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 disc console with a DualSense controller.
Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum
The Dyson V8 Origin+ has advanced, whole-machine filtration that captures pet allergens and fine dust, expelling cleaner air.
Travelhouse Underseat Hardshell Carry On Luggage
Get $165 off this highly-rated carry-on luggage, perfect for a quick qetaway.
Shark IQ 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum and Mop
If you've been eyeing a robot vacuum, now's the time to buy one with this Black Friday deal. Save over $260 on this Shark 2-in-1.
Mainstays 48,000 BTU Propane Gas Outdoor Freestanding Patio Heater
You can still enjoy the outdoors as temperatures rises with this patio heater.
Vonmay Fuzzy Slippers
These fuzzy slippers will get her through the rest of the cold winter months. Find them in a bunch of colors.
Xbox Series X 1 TB Diablo IV Bundle
Get an Xbox Series X 1 TB edition console bundled with the hellish Diablo IV, one of the year's top action RPGs. Delve into nightmarish dungeons solo or with friends to take down the evil Lilith before Hell invades the world as we know it.
Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Game
The time to get the most coveted game console in recent years is now. This limited bundle includes the OLED Nintendo Switch model and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game.
Sony 65” Class BRAVIA XR A90J 4K HDR OLED TV
This 4K smart Google TV offers Sony's best-ever OLED for a vibrant, clear picture.
Roku Premiere 4K/HDR Streaming Media Player Wi-Fi
Streaming just got simpler with Roku Premiere. Watch your favorite shows and movies in HD, 4K and HDR.
Travelhouse 3 Piece Luggage Set
A luggage set that helps you travel effortlessly and in style.
Barbie The Movie Collectible Doll
This Barbie movie doll embodies Margot Robbie. It's been selling out throughout the season, so be sure to get yours today.
Apple Watch Series 9, 45mm (GPS)
The Apple Watch Series 9 is more than just a watch — track your health vitals and performance metrics right on your wrist. Plus, it comes with a three-month Apple Fitness+ subscription to help you put those apps to use.
Beautiful 6-Quart Programmable Slow Cooker
When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. They can prep up to six quarts of food well ahead of dinnertime.
Versace Bright Crystal Eau De Toilette Spray
Donatella Versace's favorite floral scents inspired this perfume. It has notes of yuzu, pomegranate, peony, magnolia, lotus flower and more.
Echelon Connect Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike
We deemed this exercise bike a Peloton dupe for a fraction of the price. The bike features 32 manual resistance levels and Bluetooth technology to monitor your performance and track your progress in tandem with the EchelonFit app.
Funcid 12V Kids Powered Ride on Truck Car
With a parental remote control, LED lights, Bluetooth music and a wider seat with an adjustable seat belt, this car is a dream for kids. Save $94 on the incredible gift that provides a safer & smoother driving experience.
HP 15.6" FHD Laptop
Get them a laptop for under $400. This HD laptop has a thin design and 8 GB RAM.
For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.
