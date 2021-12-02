20 Deals on Holiday Gifts from Nike: Take Up to 50% Off on Top Sneaker and Workout Gear Styles
Swoosh! Just in time for the holidays, Nike is offering shoppers savings up to 50% off on select styles and new markdowns, including their iconic sneakers, workout clothes and basics. To ensure delivery by December 25, make sure to order your Nike Christmas gifts before December 15.
Nike is the go-to sportswear brand for everything you need to stay active -- from athletic shoes, sports bras, leggings and running tights to accessories like Nike backpacks, hats, duffels and sunglasses. The sportswear giant also offers stylish apparel for cooling down post-workout or lounging at home, like their famous logo sweatpants, sweatshirts, tees and leggings.
The new markdowns on Nike's site are perfect to shop for holiday gifts -- especially while there are major discounts still happening.
Below, shop ET Style's top picks on the best Nike holiday gifts below.
Looking for even more gift inspiration? Don't miss the best gift ideas in our 2021 Holiday Gift Guide.
