Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+)

Disney+

Starring: Ellie Kemper, Rob Delaney, Archie Yates, Aisling Bea, Kenan Thompson, Tim Simons

Plot: Love the OG Home Alone movies? Well, there's a new 2021 installment you'll want to watch with the family. Ten-year-old Max Mercer (Yates) is accidentally left behind at home during the holidays when his parents head for Tokyo. When Max is met with intruders, he does whatever it takes to protect his home.

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star (Netflix)

Mark Mainz/NETFLIX © 2021

Starring: Vanessa Hudgens, Nick Sagar, Remy Hii, Will Kemp, Amanda Donohoe, Sam Palladio

Plot: The Princess Switch is back with its third installment in the holiday film series. When a priceless Christmas relic is stolen from the Montenaro palace, lookalikes Margaret and Stacy turn to third doppelgänger, Margaret's cousin, Fiona, to help them find the missing artifact -- involving a charismatic ex.

'Twas the Fight Before Christmas (Apple TV+)

Apple TV+

Plot: Brace yourself for this documentary about Christmas-obsessed lawyer Jeremy Morris, whose over-the-top holiday decorations land him a lawsuit when the neighbors find the holiday cheer display all too disruptive.

Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas (The Roku Channel)

Roku Channel

Starring: Jane Levy, Mary Steenburgen, Skylar Astin

Plot: Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist is back, following the NBC cancellation of the musical dramedy, with a Roku Channel holiday movie, Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas. The TV movie follows Zoey as she sets out to create a magical Christmas for her family just like the ones her late father, Mitch, used to do.

Rugrats (Paramount+)

Paramount+

Starring: Voiced by Nancy Cartwright, Elizabeth Daily, Kath Soucie, Ashley Spillers, Cheryl Chase, Cree Summer, Tommy Dewey, Natalie Morales, Tony Hale

Plot: The multi-denominational special holiday episode, "Traditions," follows Tommy's first Chanukah as it falls on Christmas Eve, and the Pickles juggle their family traditions to make sure each feels important, while also celebrating Las Posadas with Betty and her family. The episode aims to explain the various ways that the holidays are celebrated and explore how families from different cultures come together to create their own unique traditions.

The B***h Who Stole Christmas (VH1)

VH1

Starring: RuPaul, Krysta Rodriguez, Andy Ridings, Michelle Visage, Ginger Minj, Brooke Lynn Hytes, Peppermint, Jan Sport, Jaymes Mansfield, Latrice Royale, Gottmik, Morgan McMichaels, Porkchop, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, Chad Michaels, Heidi N Closet, Kelly Mantle, Kimora Blac, Laganja Estranja, Manila Luzon, Mayhem Miller, Pandora Boxx, Raven, Rock M. Sakura, Kylie Sonique Love, Kim Petras, Charo, Anna Maria Horsford

Plot: In the draggiest Christmas movie ever made, a workaholic big-city fashion journalist is sent to a Christmas-obsessed small town to dig up a story when she finds herself in the middle of cut-throat housewives, a high-stakes “Winter Ball” competition, and a sinister plot that could destroy Christmas fore-evah!

Eight Gifts of Hanukkah (Hallmark)

Crown Media

Starring: Inbar Lavi, Jake Epstein

Plot: A woman goes on a journey to find her secret admirer during Hanukkah. Take a look at the full lineup of Hallmark holiday movies.

The Housewives of the North Pole (Peacock)

Natalie Cass/Peacock

Starring: Kyle Richards, Betsy Brandt, Tetona Jackson, Kyle Selig, Jearnest Corchado, Carlos Ponce, Alec Mapa and Damon Dayoub

Plot: Friends Trish (Richards) and Diana (Brandt) are known as the "Christmas Queens" of North Pole, Vermont, where they have dominated the holiday house decorating competition for years. Their friendship is tested when they get into a fight and split the town. Things get more dramatic when a journalist (Jackson) comes to town to write an exposé called "Real Housewives of the North Pole."

With Love (Amazon)

Amazon

Starring: Emeraude Toubia, Mark Indelicato, Desmond Chiam, Rome Flynn, Vincent Rodriguez III, Isis King, Todd Grinnell, Constance Marie, Benito Martinez

Plot: With Love is a romantic comedy following the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr., who are both on a mission to find love and purpose. Each of the five episodes, set during a different holiday throughout the year, follows Lily on her transition from being newly single to caught in a love triangle with two sexy suitors and Jorge Jr. as he introduces his new boyfriend Henry to the family for the first time on Christmas Eve/Nochebuena, and the Diazes' cousin, Sol Perez, as they balance a potential blossoming relationship with their coworker Dr. Miles Murphy. The patriarchs of the family, Beatriz and Jorge Sr., as they also deal with their own relationship challenges and finding new ways to keep the spark alive in their 50s. The Diaz family takes a wild ride through all the highs and lows of life, during some of the most heightened holidays of the year.

Under the Christmas Tree (Lifetime)

Lifetime

Starring: Elise Bauman, Tattiawna Jones and Ricki Lake

Plot: Marketing whiz Alma Beltran (Bauman) and Christmas tree whisperer Charlie Freemont (Jones) cross paths when Charlie finds the perfect tree for the Maine Governor's Holiday Celebration -- right in Alma's backyard. While they initially spar, romantic sparks soon begin to fly between the two women as the enchanting tree and some Christmas fairy dust from the town's pâtissière extraordinaire (Lake) bring out the best in them and spark each other to take leaps of faith and fight for love and Christmas magic.

Encanto (Disney+)

Walt Disney Animation Studios



Premieres: Dec. 24

Starring: Voiced by Stephanie Beatriz, María Cecilia Botero, John Leguizamo, Mauro Castillo, Jessica Darrow, Angie Cepeda, Carolina Gaitan, Diane Guerrero, Wilmer Valderrama, Maluma

Plot: Featuring all-new songs by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Encanto tells the story the Madrigal family who live in a magical house in the Colombian mountains. When Mirabel, the family's only non-magical member, discovers their home's magic is in danger, Mirabel sets out to protect her family and their home.

