The human rights lawyer shined bright on the carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.
Amal Clooney knows how to shine!
The celebrated human rights attorney stole the spotlight on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2023.
Clooney -- who walked the carpet sans her famous husband, George Clooney -- shimmered in the camera flashes as she posed on the carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night.
The humanitarian and philanthropist stunned in the eye-catching, light-reflecting, Atelier Versace gown, which included thousands of bronze and gold paillettes that varied in size and gave the ensemble a dynamic coloring and glimmer.
Clooney, 45, wore her long, flowing locks cascading over her shoulders, and rocked a nude lipstick to compliment her subtle but striking eyeshadow.
She completed her glittery glam gown with some stunning Cartier jewelry and a gold clutch.
However, Amal was far from the only star who went all out with resplendent raiment for the regal red carpet!
Here's a look at just a few of the night's hottest looks and most striking style choices.
Anne Hathaway
Gillian Anderson
Lily James
Rita Ora and Taika Waititi
Charli XCX
Jodie Comer
Suki Waterhouse
