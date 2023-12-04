News

2023 Fashion Awards: Amal Clooney Shimmers in Gold Dress and More Celeb Looks!

Amal Clooney
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
By Zach Seemayer
Published: 7:07 PM PST, December 4, 2023

The human rights lawyer shined bright on the carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

Amal Clooney knows how to shine!

The celebrated human rights attorney stole the spotlight on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2023.

Clooney -- who walked the carpet sans her famous husband, George Clooney -- shimmered in the camera flashes as she posed on the carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night.

The humanitarian and philanthropist stunned in the eye-catching, light-reflecting, Atelier Versace gown, which included thousands of bronze and gold paillettes that varied in size and gave the ensemble a dynamic coloring and glimmer.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Clooney, 45, wore her long, flowing locks cascading over her shoulders, and rocked a nude lipstick to compliment her subtle but striking eyeshadow.

She completed her glittery glam gown with some stunning Cartier jewelry and a gold clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

However, Amal was far from the only star who went all out with resplendent raiment for the regal red carpet!

Here's a look at just a few of the night's hottest looks and most striking style choices.

Anne Hathaway

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gillian Anderson

Adam Duke/WWD via Getty Images

Lily James

Adam Duke/WWD via Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Charli XCX

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Suki Waterhouse

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Video

Amal Clooney Stuns in Lace Gown as She Accepts DVF Leadership Award

