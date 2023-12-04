Amal Clooney knows how to shine!

The celebrated human rights attorney stole the spotlight on the red carpet at The Fashion Awards 2023.

Clooney -- who walked the carpet sans her famous husband, George Clooney -- shimmered in the camera flashes as she posed on the carpet outside the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday night.

The humanitarian and philanthropist stunned in the eye-catching, light-reflecting, Atelier Versace gown, which included thousands of bronze and gold paillettes that varied in size and gave the ensemble a dynamic coloring and glimmer.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Clooney, 45, wore her long, flowing locks cascading over her shoulders, and rocked a nude lipstick to compliment her subtle but striking eyeshadow.

She completed her glittery glam gown with some stunning Cartier jewelry and a gold clutch.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

However, Amal was far from the only star who went all out with resplendent raiment for the regal red carpet!

Here's a look at just a few of the night's hottest looks and most striking style choices.

Anne Hathaway

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Gillian Anderson

Adam Duke/WWD via Getty Images

Lily James

Adam Duke/WWD via Getty Images

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi

Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Charli XCX

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Jodie Comer

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Suki Waterhouse

Karwai Tang/WireImage

