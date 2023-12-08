After the longest season in Major League Soccer history, the title game is here. The 2023 MLS Cup final is set with a pair of No. 3 seeds going head-to-head when Columbus Crew hosts defending champions Los Angeles FC.

Los Angeles defeated the Houston Dynamo 2-0 in the Western Conference Final last weekend — the same day that Columbus went on the road to take down FC Cincinnati, 3-2 in overtime of the Eastern Conference Final. LAFC will now go for their second-straight MLS title as they travel to Columbus, Ohio to take on the 2020 champions Columbus Crew.

If LAFC lifts the trophy this weekend, the club will become the first repeat MLS Cup champion since the 2011-12 LA Galaxy. Don't miss the match of the year. Here is everything to know about how to watch the MLS Cup Final this year, including free streaming options.

When is the 2023 MLS Cup Final?

The 28th edition of the MLS Cup final will take place on Saturday, December 9 at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT). Coverage starts at 3:00 p.m. ET with kickoff at 3:50 p.m.

How to Watch the 2023 MLS Cup Final Online

The 2023 MLS Cup Final will be broadcast on Fox. If you don't have cable, you can watch Columbus Crew vs. LAFC on the following streaming platforms.

Columbus Crew vs. LAFC will be streamed exclusively on Apple TV's MLS Season Pass.

MLS Season Pass is a standalone service on the Apple TV app that gives fans exclusive access to stream MLS matches. Subscriptions cost $14.99/month, but current Apple TV+ subscribers can watch the MLS Cup Final for free.

Watch on Apple TV+

You can also watch the MLS Cup without cable on FuboTV's sports-focused live TV streaming service. Fubo's lowest-priced plan, Pro, costs $74.99/month and comes with 1,000 hours of cloud DVR storage. However, there is a seven-day free trial, which means you could sign up today and watch or record Columbus Crew vs. LAFC at no cost.

Sign Up for FuboTV

Soccer fans can also watch Columbus Crew vs. LAFC on Sling TV. Easy and affordable, Sling TV's Blue plan offers Fox in select markets, along with 41 other channels that are also great for streaming NFL, NBA and NCAA games. A Sling subscription also includes 50 hours of free DVR storage, so you can record the MLS Cup.

Right now, there is a Sling TV deal offering 50% off your first month — bringing the Blue package with Fox down to just $22.50.

Sign Up for Sling TV

