2023 Streamy Awards Nominees: Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Charli D'Amelio and More

By Jackie Willis
Kate Hudson
The nominees are in for the this year's Streamy Awards -- and there's lots of star power! Alix Earle, Charli D'Amelio, Chris Olsen, Dylan Mulvaney, HasanAbi, Jay Shetty, Kai Cenat, Ludwig, Nick DiGiovanni and Shay Mitchell’s BÉIS have all landed nominations. 

Additionally, Hailey Rhode Bieber, the Jonas Brothers, Kate Hudson, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch, and Paris Hilton also scored noms for the Crossover award, which recognizes public figures embracing digital culture and demonstrating best practices.

But leading the nominations is MrBeast with five nods for Creator of the Year, Collaboration, Creator for Social Good, and Creator Product. His Feastables venture also received a Streamys Brand Award nomination for the Brand Engagement award.

Hosted by 16-time Streamy nominee and 7-time winner MatPat, the 2023 Streamy Awards will take place Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET and will stream live on the Streamy Awards social channels.

Take a look at the full list of nominees: 

OVERALL AWARDS

CREATOR OF THE YEAR

Airrack

Alix Earle

Charli D'Amelio

Jay Shetty

JiDion

Logan Paul

Mikayla Nogueira

MrBeast

Ryan Trahan

Zach King
 

SHOW OF THE YEAR        

AMP

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Good Mythical Morning

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

RDCWorld

Sam and Colby

UNHhhh • WOWPresents
 

STREAMER OF THE YEAR              

Emiru

HasanAbi

Ironmouse

IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat

Ludwig

Quackity

tarik

Valkyrae

xQc
 

INTERNATIONAL

Enaldinho (Brazil)

Gaules (Brazil)

ibai (Spain)

Khaby Lame (Italy)

Mikecrack (Spain)
 

SHORT FORM    

the cheeky boyos

Chris Olsen

Connor Price

Elyse Myers

Rich Black Guy
 

INDIVIDUAL AWARDS

BREAKOUT CREATOR      

Alix Earle

Drew Afualo

Dylan Mulvaney

Jake Shane • octopusslover8

Keith Lee
 

BREAKOUT STREAMER 

Agent00

ExtraEmily

Fanum

filian

Shylily
 

COLLABORATION

albert_cancook, Chef Rush • Protein Burrito with The Big Man Chef Rush

Cleo Abram, Marques Brownlee • Quantum Computers, explained with MKBHD

Cooking With Lynja, Nick DiGiovanni • Japan Vlogs

Haley Kalil, Jared Leto • In this economy

MrBeast, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson • Surprised he didn’t pick rock every time
 

CREATOR FOR SOCIAL GOOD

Beast Philanthropy

DrLupo • St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Invisible People

jacksepticeye • World Central Kitchen

MrBallen • MrBallen Foundation
 

CREATOR PRODUCT        

BÉIS • Shay Mitchell

CrunchLabs • Mark Rober

Feastables • MrBeast

POPFLEX • Blogilates

PRIME • Logan Paul x KSI

CROSSOVER        

Hailey Rhode Bieber

Jonas Brothers

Kate Hudson

Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch • blondebrunetteredhead

Paris Hilton

FIRST PERSON    

Airrack

BENOFTHEWEEK

Danny Duncan

Ryan Trahan

Safiya Nygaard

JUST CHATTING

HasanAbi

Kai Cenat

Quackity

xQc

YourRAGE

VARIETY STREAMER        

Emiru

IShowSpeed

LIRIK

Ludwig

Valkyrae

VTUBER

filian

Gawr Gura

Ironmouse

Jaiden Animations

shxtou
 

MUSIC AWARDS

ROLLING STONE SOUND OF THE YEAR   

Area Codes • Kaliii

"Boy’s a liar Pt. 2" • PinkPantheress, Ice Spice

"GOATED". • Armani White

"Here With Me" • d4vd

"In Ha Mood" • Ice Spice

"Made You Look" • Meghan Trainor

"Players" • Coi Leray

"Pretty Girls Walk" • Big Boss Vette

"Unholy" • Sam Smith, Kim Petras

"What It Is" • Doechii
 

SHOW AWARDS

PODCAST             

Call Her Daddy

H3 Podcast

IMPAULSIVE

On Purpose with Jay Shetty

The Yard

SCRIPTED SERIES

BRYCE • Brandon Rogers

Dhar Mann

The Game Theorists

Ginormo! • Steven He

RDCWorld
 

UNSCRIPTED SERIES        

Challenge Accepted • Michelle Khare

Chicken Shop Date • Amelia Dimoldenberg

Hot Ones • First We Feast

I spent a day with • Anthony Padilla

Sam and Colby
 

SUBJECT AWARDS

ANIMATED

Haminations

HELLUVA BOSS • Vivziepop

Jaiden Animations

The Land of Boggs

MeatCanyon
 

BEAUTY

Brad Mondo

colleen.makeupp

Mikayla Nogueira

MissDarcei

NikkieTutorials
 

COMEDY              

DeMarcus Shawn

Kris Collins

Lucas Lopez

The McFarlands

RDCWorld
 

COMMENTARY                 

Chad Chad

D’Angelo Wallace

Danny Gonzalez

Kurtis Conner

penguinz0
 

COMPETITIVE GAMER    

iiTzTimmy

Scump

tarik

TenZ

Typical Gamer
 

DANCE                 

Cale Brown

Enola Bedard

Matt Steffanina

Merrick Hanna

yoolwxnder
 

FASHION AND STYLE       

Gunnar Deatherage

Kenz Lawrén

Max Alexander

Mina Le

Wisdom Kaye
 

FOOD

Alexis Nikole

Chef Reactions

Cooking With Lynja

Nick DiGiovanni

Nigel Ng
 

GAMER                

Aphmau

Caylus

Dream

Markiplier

TommyInnit
 

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Austen Alexander

Doctor Mike

Dr Julie

HealthyGamerGG

LeanBeefPatty
 

KIDS AND FAMILY

Brittikitty

Gracie’s Corner

Ms Rachel

Rebecca Zamolo

Recess Therapy
 

LEARNING AND EDUCATION       

Big Weird World

Colin and Samir

TierZoo

Tom Scott

Veritasium
 

LIFESTYLE 

AMP

Bretman Rock

Charli D'Amelio

Kara and Nate

Sofia Richie Grainge
 

NEWS

Brian Tyler Cohen

Gay News • Josh Helfgott

HasanAbi

The Philip DeFranco Show

Task & Purpose
 

SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING        

Allen Pan

Hacksmith Industries

I did a thing

Mark Rober

techjoyce
 

SPORTS                

Deestroying

Duke Dennis

Good Good Golf

Jesser

Olivia Dunne
 

TECHNOLOGY   

iJustine

Linus Tech Tips

Marques Brownlee

Mrwhosetheboss

Supercar Blondie
 

CRAFT AWARDS

CINEMATOGRAPHY         

Ashley Xu

Cole Walliser

Lyrical Lemonade

Recider

Will Freeark
 

EDITING               

Cooking With Lynja

Jet Lag: The Game

Kelly Wakasa

Savanah Moss

Yes Theory
 

VISUAL AND SPECIAL EFFECTS                   

Buttered Side Down

Corridor Crew

Justin Yi

SoKrispyMedia

Zach King
 

WRITING                                          

CalebCity

Dami Lee

Josh Zilberberg

Leo González

Petey
 

BRAND AWARDS

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: AGENCY OF THE YEAR  

BENlabs 

Content+

kvell

Reach Agency

Whalar
 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND ENGAGEMENT  

Dumb Ways to Die • PlaySide Studios

Feastables • MrBeast

No Drone? No Problem! • Insta360

Subs for Subs • Jersey Mike’s x TSM

SweeTARTS Film Fest on TikTok • SweeTARTS x Content+
 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRAND OF THE YEAR    

Barbie • Mattel

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Insta360

Old Spice • Procter & Gamble

Prime Video • Amazon
 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED SERIES  

A Style Is Born • Wayfair x Made In Network

LIVE@4:25 • Totino's Pizza Rolls x the cheeky boyos, Flighthouse, Content+

Plot Pitch • Prime Video

Real People, Real Stories • AARP

Who Wore It Best • Netflix x Harry Jowsey
 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: BRANDED VIDEO 

ASMcaR • Nissan x Donut

Give Odor The Bird • Old Spice x SypherPK x United Esports

My poor friend • Photoshop Express x beeveekee

Wait for it #corn • Chipotle Mexican Grill

When u meet her dad and Old Spice saves the day • Old Spice x Adam W
 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: INFLUENCER CAMPAIGN

#heinzmasterz • Heinz x Whalar

Blasting to the Top • Gel Blaster x BENlabs

Chainsaw Man Viewing Party • Chainsaw Man x Crunchyroll

DiGiorno Made Us Do It • DiGiorno x Reach Agency

Nebula • Standard
 

STREAMYS BRAND AWARDS: SOCIAL IMPACT CAMPAIGN

Barbie You Can Be Anything Series • Barbie x Mirrored Media

Loot for Good • Call of Duty Endowment x Activision

Play by the Rules • International Committee of the Red Cross x PopShorts

Real Recipes for Real Change • Chipotle Mexican Grill x The Farmlink Project x Nick DiGiovanni

The ReTok Shop • Nature Valley x Content+

For more of ET's awards show coverage, check out the links below.

