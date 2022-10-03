21 Best Leggings for Lounging and Working Out in 2022 — lululemon, Alo Yoga, Nike, Everlane, Spanx and More
We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. However, with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement — especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is essential if you plan to achieve your fitness goals.
We all got a bit more comfortable in our clothes in the last couple of years and you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear whether you're dressing up or dressing down for the fall. Your favorite leggings and walking shoes are perfect for errands or a get-together with friends.
Thankfully, there's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style — whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your fitness (or cozy wear) styles with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around.
Ahead, here are the best leggings of 2022.
ET Style's Top Picks for the Best Leggings:
These are lightweight and buttery-soft thanks to its Nulu fabric. Choose this length if you like your leggings cropped.
An ultra-flattering pair of leggings made with soft textures, this pair is totally on-trend and totally comfortable.
These leggings have a soft, mid-weight feel, and they're moisture-wicking and squat-proof.
Made with silky-soft recycled fabric, these leggings feel like a second skin while still managing to have perfectly opaque coverage.
This lightweight compression legging features an extra-high waist, minimal seams, an interior pocket, and a performance fabric with sweat-wicking properties. It's also 58% recycled nylon.
Made from sweat-wicking fabric, these Outdoor Voices leggings were made for high impact activities like running, training, jogging and more.
These lounge leggings from Zella are sure to be your new favorite pair of comfy pants. They even have pockets!
Your gym routine will remain fiercely fresh with these ankle-length leggings, featuring a high waist and stretchy, moisture-wicking fabric.
Not every workout legging has to have tapered ankles — a cropped legging doesn't work for everyone or every workout. This high waist legging from the celeb-loved Alo Yoga are flared for comfort and you can wear them to yoga class or as an everyday legging.
These leggings with a compatible rise are inspired by the mod 70s. The Hi-Shine fabric is sweat-wicking and quick-drying, with comfortable, medium compression. Perfect for hot yoga, running and cycling.
With functional pockets and four-way stretch, these leggings keep you covered during your workout. Plus, they have over 57,000 five-star reviews on Amazon.
These leggings won’t budge, even during your most intense treadmill sprint or barre class. The moisture wicking fabric made with spandex along with the wide waistband makes these ultra-comfortable workout pants. Also, these are designed with elongating seamlines to sculpt your bum.
With the Freely Women's Haven High Waist 7/8 Pocket Leggings, staying comfortable on the go is easy and stylish. Soft, flexible leggings made from recycled polyester and spandex. Moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and comfortable while you move, and side pockets hold your essentials conveniently.
Whether you need a good pair of running leggings or you need workout leggings to breeze through hot yoga, in the 7/8 gym leggings from Alo Yoga is an update to the popular full-length version.
With a celebrity fan following that includes Jennifer Garner, Kourtney Kardashian, Reese Witherspoon, Gigi Hadid, Jennifer Lopez, and Jessica Alba, the apparel giant has a reputation for the best in shape wear, leggings and a ton of other must-have items like the Booty Boost active leggings which have become a favorite among the stars.
These leggings have a cult following for good reason. This style of legging utilizes Spanx's contoured Power Waistband to give you a flat tummy, a great butt, and keep you comfortable all day.
These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these.
Get workout ready with these stretchy figure-hugging leggings, featuring a fitted no-slip waist band. These Zella leggings can hold up to even the most strenuous activities. Think: hiking, trail running and rock climbing.
These slim-fitting trousers are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump.
Though they look simple and chic, these leggings are busy: They don't stop slimming, sculpting or lifting as you go about your day. But they work just as well if you're looking for a lounge legging.
Another popular Spanx style, the Every.Wear Knockout Leggings feature extra coverage at the waist and built-in pockets.
RELATED CONTENT:
The 15 Best Amazon Lululemon Lookalikes We've Found on TikTok
TikTok's Favorite lululemon Fleece Belt Bag Is Back In Stock Right Now
The 17 Best Running Shoes for Women — Shop Adidas, Nike, Saucony, and More For Fall 2022
Shop Athleta’s Biggest Sale of the Year With Up to 70% Off Activewear
32 of the Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces for Fall 2022: Shop Leggings, Sports Bras, and More
The 14 Best Walking Shoes for Women in Fall 2022 — Nike, Athleta, Skechers, New Balance and More
Shop The Best Finds from lululemon’s We Made Too Much Section
Amazon Fitness Deals 2022: Shop Treadmills, Bala Bangles, Activewear and More
Save Up to 50% on Patagonia Baggies Shorts, Fleece Jackets and More
Nordstrom Rack Sale: The Best Deals on Fall Fashion 2022
26 Best Amazon Deals on Sneakers For Fall 2022
We Tried the MYX Exercise Bike: Start the New Year with $150 Off
Channel Meghan Markle’s Refined Style With 10 Black Turtlenecks Your Fall Wardrobe Needs
Halle Berry Calls These Leggings From Amazon an 'Everyday Essential'
Kourtney Kardashian's Booty-Lifting Spanx Leggings Are On Sale
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color