We all know that most leggings are technically made for fitness activities like yoga, working out and running. However, with luxe materials and eye-catching patterns, they also make a serious style statement — especially if you're buying them for everyday wear. A new pair of leggings is essential if you plan to achieve your fitness goals.

We all got a bit more comfortable in our clothes in the last couple of years and you can't deny that leggings have become more of a mainstay than ever. With that in mind, we have gathered a hot list of the best leggings to wear whether you're dressing up or dressing down for the fall. Your favorite leggings and walking shoes are perfect for errands or a get-together with friends.

Thankfully, there's a large range of leggings suited for every type of personal style — whether you want a dressier, edgier faux leather option, a performance pant that'll keep up with you during high-intensity workouts or a cozy, colorful design to wear around the house. No matter the style, we can guarantee the leggings below are comfy and chic. Elevate your fitness (or cozy wear) styles with these leggings that are great for yoga, working out or just plain lounging around.

Ahead, here are the best leggings of 2022.

ET Style's Top Picks for the Best Leggings:

Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective Midnight Compressive High-Rise Legging These stretchy high-waisted compression leggings hold you in while giving you room to move, which means they’re great for running and indoor cycling. And the fabric is made from recycled water bottles, so you'll feel just as good as you look in these. $78 Buy Now

Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants Betabrand Betabrand Dress Pant Yoga Pants These slim-fitting trousers are totally work-appropriate, but they also feel so stretchy and comfy that you can do a few restorative yoga poses when you need to fight the 2 p.m. slump. $68 Buy Now

