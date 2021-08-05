Shopping

21 Must-Haves from Amazon's Back to School Sale

By Danica Creahan
Back to school
We know you don't want to hear it (and we don't want to say it), but summer is almost over. That means kids are heading back to school soon and the beloved ritual of back-to-school shopping can commence. Although the upcoming school year may look a bit different depending on where you are and what coronavirus restrictions you’re currently operating under, some of the classic staples in school supplies simply never change. Whatever learning environment kids are in this year, there are plenty of deals at Amazon's Back to School Sale.

So whether you or a loved one is headed back to the classroom in-person, or gearing up for yet another semester of remote-learning, it's time to stock up on the essentials to make this year as easy and educational as possible. 

From comfortable backpacks to a spill-proof lunch box to headphones that will help you connect with your class remotely, we’ve got you covered with back to school must-haves for the upcoming school year! 

Ahead check out ET's top picks and for must-have at Amazon's Back to School Sale

Fun Express Pencil with Mountain Axe Climber Shape Eraser Topper
Amazon
If you have a Minecraft fan in the house, this is the pencil topper they'll enjoy. 
$7 AT AMAZON
Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones
Bose via Amazon
These wireless bluetooth headphones have up to 15 hours of playtime and an advanced built-in microphone system. With these headphones you can swap between two connected bluetooth devices for quick and easy listening and enjoy up to a 30-foot listening range. These are the perfect pair of headphones for staying connected while remote-learning. 
$160
Elmer's Disappearing Purple School Glue Sticks
Amazon
There's never enough glue when you have a little one at school. Shop now to get this incredible deal. 
$15 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $38)
Five Star Zipper Binder, 2 Inch 3 Ring Binder, 6-Pocket Expanding File
Amazon
No need for a trapper keeper when you have the Five Star Zipper Binder, 2 Inch 3 Ring Binder, 6-Pocket Expanding File.
$20 AT AMAZON
Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet, 8" HD, ages 6–12, 32 GB
Amazon
Make sure your kids are getting enough educational screen time with the Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. It's designed specifically for kids ages 6–12 tand includes 1 year of Amazon Kids+.
$140 AT AMAZON
Mazforce Original Insulated Lunch Box
Mazforce via Amazon
This insulated lunch box is designed with maximum efficiency while still remaining sleek and compact. It has an expandable side pocket for your water bottle and inner mesh pockets to keep your lunch organized. 
$14
Crayola Colored Pencils
Amazon
Stock up on colored pencils because you'll never have enough of the good colors. 
$11 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $13)
Yoobi x Marvel Binder Set
Amazon
Having trouble staying organized? Spider-Man is here to save the day with this hero-themed binder set! This pack of four 1-inch 3-ring binders will hold up to 220 sheets of paper each.
$20
2 Pack Magnetic Locker Mirror for School Locker
Amazon
All lockers must have mirrors. 
$16 AT AMAZON
Bentgo Kids Children’s Lunch Box
Amazon
This multi-compartment lunch box is perfectly portioned out for a child’s appetite. With its leak-proof and drop-proof design, this dishwasher-safe lunch box is sure to keep any hard-working student satisfied throughout the day. 
$25
Honey-Can-Do SHF-03494 Collapsible Locker Shelf
Amazon
Make the most of locker space with this Honey-Can-Do SHF-03494 Collapsible Locker Shelf.
$10 AT AMAZON (REGULARLY $16)
Modoker Vintage Laptop Backpack
Amazon
This backpack features an external USB charging port and a set-in charging cable, so you can recharge your devices as you go! It’s made of durable fabric with a vegan leather trim and features six internal storage compartments to help you keep your pack organized.  
$36
Takeya Traveler Insulated Travel Mug w/ Leak Proof Lid
Amazon
If you're sending your kids off to school with beverages, this Insulated Travel Mug can keep drinks at the optimal temperature from breakfast until lunch time. 
$20 (REGULARLY $29)
Large Capacity School Supplies Organizer
Amazon
This cute, large capacity pencil pouch can store up to 50 pens or up to 90 pencils, and has an internal mesh pocket to store other accessories. Need less storage? The case is collapsable and easily adjusted by the zipper on the side, so it won't take up necessary space in your backpack. 
$15
Arctic Zone Lunch Kit Combo Teal Star
Amazon
This lunch box comes with everything you need to keep food fresh from drop off to lunch time. 
$17
Yoobi x Marvel Spider-Man Mini School Supply Set
Amazon
This fun Spider-Man supply kit includes a stapler, staples, staple remover, hole punch, tape dispenser, tape, scissors, pencil sharpener, glitter-infused case and a pair of small, kid-safe scissors.
$11
LilGadgets Connect+Pro Kids Headphones
LilGadgets via Amazon
These chic headphones are specially designed for children six and up! With metal extenders for durability and kid-safe volume limits, these headphones are fun for the whole family. They also feature an integrated SharePort so you won’t need a splitter to listen together anymore. 
$27
Big Capacity Pencil Box
Amazon
This pencil case is made from easy-to-clean, dirt-resistant fabric and has an inner velcro and mesh pocket to hold cards, coins or cables. The main compartment of this case can hold up to 60 slim pencils, so you’ll surely be all set with school supplies. 
$14
Marvel Avengers Pencil Case
Amazon
This Avengers-themed pencil case can turn even the most boring homework assignment into a heroic, adventure-packed task! 
$14 AT AMAZON
JanSport SuperBreak One Backpack
Amazon
Ideal for students of all ages, this lightweight JanSport daypack is durable and designed to serve as a simple and straightforward storage solution for school supplies and anything else you might need to carry.   
$40 AT AMAZON
Sharpie Gel Pens
Sharpie via Amazon
This gel pen pack comes with four black, four blue, and four red gel ink pens, all of which are made with no-bleed technology and bold colors, so your thoughts will look as clean and clear on paper as they do in your head.
$13

