28 TikTok-Famous Amazon Fashion Finds Under $35

By ETonline Staff
Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We can always count on TikTok to show us the way to deals, in particular fashion deals.

The social media platform has offered excellent style suggestions, and users' latest recommendations are no different — especially since Amazon naturally has a ton of fashion finds to scroll through. So much so that Amazon has curated their own Internet Famous page, featuring a ton of affordable and fashion-forward clothes and accessories online shoppers love. 

From '90s-inspired crop tops to fuzzy bucket hats, TikTokers know how to find the biggest trends at an affordable price with many favorite items hitting the sweet spot of $35 or less! To help you save and look super chic and trendy this spring, we've selected the very best fashion finds on Amazon. 

Shop TikTok's latest fashion obsessions below. 

Women's Criss Cross Halter 2-Piece Swinsuit
Amazon
Soak up the warm weather in this vibrant green, checkered swimsuit set.
$13 AND UP
Women's Y2K Ruched Ruffle Button Down Blouse
Amazon
Can’t get enough of Y2K’s retro fashion? Then, this long sleeve ruched blouse will feel right at home in your closet.
$23
Women's Cross Band Plush Fleece Slippers
Amazon
Just slip on these soft plush slippers, and you’ll be ready to enjoy your next day off.
$17 AND UP
Women's Jaw Hair Clips 3-Pack
Amazon
Tortoise-patterned hair clips are great for styling your hair and keeping it out of your face.
$14
Women's Ruched Bodycon Party Dress
Amazon
Add this ruched bodycon dress to your cart and you’ll be ready for your next night out.
$17 AND UP
Gold-Plated Flat Anklet
Amazon
Accessorize from head to toe (literally) with this gold-plated anklet.
$18$13
Vintage Retro 70s Sunglasses
Amazon
Wear these aviator frame retro glasses this spring and beyond.
$20$11
Large Hair Claw Clips 4-Pack
Amazon
This 4-pack of hair claw clips comes in multiple different colors so that you can switch up your look.
$14
Women's Bootcut Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon
Yoga pants with pockets are a functional atheleisure style we can get behind.
$23 AND UP
Women's High Waist Pleated Skater Skirt
Amazon
Pleats on a skirt add a unique texture that can elevate anyone's style.
$13 AND UP
Women's Basic Crew Neck Crop Top
Amazon
A simple t-shirt crop top is so versatile. Wear it for a casual look or dress it up.
$15
Women's Brushed Flannel Shacket
Amazon
Style the shacket as a jacket or a shirt, but either way this flannel top is a spring essential.
$30 AND UP
Oversized Houndstooth Knitted Sweater Vest
Amazon
Houndstooth is an evergreen pattern, but it looks especially good in the form of a vest.
$26 AND UP
Women's Corduroy Button Down Blouse
Amazon
Change up your look with a classic corduroy top.
$4 AND UP
2-Piece Women's Beach Wrap
Amazon
A beach wrap is perfect for covering up while you lay by the pool.
$10$9
14K Gold-Colored Chunky Open Hoop Earrings
Amazon
These chunky hoop earrings elevate any outfit, and they come in three different colors: rose gold, white silver and yellow gold.
$14
Women's Rectangle Retro Driving Sunglasses
Amazon
Keep the sun out of your eyes, and rock a retro look with these rectangle sunglasses.
$21$14
Women's Vintage Strapless Mesh Corset Crop Top
Amazon
Layer this corset crop top with a simple pair of jeans or wear it under a denim jacket.
$31 AND UP
Unisex Non-Slip Pillow Slippers
Amazon
Lounge around your home or apartment in style. 
$10 AND UP
Faux Fur Bucket Hat
Amazon
With 20 different colors, there's something for everyone. 
$23$15
Women's 2-Piece Short Set
Amazon
This knitted set is a vibe. 
$32
Women's Summer Boho Midi Dress
Amazon
These sleeves are everything. 
$30
Women's Casual Floral Print Satin Mini Skirt
Amazon
Bring the '90s back with this cute mini skirt. 
$10 AND UP
Women's Color Block Bikini Set
Amazon
This colorful suit will look great on the 'gram. 
$13 AND UP
Women's Fleece Short Sleeve Two Piece Pajama Set
Amazon
Wear this super soft and comfy set around the house or by the beach. 
$29 AND UP
Women’s Slim Fit Crop Top
Amazon
This patchwork crop top is totally on trend. 
$14
Women’s Two Piece Casual Tracksuit Outfit
Amazon
Style the button down with jeans to dress it up, or dress it down by pairing the shorts with a tank.
$33
Women's Knitted Dress
Amazon
This knitted dress is similar to the trendy Cult Gaia dress, and it's a fraction of the cost. 
$13 AND UP

