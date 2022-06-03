Shopping

35 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Deals You Can Shop Right Now

By ETonline Staff
Amazon Pre-Prime Day Deals
You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal, but right now, there are early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals you don't want to miss. Amazon announced that Prime Day is slated for July this year, though they did not confirm an official date yet. 

Summer is almost here and our shopping carts are already filled with the best Amazon deals. If you've been looking forward to deals on Amazon Prime Day — but don't want to actually wait any longer — here's a guide to the can't-miss discounts on tons of items this season ahead of the mega-sales events. 

From the perfect pair of leggings to programmable air fryers, the top deals from Amazon include incredible markdowns that rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, you can find standout deals at Amazon including an Apple Watch Series 7, robot vacuums, and adidas running shoes. 

Shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Amazon ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2022 below. 

Amazon Home and Bedding Deals

iRobot Roomba i3
iRobot Roomba i3 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
iRobot Roomba i3

With iRobot Genius, you can choose to set your iRobot Roomba vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning.

$350$245
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner
Amazon
Black+Decker 8,000 BTU Portable Air Conditioner

Get ready for summer with this portable Black+Decker air conditioner. It's ideal for rooms up to 350 square feet. 

$420$350
Elvana Home Ultra Soft 6 Cotton Towel Set
Elvana Home Ultra Soft 6 Pack Cotton Towel Set
Amazon
Elvana Home Ultra Soft 6 Cotton Towel Set

This set includes 2 bath towels, 2 hand towels, and 2 washcloths — all of which are extremely absorbent. 

$40$24
TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier
TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier
Amazon
TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier

Be done with dust mites, pollen, pet dander, cooking and smoke odors with this air purifier that also has a fragrance sponge and night light function. 

$65$50
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Flash Furniture Desk Chair
Amazon
Flash Furniture Desk Chair

Enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours.

$226$140
Utopia Comforter Duvet Insert
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
Amazon
Utopia Comforter Duvet Insert

This duvet insert is the number one best-seller in its category on Amazon with 83,000 perfect ratings. 

$39$25
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier
Amazon
AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier

This quality ultrasonic humidifier helps your sleep and breathe better with an adjustable, 360-degree rotating nozzle and an auto-shutoff feature. 

$50$33
D380 Robot Vacuum
D380 Robot Vacuum
Amazon
D380 Robot Vacuum

This is an incredible deal on a robot vacuum — save on this gadget to get all your spring cleaning done without breaking a sweat. 

$500$150

 

Amazon Tech Deals

Apple AirPods Pro
Apple AirPods Pro
Amazon
Apple AirPods Pro

Save on the Apple AirPods Pro with active noise cancellation. MagSafe charging case included.

$249$180
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. 

$200$130
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series
Amazon
Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series

If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. 

$830$500
Apple Watch Series 7
Apple Watch Series 7
Amazon
Apple Watch Series 7

This is a rare deal on an Apple Watch.

$429$359
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon Gift Card
Amazon
Amazon Gift Card

Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a spend $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the mom, dad, or upcoming grad in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day. 

$50
GET A $10 AMAZON CREDIT
Phomemo M02 Pocket Printer- Mini Bluetooth Wireless Printer
Phomemo M02 Pocket Printer- Mini Bluetooth Wireless Printer
Amazon
Phomemo M02 Pocket Printer- Mini Bluetooth Wireless Printer

This portable printer is compatible with iOS + Android and can print black and white photos or text in seconds. Great for journaling, studying and preserving memories on the go.

$55$50
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
Amazon
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Leave your phone behind with calls, texts and music, all from your wrist using LTE connectivity. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance.

$250$199

 

Amazon Kitchen Deals

Calphalon 7-Piece Gourmet Mixed Kitchen Utensil Set
Calphalon 7-Piece Gourmet Mixed Kitchen Utensil Set
Amazon
Calphalon 7-Piece Gourmet Mixed Kitchen Utensil Set

Upgrade your kitchen utensils with this gourmet set. The utensil set includes a slotted nylon spoon, slotted nylon turner, large nylon scraper, nylon ladle, all-purpose wooden turner, solid wooden spoon and a stainless steel storage crock.

$65$30
Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7-Piece Set
Airtight Food Storage Containers
Amazon
Airtight Food Storage Containers, 7-Piece Set

Air tight to keep food dry and fresh, these containers are durable and come with 24 reusable labels so you can stay organized. 

$52$22
Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker
Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker
Amazon
Zulay Original Milk Frother Handheld Foam Maker

Turn your kitchen into a coffee shop using this foam maker to make the best lattes.

$21$20
CUSINAID Copper 10 Piece Cookware Set
CUSINAID Copper 10 Piece Cookware Set
Amazon
CUSINAID Copper 10 Piece Cookware Set

This ceramic cookware set will add elegance to your kitchen. It's patterned interior nonstick coating is durable and easy to clean.

$120$110
DASH Express 8” Waffle Maker
DASH Express 8” Waffle Maker
Amazon
DASH Express 8” Waffle Maker

If you love breakfast or brunch, this Dash waffle maker is for you.

$25$18
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer
Amazon
Ninja AF101 Air Fryer

Make some of your favorite viral air fryer recipes from TikTok with this 4 qt. Ninja air fryer. 

$130$99
GE Stainless Steel Toaster
GE Stainless Steel Toaster
Amazon
GE Stainless Steel Toaster

This toaster has a variety of options to choose from and it's easy to clean with a pull-out tray. Plus, its 20% off!

$49$39

 

Amazon Fitness Deals

Mecapo Waist Trainer
Mecapo Waist Trainer
Amazon
Mecapo Waist Trainer

Supplement your workouts with a waist trainer. The tightness is adjustable and can help with shaping the waistline, back support, posture, postpartum recovery and surgery.

$18$14 WITH COUPON
Giotto Large Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Giotto Large Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle
Amazon
Giotto Large Half Gallon Motivational Water Bottle

For people who are trying to stay hydrated, this motivational water bottle is a life-changer. 

$24$21
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Indoor Exercise Bike

Take your cycling workouts to the next level by cycling faster and more secure.

$299$130
Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine
Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine
Amazon
Sunny Health & Fitness Elliptical Machine

An elliptical is another great way to do cardio that's easy on the joints.

$179$142
Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike
Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike
Amazon
Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike

An exercise bike with additional seated support that takes pressure off the tailbone and spine. Great for those in physical therapy, rehab or are elderly in age.

$370$266 WITH COUPON
Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massager
Deep Tissue Massage Gun
Amazon
Massage Gun Deep Tissue Massager

Relieve some tension and relax after a long day at work (or a strenuous workout) with the help of this deep tissue massage gun. 

$250$70

 

Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals

Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe
Amazon
Adidas Women's Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe

As the name suggests, the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe feels like you're walking on clouds. 

$70$49
UGG Oh Yeah Slipper
UGG Oh Yeah Slipper
Amazon
UGG Oh Yeah Slipper

Grab yourself a pair of Oh Yeah Slippers from the celeb-loved brand UGG. They're super fuzzy, which makes them the perfect pair of house slippers.

$100$60
Cloud Slippers
BRONAX Cloud Slippers
Amazon
Cloud Slippers

These TikTok-approved sandals are budget-friendly lookalikes to those famous Yeezy slides.

$36$24
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler
Amazon
Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Styler

The Revlon One-Step Brush is perfect because it's an all-in-one tool that detangles, brushes, dries and styles hair. 

$50$32
SEASUM Scrunched Booty Leggings
SEASUM Scrunched Booty Leggings
Amazon
SEASUM Scrunched Booty Leggings

Grab these viral leggings with scrunched detail for a booty-lifting effect. 

$20$6
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Heathyoga Biker Shorts
Amazon
Heathyoga Biker Shorts

Rotate leggings with biker shorts for your workouts. 

$22$18
Guess Gold Eau De Parfum Spray
Guess Gold Eau De Parfum Spray
Amazon
Guess Gold Eau De Parfum Spray

Guess Gold is a delightful summer scent filled with notes of pineapple, pink pepper, apple, jasmine and hyacinth.

$55$25

 

