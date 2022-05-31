You can always count on Amazon for an amazing deal, but right now, there are last minute deals on Memorial Day and Amazon Prime Day 2022. Amazon announced that Prime Day is slated for July this year, though they did not confirm an official date yet.

Memorial Day weekend holiday is here and our shopping carts are already filled with the best Amazon deals. If you've been looking forward to deals on Memorial Day weekend and Amazon Prime Day — but don't want to actually wait any longer — here's a guide to the can't-miss discounts on tons of items this spring ahead of the mega-sales events.

From the perfect pair of leggings to programmable air fryers, the top deals from Amazon include incredible markdowns that rival those of Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Right now, you can find standout deals at Amazon including an Apple Watch Series 7, robot vacuums, and adidas running shoes.

Shop ET's top picks for the best deals at Amazon ahead of Memorial Day 2022 below.

Amazon Home and Bedding Deals

iRobot Roomba i3 Amazon iRobot Roomba i3 With iRobot Genius, you can choose to set your iRobot Roomba vacuum to start cleaning when you leave and stop when you come home, so you only notice the clean, but never the cleaning. $350 $249 Buy Now

Flash Furniture Desk Chair Amazon Flash Furniture Desk Chair Enjoy everyday comfort and support in your office. Designed to provide ample airflow and maneuverability, this office chair offers the perfect way to sit comfortably at your desk for long hours. $226 $137 Buy Now

TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier Amazon TOPPIN HEPA Air Purifier Be done with dust mites, pollen, pet dander, cooking and smoke odors with this air purifier that also has a fragrance sponge and night light function. $65 $50 Buy Now

D380 Robot Vacuum Amazon D380 Robot Vacuum This is an incredible deal on a robot vacuum — save on this gadget to get all your spring cleaning done without breaking a sweat. $500 $150 Buy Now

Amazon Tech Deals

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones Amazon Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones The Class 1 Bluetooth functionality on these headphones makes pairing your headphones with your phone or tablet a lot easier and faster. As an added bonus, these Beats come with their own carrying case. $200 $150 Buy Now

Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series Amazon Amazon Fire TV 65" Omni Series If you've been toying with the idea of upgrading to a smart TV, this is the deal you want to take advantage of. You can save on the Amazon Fire TV to get cinematic 4K entertainment with Alexa built in for a hands-free experience. $830 $500 Buy Now

Amazon Gift Card Amazon Amazon Gift Card Get a $10 Amazon credit when you buy a spend $50 in Amazon gift cards. Treat the mom, dad, or upcoming grad in your life to an Amazon gift card and get free Amazon money for yourself to spend on Prime Day. $50 GET A $10 AMAZON CREDIT Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Leave your phone behind with calls, texts and music, all from your wrist using LTE connectivity. Make the most of every run with advanced coaching and oxygen level monitoring that help you exercise smarter while increasing endurance. $250 $199 Buy Now

Amazon Kitchen Deals

Amazon Fitness Deals

Mecapo Waist Trainer Amazon Mecapo Waist Trainer Supplement your workouts with a waist trainer. The tightness is adjustable and can help with shaping the waistline, back support, posture, postpartum recovery and surgery. $20 $18 Buy Now

Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike Amazon Jeekee Recumbent Exercise Bike An exercise bike with additional seated support that takes pressure off the tailbone and spine. Great for those in physical therapy, rehab or are elderly in age. $370 $243 Buy Now

Amazon Fashion and Beauty Deals

RELATED CONTENT:

Shop the 15 Best Fashion Deals From the Amazon Memorial Day Sale

The Best Memorial Day Deals Happening Right Now at Walmart

Amazon Is Having a Secret Memorial Day Sale on Inflatable Pools

The Best Memorial Day 2022 Apple MacBook Air Deals on Amazon

Amazon Memorial Day 2022 Device Deals: Shop the New Fire 7 Tablet

Nike Memorial Day Sale: Up to 70% Off Sneakers, Workout Gear and More

Wayfair Memorial Day Sale: Save Up to 80% on Furniture and Decor

Allbirds Memorial Day Deals: Save Up to 25% On Sneakers and More

All The Best Memorial Day Mattress Sales Happening Right Now

Cooling Mattresses Are Up to 70% Off at Amazon Just in Time for Summer

The 35 Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop This Weekend

Best Smartphone Deals from Samsung: S22 Ultra, Z Fold3, and Z Flip 3

Memorial Day Sales 2022: The Best Early Deals You Can Shop Now

Amazon Prime Day 2022: Everything We Know So Far

Best Apple Deals On Amazon for Memorial Day 2022