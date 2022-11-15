8 Best Thanksgiving Meal Delivery Services to Order Dinner Right to Your Doorstep
Thanksgiving is a day to make new memories with family and friends, while reminiscing about the good times of the past. That is, unless you're the one stuck in the kitchen. In that case, you've prepped for days and now you're bustling around to get dinner on the table for everyone. But in 2022, things should be different and they can be with the help of the best Thanksgiving meal delivery services.
Rather than planning your feast, writing down a grocery list, and fighting over that last turkey once you get to the store, let someone else do the cooking and have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your doorstep. Some meal kits involve little to no cooking, like Williams Sonoma's Deluxe Thanksgiving Dinner which comes with six delicious pre-prepared sides and a large turkey. If you prefer to freshly cook your side dishes yourself, Blue Apron and HelloFresh both give you all the ingredients you need for your holiday feast in one convenient box. One thing all these Thanksgiving dinner deliveries have in common is that they're mouth-watering and actually delicious.
With a shortage of turkeys this year, going with a Thanksgiving meal delivery service really will save you time and stress. Ahead, we've picked out the best Thanksgiving meal delivery options for 2022 to make your holiday dinner that much easier this year.
You won't need to go to the grocery store at all with this kit from HelloFresh that offers a turkey, three hearty sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, and an apple crisp for dessert. You can even add on a charcuterie board to snack on while you prepare the meal.
Serving 6 to 8 guests, this classic Thanksgiving box from Blue Apron comes with all the fixings you'll need to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The box includes everything you need to make a savory turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, white cheddar mashed potatoes, and an apple crumb pie.
Get your turkey, gourmet sides, and a heavenly pumpkin cheesecake with this prepared meal kit from Harry & David. All you need to do is heat up the meal for a fabulous dinner everyone will remember.
The vegans out there can have an appetizing Thanksgiving meal as well with the help of Purple Carrot. Their Thanksgiving Celebration Box includes ciabatta stuffing, stuffed sweet potatoes, and a pear cranberry crisp.
They don't serve Thanksgiving in Australia, but Australian-style cafe, The Goddess and Grocer, makes a mean Thanksgiving meal. Their dinner on Goldbelly offers a slow-roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a pecan pie to finish it all off.
If you're feeding a crowd, this bundle from Harry & David has everything you'll need. You'll get three trays off appetizers, bacon-wrapped scallops, prime rib roast, honey-glazed ham, turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, horseradish sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and so much more.
You can feed a crowd of 12 with this feast from Williams Sonoma that contains 40 lbs. of food. Some of the items you'll receive in this pack include a 16 to 18 lbs. turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gratin, mac and cheese, gravy, rolls, and two types of pie.
If you just need your main dish, go for this "small" turducken from Herbert's Specialty Meats filled with cajun cornbread that can feed 10 to 15 people. A turducken, if you're unfamiliar with the concept, is a combination of turkey, duck, and chicken, made to look like one single bird.
