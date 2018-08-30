Abby Lee Miller Happily Heads to the Mall Amid Recent Health Battles

Abby Lee Miller is working hard to get back to her old self.

The Dance Moms star shared a photo of herself in a wheelchair with a big smile and a thumbs up outside a mall. She's also sporting an ALDC shirt (the abbreviation of her studio, The Abby Lee Dance Company) and bright pink socks, ready for some fun amid her recent health battles.

"Hallelujah! I’m headed to the Mall! I’ve only been once in 13 long painful months. For a lifelong shopper like me that’s absolute torture!!!" wrote the 51-year-old in the caption for the photo.

Miller has been on the mend after completing her fifth round of chemotherapy for Burkitt lymphoma last month and undergoing physical therapy to walk again after emergency spinal surgery. She was diagnosed in April of this year, after being rushed to the hospital after suffering severe back pain.

But Miller hasn't let anything slow her down. A source told ET Miller hopes to rejoin Dance Moms for the show's eighth season on Lifetime and is already searching for new talent. A second source told ET that "she's not filming yet, but there is definitely some pre-production underway."

For more on Miller and her health battles, watch the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Abby Lee Miller Says She's a 'Fighter' as She Learns to Walk Again After Surgery

Abby Lee Miller Shares Video After Undergoing Spinal Tap Procedure: 'I Pray This Is the Last Time'

Abby Lee Miller's 'Dance Moms' Students Visit Her in the Hospital -- See the Pic

Related Gallery