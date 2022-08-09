Shopping

Abercrombie's Summer Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Denim, Dresses, Swim and More

By Lauren Gruber‍
Abercrombie & Fitch Sale
Abercrombie & Fitch

When you picture Abercrombie and Fitch, you might envision loud, clubby music, logo-printed tees, and too-tight skinny jeans, but the brand has revamped itself in the last few years. Gone are the days of exclusionary sizing and out-of-date styles: the new and improved Abercrombie offers a wide range of trendy and classic styles, as well as denim up to a 37 waist. Whether you've already been loving Abercrombie's makeover or are interested in trying out the brand's new styles, Abercrombie is offering up to 50% off clearance styles right now.

Shop Abercrombie's Sale

One of the best products includes Curve Love denim, made with an extra two inches through the hip and thigh, so you'll never have to choose between jeans fitting your butt or waist again. There's also the Best Dressed Guest line, an affordable yet elevated collection of evening and event wear, including this sophisticated black numberflirty orange mini dress, and green gown perfect for weddings. 

There are hundreds of items to shop, but to help you out, we've rounded up our 25 favorite pieces to snag from the Abercrombie sale. You can browse the best deals on denim, dresses, swimwear, and more here, or click the button below to shop the entire sale. This deal ends soon, so don't wait to add these stunning styles to your cart before they're gone.

Relaxed Vegan Leather Blazer
Relaxed Vegan Leather Blazer
Abercrombie & Fitch
Relaxed Vegan Leather Blazer

Take your professional to a new level with this faux leather blazer. 

$140$55
Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress
Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress

It gives you a nice shape when you wear it to a summer wedding or a beach vacation. The flattering maxi dress has an elevated poplin fabric, a plunging neckline, and adjustable strappy details across the chest. 

$120$108
Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts
Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts

If you've ever struggled with waist gapping, Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are an easy solution, offering an extra two inches in the hip measurement to accommodate. These cute cotton cutoffs are available in size 24 to 37 with a hint of elastane for extra stretch.

$59$45
Essential Polo Tank
Essential Polo Tank
Abercrombie and Fitch
Essential Polo Tank

Tenniscore has been all over our Instagram feeds, and this cute tank is an easy way to get into the trend.

$25$14
Cowl Back Halter Mini Dress
Cowl Back Halter Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cowl Back Halter Mini Dress

A little black dress is an essential part of anyone's wardrobe, and we're loving this sexy plunge number with an open cowl back.

$70$40
Slinky Ruched Bodysuit
Slinky Ruched Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Slinky Ruched Bodysuit

Between a collarbone-baring square neckline, trendy capped sleeves, and a ruched midsection, this bodysuit might become the most flattering top in your wardrobe — plus, it's an extra 15% off in your bag.

$50$20
Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Smocked Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

Elegant yet unexpected, this ruffled black midi is a great staple to have in your closet for weddings, work events, and any event that requires a bit of sophistication. 

$130$60
Ponte Sweetheart Top
Ponte Sweetheart Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ponte Sweetheart Top

Ballet-inspired pieces are one of the major up-and-coming trends for fall. Get the look with this chic sweetheart tank with contrast trim.

$40$24
Curve Love Low Rise Bootcut Jean
Curve Love Low Rise Bootcut Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love Low Rise Bootcut Jean

Another great option for curvier shapes, these low-rise baggy jeans are the ultimate cool girl denim style in a classic light wash. 

$90$60
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Abercrombie and Fitch Short-Sleeve Smocked Midi Dress

If we had to guess what Barbie might wear to Sunday brunch, this smocked midi dress is a solid contender.

$90$60
Shimmer Curve Love Skinny Strap Underwire Bikini Top
Shimmer Curve Love Skinny Strap Underwire Bikini Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Shimmer Curve Love Skinny Strap Underwire Bikini Top

Anyone with a fuller bust knows the horror of trying to shop for a bathing suit — that's why Abercrombie's Curve Love swim is designed specifically for D-F cups, including those with smaller band sizes. Try this shimmering purple top for a supportive and stylish swim option.

$55$33
Side Split-Hem Wide Leg Sweatpants
Side Split-Hem Wide Leg Sweatpants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Side Split-Hem Wide Leg Sweatpants

Be the best-dressed person at the airport with these wide-legged sweatpants, available in five colors: black, baby blue, lime green, grey, and white.

$59$29
Oversized Gauzy Shirt
Oversized Gauzy Shirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Oversized Gauzy Shirt

Everyone needs a classic button-up in their closet. This sunny yellow option is made of 100% cotton for breathability.

$60$40
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean
Abercrombie and Fitch
Ultra High Rise Vintage Flare Jean

We love a vintage-inspired jean, and these flares are available for over 40% off during Abercrombie's sale event.

$99$60
Flirty Drama Mini Dress
Flirty Drama Mini Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Flirty Drama Mini Dress

The name of this dress says it all — its flouncy layers, defined waist, and sexy low back make it an ideal choice for date nights and dinners out. 

$100$60
A&F Oversized Faux Fur Quilted Puffer
A&F Oversized Faux Fur Quilted Puffer
Abercrombie and Fitch
A&F Oversized Faux Fur Quilted Puffer

It's never too early to start getting your fall and winter wardrobe in order. A&F's oversized quilted jacket will become your go-to for colder days.

$180$50
Curve Love Straight Neck Swim Top
Curve Love Straight Neck Swim Top
Abercrombie and Fitch
Curve Love Straight Neck Swim Top

Here's another swim option for larger chests, this time in a straight-neck style with a darling floral print.

$35$19
Pleated Traveler Skort
Pleated Traveler Skort
Abercrombie and Fitch
Pleated Traveler Skort

Tennis skirts are everywhere this season, and this pair even comes with built-in shorts!

$50$45
Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress
Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress
Abercrombie and Fitch
Keyhole Halter Maxi Dress

You can skip the shapewear with this gown — the stretchy-yet-smoothing fabric will hug your curves in all the right places.

$150$80
Linen-Blend Pull-On Wide Leg Pants
Linen-Blend Pull-On Wide Leg Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
Linen-Blend Pull-On Wide Leg Pants

These breezy printed pants will look just as good thrown over a bathing suit as they will paired with a cropped tank or even blazer for work.

$70$49
Double-Layered Seamless Fabric Open Back Bodysuit
Double-Layered Seamless Fabric Open Back Bodysuit
Abercrombie and Fitch
Double-Layered Seamless Fabric Open Back Bodysuit

Abercrombie's sale is a great time to stock up on basics — this high-neck bodysuit is elevated with an asymmetrical open back detail.

$45$20
90s Straight-Leg Sweater Pants
90s Straight-Leg Sweater Pants
Abercrombie and Fitch
90s Straight-Leg Sweater Pants

Available in cream, black, brown, and this soothing sage hue, these ultra-comfy sweater pants can be dressed up or down for lounging or lunching.

$79$20
Cropped Blazer
Cropped Blazer
Abercrombie and Fitch
Cropped Blazer

This preppy cropped blazer is totally giving Cher Horowitz in the best way possible.

$99$79
Elevated Flowy Maxi Skirt
Elevated Flowy Maxi Skirt
Abercrombie and Fitch
Elevated Flowy Maxi Skirt

The faux-silk fabric of this maxi skirt gives an expensive look for less, and we love the flattering slit and wrap waist.

$90$81

