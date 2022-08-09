Abercrombie's Summer Sale: Shop The Best Deals on Denim, Dresses, Swim and More
When you picture Abercrombie and Fitch, you might envision loud, clubby music, logo-printed tees, and too-tight skinny jeans, but the brand has revamped itself in the last few years. Gone are the days of exclusionary sizing and out-of-date styles: the new and improved Abercrombie offers a wide range of trendy and classic styles, as well as denim up to a 37 waist. Whether you've already been loving Abercrombie's makeover or are interested in trying out the brand's new styles, Abercrombie is offering up to 50% off clearance styles right now.
One of the best products includes Curve Love denim, made with an extra two inches through the hip and thigh, so you'll never have to choose between jeans fitting your butt or waist again. There's also the Best Dressed Guest line, an affordable yet elevated collection of evening and event wear, including this sophisticated black number, flirty orange mini dress, and green gown perfect for weddings.
There are hundreds of items to shop, but to help you out, we've rounded up our 25 favorite pieces to snag from the Abercrombie sale. You can browse the best deals on denim, dresses, swimwear, and more here, or click the button below to shop the entire sale. This deal ends soon, so don't wait to add these stunning styles to your cart before they're gone.
Take your professional to a new level with this faux leather blazer.
It gives you a nice shape when you wear it to a summer wedding or a beach vacation. The flattering maxi dress has an elevated poplin fabric, a plunging neckline, and adjustable strappy details across the chest.
If you've ever struggled with waist gapping, Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are an easy solution, offering an extra two inches in the hip measurement to accommodate. These cute cotton cutoffs are available in size 24 to 37 with a hint of elastane for extra stretch.
Tenniscore has been all over our Instagram feeds, and this cute tank is an easy way to get into the trend.
A little black dress is an essential part of anyone's wardrobe, and we're loving this sexy plunge number with an open cowl back.
Between a collarbone-baring square neckline, trendy capped sleeves, and a ruched midsection, this bodysuit might become the most flattering top in your wardrobe — plus, it's an extra 15% off in your bag.
Elegant yet unexpected, this ruffled black midi is a great staple to have in your closet for weddings, work events, and any event that requires a bit of sophistication.
Ballet-inspired pieces are one of the major up-and-coming trends for fall. Get the look with this chic sweetheart tank with contrast trim.
Another great option for curvier shapes, these low-rise baggy jeans are the ultimate cool girl denim style in a classic light wash.
If we had to guess what Barbie might wear to Sunday brunch, this smocked midi dress is a solid contender.
Anyone with a fuller bust knows the horror of trying to shop for a bathing suit — that's why Abercrombie's Curve Love swim is designed specifically for D-F cups, including those with smaller band sizes. Try this shimmering purple top for a supportive and stylish swim option.
Be the best-dressed person at the airport with these wide-legged sweatpants, available in five colors: black, baby blue, lime green, grey, and white.
Everyone needs a classic button-up in their closet. This sunny yellow option is made of 100% cotton for breathability.
We love a vintage-inspired jean, and these flares are available for over 40% off during Abercrombie's sale event.
The name of this dress says it all — its flouncy layers, defined waist, and sexy low back make it an ideal choice for date nights and dinners out.
It's never too early to start getting your fall and winter wardrobe in order. A&F's oversized quilted jacket will become your go-to for colder days.
Here's another swim option for larger chests, this time in a straight-neck style with a darling floral print.
Tennis skirts are everywhere this season, and this pair even comes with built-in shorts!
You can skip the shapewear with this gown — the stretchy-yet-smoothing fabric will hug your curves in all the right places.
These breezy printed pants will look just as good thrown over a bathing suit as they will paired with a cropped tank or even blazer for work.
Abercrombie's sale is a great time to stock up on basics — this high-neck bodysuit is elevated with an asymmetrical open back detail.
Available in cream, black, brown, and this soothing sage hue, these ultra-comfy sweater pants can be dressed up or down for lounging or lunching.
This preppy cropped blazer is totally giving Cher Horowitz in the best way possible.
The faux-silk fabric of this maxi skirt gives an expensive look for less, and we love the flattering slit and wrap waist.
RELATED CONTENT:
The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon
The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Summer 2022
Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Finally Back in Stock
Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer
TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale Now
12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer
The New Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Line Is Here: 8 Must-Have Looks
Abercrombie & Fitch, The Knot Launch 'Best Dressed Guest' Collection
Charlotte Tilbury's Sale Starts Today—Save Up to 20% off These 10 Kits
Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color
Best Deals Under $50 to Shop at Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale
Our Place Summer Sale: Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot