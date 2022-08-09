When you picture Abercrombie and Fitch, you might envision loud, clubby music, logo-printed tees, and too-tight skinny jeans, but the brand has revamped itself in the last few years. Gone are the days of exclusionary sizing and out-of-date styles: the new and improved Abercrombie offers a wide range of trendy and classic styles, as well as denim up to a 37 waist. Whether you've already been loving Abercrombie's makeover or are interested in trying out the brand's new styles, Abercrombie is offering up to 50% off clearance styles right now.

Shop Abercrombie's Sale

One of the best products includes Curve Love denim, made with an extra two inches through the hip and thigh, so you'll never have to choose between jeans fitting your butt or waist again. There's also the Best Dressed Guest line, an affordable yet elevated collection of evening and event wear, including this sophisticated black number, flirty orange mini dress, and green gown perfect for weddings.

There are hundreds of items to shop, but to help you out, we've rounded up our 25 favorite pieces to snag from the Abercrombie sale. You can browse the best deals on denim, dresses, swimwear, and more here, or click the button below to shop the entire sale. This deal ends soon, so don't wait to add these stunning styles to your cart before they're gone.

Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress Abercrombie & Fitch Strappy Plunge Corset Maxi Dress It gives you a nice shape when you wear it to a summer wedding or a beach vacation. The flattering maxi dress has an elevated poplin fabric, a plunging neckline, and adjustable strappy details across the chest. $120 $108 Buy Now

Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts Abercrombie and Fitch Curve Love High Rise Mom Shorts If you've ever struggled with waist gapping, Abercrombie's Curve Love jeans are an easy solution, offering an extra two inches in the hip measurement to accommodate. These cute cotton cutoffs are available in size 24 to 37 with a hint of elastane for extra stretch. $59 $45 Buy Now

Essential Polo Tank Abercrombie and Fitch Essential Polo Tank Tenniscore has been all over our Instagram feeds, and this cute tank is an easy way to get into the trend. $25 $14 Buy Now

Slinky Ruched Bodysuit Abercrombie and Fitch Slinky Ruched Bodysuit Between a collarbone-baring square neckline, trendy capped sleeves, and a ruched midsection, this bodysuit might become the most flattering top in your wardrobe — plus, it's an extra 15% off in your bag. $50 $20 Buy Now

Ponte Sweetheart Top Abercrombie and Fitch Ponte Sweetheart Top Ballet-inspired pieces are one of the major up-and-coming trends for fall. Get the look with this chic sweetheart tank with contrast trim. $40 $24 Buy Now

Oversized Gauzy Shirt Abercrombie and Fitch Oversized Gauzy Shirt Everyone needs a classic button-up in their closet. This sunny yellow option is made of 100% cotton for breathability. $60 $40 Buy Now

Flirty Drama Mini Dress Abercrombie and Fitch Flirty Drama Mini Dress The name of this dress says it all — its flouncy layers, defined waist, and sexy low back make it an ideal choice for date nights and dinners out. $100 $60 Buy Now

Cropped Blazer Abercrombie and Fitch Cropped Blazer This preppy cropped blazer is totally giving Cher Horowitz in the best way possible. $99 $79 Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Athleisure and Activewear on Amazon

The 13 Best Running Shoes for Men This Summer 2022

Meghan Markle's Le Specs Sunglasses Are Finally Back in Stock

Frankies Bikinis Sale: Save on the Celeb-Favorite Swimwear for Summer

TikTok's Favorite Abercrombie Jeans Are On Sale Now

12 Stylish Swimsuits From Abercrombie We're Shopping for Summer

The New Abercrombie & Fitch Activewear Line Is Here: 8 Must-Have Looks

Abercrombie & Fitch, The Knot Launch 'Best Dressed Guest' Collection

Charlotte Tilbury's Sale Starts Today—Save Up to 20% off These 10 Kits

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again in a Bold Color

Best Deals Under $50 to Shop at Nordstrom Rack's Clear The Rack Sale

Our Place Summer Sale: Save Big on the Always Pan and Perfect Pot

Save an Extra 25% on Summer Styles at Nordstrom Rack