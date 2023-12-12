Adam Driver is no stranger to changing his appearance through makeup wizardry to bring a real-life person's story to the big screen -- and his Ferrari co-stars have nothing but praise for his latest impressive transformation.

Penélope Cruz walked the red carpet at the premiere of the racing biopic drama on Tuesday, held at the DGA theater in Los Angeles, and she spoke with ET's Cassie DiLaura about working with Driver, and seeing his look come together.

"We were there, preparing together, so it was a gradual process that we would see on each other with [director] Michael [Mann]," Cruz recalled. "I saw, little by little, how, in the camera test, they would try one thing another thing."

"It was a long process that was worth it, because it looked so real," Cruz added.

In Ferrari, Driver stars as the iconic car creator and racing legend Enzo Ferrari, while Cruz plays Enzo's wife, Laura Ferrari. The role required significant make-up work to age Driver into character as the auto legend.

Shailene Woodley -- who stars as Enzo's mistress, Lina Lardi -- spoke with ET as well, and marveled at the skill and effort that went in to creating Driver's final Enzo look.

"I think the first time I saw [him], there was just like photos that I'd seen in the makeup trailer or something, and I couldn't believe it was him," Woodley shared. "He was unrecognizable!

"That's the power though, of making movies," Woodley added. "That's why I feel like a little kid every single time I get to do it. It never gets old, because [the] people are just these magicians. It's like alchemy!"

Ferrari is set to race into theaters Dec. 25!

